11 Best New Shows on Netflix: February 2023’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix has tons of terrific titles in their list of new content available this February that you’ll be falling in love with all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful February 2023 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?
The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
‘Bosch’ Spinoff About Jerry Edgar in the Works at Amazon, and Jamie Hector ‘Can’t Wait’
Two new 'Bosch' spinoffs are in the works at Amazon. One will focus on Bsoch's former partner Jerry Edgar, and the other on Detective Renee Ballard.
6 new Netflix releases that everyone will be buzzing about this coming week
The first full week of February brings some high-profile Netflix releases to the streaming giant for subscribers to binge, including everything from a new rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher (Your Place or Mine) to the return of You, Season 4 of which continues the story adapted from Caroline Kepnes’ book series.
Popculture
Showtime Announces 'Billions' Spinoff Series
Showtime is expanding the Billions world in a major way, announcing Monday that it's planning up to four spinoff series connected to the long-running high-finance drama, including iterations being developed under the working titles Millions and Trillions. Chris McCarthy, the Paramount executive who took over Showtime in October, revealed the network's plans in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.
CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
Anthony Anderson Was Forced To Shave His Beard For Law & Order After A Complaint From Dick Wolf's Wife
One does many things for a job, and actors are no different. Everything from eating live maggots to removing a tooth, sometimes there are uncomfortable and gross things actors have to do for a role. Other times, they don't have to go quite as extreme but must do things for odd reasons nobody expects. This was the case for Anthony Anderson on the set of "Law & Order."
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10
Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
‘Gunsmoke’: Did James Arness and Amanda Blake Date in Real Life?
Many 'Gunsmoke' fans enjoyed the relationship between Miss Kitty and Matt Dillon. But what about the actors who played them?
Big Bang Theory Fans Are Having A Hard Time Adjusting To Melissa Rauch's Normal Voice In Night Court
"The Big Bang Theory" didn't come out with a bang. While the Chuck Lorre sitcom eventually became a linchpin of CBS' lineup and a reliable rerun, it initially received mixed reviews. "The Big Bang Theory" came into its own around Season 3, when the series introduced two new characters: neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and budding microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, played by Melissa Rauch.
‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore
NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
Popular NBC Show Announces Final Season
A popular NBC show is coming to an end after ten seasons on the network, as "The Blacklist" is coming to a conclusion, the network announced this week. "The Blacklist," season 10, which premieres on February 26th, will also feature the series 200th episode. It first debuted in 2013, starring James Spader alongside Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix.
allvipp.com
After 'NCIS' Exit: A Rare Update On Mark Harmon!
The NCIS universe has been facing lots of change lately. Just a few weeks ago, it was even announced that NCIS: LA is ending after the current season. NCIS itself lost its long-time leading man, "Gibbs" actor Mark Harmon, in 2021. Ever since Harmon exited the series, fans haven't heard much about what he's been up to.
thedigitalfix.com
Hollywood has spent around $900 billion rescuing Matt Damon
When it comes to the bright lights of Hollywood, we often get swept up in the imagination of it all – rarely do we ever consider the real-life cost of some of those stunts, explosions, or rescue missions that we see in big action movies. Well, reality hurts, and thanks to one Quora user, we now have a financial idea of what it takes to save a leading man – specifically Matt Damon.
Dennis Weaver Revealed a Secret Matt Dillon and Chester Goode ‘Gunsmoke’ Spinoff That Never Came to Be
Actor Dennis Weaver once revealed that he wanted to team up with James Arness to make a 'Gunsmoke' spinoff about Matt Dillon and Chester Goode.
The Blue Bloods Cast Is In Agreement On Who Makes The Most Mistakes
"Blue Bloods" has cemented itself as a juggernaut in the realm of network television. First airing in 2010, the police procedural has remained a regular part of CBS' programming for over a decade, dominating the Friday night slot. With hundreds of episodes to its name, the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats for a long time, and it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
msn.com
The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now
Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-delayed reboot of a Stephen King classic that already got 8 sequels and a remake finally finds a home
The Stephen King business is still booming, with literally dozens of the horror icon’s works currently in various stages of development or production, so you may have completely forgotten about Children of the Corn reboot that shot almost three years ago. A new spin on the famous story wasn’t...
