FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.Sherif SaadColleton County, SC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Dorchester County unveils rendering of new library coming to downtown Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Government on Wednesday unveiled a rendering of the new 15,000-square-foot library coming to downtown Summerville. The library will be located in the town's historic district in front of the YMCA. "Dorchester County is also constructing the new Oakbrook Library and the N....
$20 million playground for all under construction in Park Circle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An inclusive playground is preparing to serve the North Charleston community and beyond by late fall of this year. It will be 55,000 square feet, along with a 16,000-square-foot community center that will hold recreation and cultural arts activities. This facility will be the...
BCSO: Body located in St. Stephen
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was located in St. Stephen on Feb. 9. According to a press release, Berkeley County deputies received a call for service from a concerned citizen just after 1:30 p.m. They responded to the scene on Highway 52, near the Williamsburg County line.
Vehicles parked on King Street will now be towed
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you're parked along King Street, between Spring and John Street, your car may be getting towed. It's part of new Charleston Police Department (CPD) parking enforcement. CPD's goal is to get people to pay attention to the parking rules in downtown Charleston. Jason Bruder,...
BCSD will use new tax to construct two new schools and addition to Hanahan Middle
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Board of Education approved the first phase of the capital building program on Feb. 7. The first phase of program will comprise the construction of two schools, and the construction and renovation of an addition at Hanahan Middle School. According to the district, a K-5 school will be constructed and equipped in the Jedburg area, specifically on Black Tom Road, and a middle school will be constructed and equipped in Nexton.
MUSC enters into long-term lease and operations agreement with tRMC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Board of Trustees finalized a long-term lease and operations agreement with the Regional Medical Center (tRMC) in Orangeburg on Feb. 9. According to a press release, the board's action follows the establishment of proviso 23.6 of the South...
Summerville officer struck by vehicle while on duty, police department says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while on duty Thursday, according to Police Captain Chris Hirsch. Hirsch said the officer was struck by a vehicle on Trolley Road at Community Road while directing traffic for a vehicle collision around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.
CPD: Pedestrian collision at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to the CPD, the road reopened as of 9:04 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: A collision involving a pedestrian occurred the evening of Feb. 9 at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced the collision in a tweet at...
CPD: 78 reported motor vehicle thefts, 18 guns stolen in January
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced 78 motor vehicle thefts were reported in January. The announcement was made in a tweet on Feb. 10. According to the CPD, 36 of the thefts involved a vehicle that was left unsecured. These incidents also resulted in 18 guns being reported stolen.
IAAM's HVAC system on the mend, but no new opening date announced
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been nearly three weeks since the International African American Museum was supposed to open. Instead, the museum remains closed to the public, with no known opening date. IAAM officials said the opening is delayed due to conditions inside the building, specifically humidity. The City...
Week 3 wraps up with fiery moments in the Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Week 3 of the Murdaugh murder trial wrapped up Friday with more focus on Alex's financials and state of mind at the time of the murders. Yesterday, the State said they will probably finish calling witnesses next Wednesday, and the defense said they'll take about a week on their side.
Ruby's NY Style Bagels to open new locations in West Ashley, N. Charleston, Berkeley Co.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant favorite is expanding its business to three new Lowcountry locations. Ruby's NY Style Bagels is planning to open shops in North Charleston at Dorchester Road and Montague Avenue; West Ashley on Ashley River Road; and Berkeley County in the Carnes Crossroads area.
Financial crime evidence remains center stage on day 14 of Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Thursday marks Day 14 of the Murdaugh murder trial and we're nearing the end of Week 3. Wednesday was a bit of a chaotic scene after a bomb threat was made at the Colleton County Courthouse. The courthouse was evacuated and the building was cleared after about two hours, allowing court to resume.
Habitat for Humanity Georgetown partners with The Home Depot for Navy Veteran home repair
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Habitat for Humanity Georgetown announced its partnering with The Home Depot in order to help a navy veteran in need. Peter Ridley and his wife Araceli are homeowners in the Habitat Georgetown Repair program and had many repairs made to their home in order to make it safer.
Arrest made in fatal Johns Island backyard shooting, deputies say
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say a suspect was charged with murder Friday in connection with a backyard shooting last month. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, was arrested Friday. He was already in custody in Beaufort County after an arrest earlier this week, deputies said.
Drugs seized, arrest made in Georgetown County traffic stop
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested for drug and other charges after a traffic stop that happened just after midnight Friday on Oatland Road in Georgetown County. After the initial traffic stop, the suspect, David Gillyard Jr., 38, locked the doors of his vehicle and drove...
CCSD adds new layer of security to some schools in form 'School Security Officers'
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District (CCSD) has a new program to help provide schools with an extra layer of security. Five CCSD schools now have a full-time School Security Officer, or SSO, who provide full-time school security to schools that don't have a School Resource Officer.
Missing N. Charleston 15-month-old found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a 15-month-old that went missing in January had been found. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was reported missing on January 28th.
BCSO 'intensely' searching Pineville for missing elderly man
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says deputies are actively searching for an 87-year-old man last seen Thursday night. Jesse Jones was last seen around 8 p.m. in the area of Sandlapper Lanes, near Highway 45. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.
Ruby's NY Style Bagels in Charleston is growing
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Calling all bagel lovers. Business has exploded in popularity at Ruby's NY Style Bagels. After only four months, the shop is looking to expand across the Lowcountry. Guests drive from all over Charleston to get their bagels and coffee, and they often serve 3-4,000 bagels...
