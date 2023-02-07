Read full article on original website
Colorado Launches Energy Reduction Program for Marijuana Growers
Marijuana growers will soon be able to apply for state-funded energy reduction loans and technical assistance, according to an announcement from the Colorado Energy Office. Part of an ongoing effort by that office, the Cannabis Resource Optimization Program (CROP) will provide commercial marijuana growers with free technical resources, renewable-energy assessments and, down the road, financing for equipment and facility upgrades.
Blame Gov. Polis for energy poverty | Colorado Springs Gazette
Irate customers complained about soaring energy costs at a recent meeting of the Colorado Public Utility Commission. Gov. Jared Polis responded, directing state agencies to do something — to fix a problem he caused. “The Governor has directed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates state utilities, and the...
Colorado bill would ban businesses from prohibiting tipping
From McDonalds to Walmart, numerous businesses throughout the country prohibit their employees from accepting tips. But that practice could soon come to an end in Colorado. If passed by the state legislature, House Bill 1146 would ban employers from punishing employees who accept cash tips from patrons of the business. This would block employers from demoting, firing or otherwise reprimanding employees for accepting tips.
Colorado Officials Launch New Program To Fund Marijuana Industry Energy Efficiency
Walking the downtown streets of a state where marijuana is legal, you might see litter from the commercial cannabis industry: castaway baggies and joint tubes that contribute to the growing global crisis of plastic waste. What’s less visible is the industry’s demand for resources like water and energy, an appetite that state governments are now trying to curb.
Meth contamination clean-up jobs becoming more common
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Littleton, Englewood, Arvada, and Boulder. All Colorado towns and cities with libraries that have been shut down due to meth contamination. Littleton's Bemis Library started curbside pickup Thursday after they had to close their doors for a cleanup. One company has carved out a...
Marijuana exposure of kids 5 or younger skyrockets
The number of children — especially very young ones — ingesting marijuana is rising in Colorado despite regulations meant to keep edibles out of kids' hands, and state leaders said they have no plans to revisit those rules this year. The number of reports the Rocky Mountain...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Suncor says it will bring portion of refinery back online
Suncor says it will soon restart one of three plants in its refinery that produce a big part of the gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel used in Colorado.It will take days to get the plant up and running and more time to put fuel into circulation, but it should take some pressure off the supply crunch that has pushed prices in Colorado to some of the highest in the nation. The average price in Colorado is now at $3.94 a gallon. That's more than $0.50 higher than the national average. Colorado is often, but not always, below the national average. The...
How Much Must You Make in Colorado to Be Considered Middle Class?
When you think of a middle-class family, you're typically reminded of your everyday sitcom with a family of four, a decent-sized house, a breadwinning father, a stay-at-home mom, a couple of kids, a dog, and a cat. However, as we grow, we come to find out that real life is...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
The Legend of Colorado’s Crystal Skull
Like anywhere else, Colorado has plenty of stories of mythical creatures, legends, and other unexplained phenomena. Legends like bigfoot, skinwalkers, and UFO sightings remain intriguing to believers, but one story in the same vein as these is far less known. Keep scrolling to learn about the legend of Colorado's crystal skull.
Building for the Future: Colorado's Most Endangered Places for 2023
Denver Water never did get to build the Two Forks Dam, a controversial water project that sank more than three decades ago. But vestiges of that plan remain, including the South Platte Hotel, the circa 1913 building that stands near the confluence of the South Platte River and its North Fork, an area owned by Denver Water since 1987. The hotel, a replacement of an 1887 structure that was destroyed by arson, dates from the days when this was a popular summer retreat, on both stagecoach lines and the Denver, South Park and Pacific Railroad.
Colorado regulators are really tripping as they prepare to roll out ‘magic’ mushroom legalization
The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies recently warned state lawmakers that it is unprepared for its assigned job of implementing the state's new, second-in-the-nation legal "magic mushroom" industry, which voters approved in November. The department — which normally oversees sectors like insurance and banking — is tasked...
How Many Inmates Are There In Colorado Prisons?
If people don't quit breaking the law, Colorado may run out of room to house convicted criminals. Most Colorado state prisons are operating very near their capacity level. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Corrections, at the end of January, there were only 867 vacant beds in Colorado's state prisons.
New medical marijuana bill draws support and rebuke
Medical marijuana is back in the spotlight over at the state Capitol.
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in Colorado
As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you're a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.
Colorado libraries keep closing for meth contamination. Is it their problem to solve?
Librarians will tell you the role of public libraries hasn’t changed — they’ve always been a community space open to all, with a mission to educate and serve. What changes is the world outside, and whatever is going on in society, will go on in the library. The rise in homelessness, untreated mental illness and drug use have forced libraries to adapt, from extensive staff training in how to de-escalate outbursts to hiring social workers and security guards.
Coloradans can now buy weed from a vending machine (yes, really)
Cannabis consumers who stop by Terrapin Care Station dispensary in Aurora can now buy weed the same way they might buy their favorite munchies: from a vending machine. In early February, the company installed what’s technically called an Automated Cannabis Experience (ACE), a large machine that enables customers to order marijuana products via touch screen and dispenses them ready to be taken home. Terrapin Care Station developed ACE in partnership with Canadian vending machine company BMC Universal Technologies, billing it as the first fully automated cannabis kiosk on the market.
Heaters, fireplaces and fluorescent bulbs among targets of Colorado efficiency bill
Retailers would no longer be allowed to sell less-efficient ovens, water heaters, gas fireplaces and certain other appliances under a measure proposed this month by Colorado lawmakers. The measure, House Bill 1161, would use federal standards, outlined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to filter more efficient appliances from dated...
You Could Own a Thousand-Acre Cattle Ranch in Western Colorado
Picture this: you wake up at the crack of dawn to the sun coming over the Grand Mesa and find stunning photos of elk and bears that visited you in the night. Well, that dream could become a reality as a thousand-acre cattle ranch in Western Colorado is right on the mesa, has regular wildlife encounters, and is currently for sale.
