abcnews4.com

$20 million playground for all under construction in Park Circle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An inclusive playground is preparing to serve the North Charleston community and beyond by late fall of this year. It will be 55,000 square feet, along with a 16,000-square-foot community center that will hold recreation and cultural arts activities. This facility will be the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

BCSO: Body located in St. Stephen

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was located in St. Stephen on Feb. 9. According to a press release, Berkeley County deputies received a call for service from a concerned citizen just after 1:30 p.m. They responded to the scene on Highway 52, near the Williamsburg County line.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Vehicles parked on King Street will now be towed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you're parked along King Street, between Spring and John Street, your car may be getting towed. It's part of new Charleston Police Department (CPD) parking enforcement. CPD's goal is to get people to pay attention to the parking rules in downtown Charleston. Jason Bruder,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

BCSD will use new tax to construct two new schools and addition to Hanahan Middle

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Board of Education approved the first phase of the capital building program on Feb. 7. The first phase of program will comprise the construction of two schools, and the construction and renovation of an addition at Hanahan Middle School. According to the district, a K-5 school will be constructed and equipped in the Jedburg area, specifically on Black Tom Road, and a middle school will be constructed and equipped in Nexton.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

MUSC enters into long-term lease and operations agreement with tRMC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Board of Trustees finalized a long-term lease and operations agreement with the Regional Medical Center (tRMC) in Orangeburg on Feb. 9. According to a press release, the board's action follows the establishment of proviso 23.6 of the South...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville officer struck by vehicle while on duty, police department says

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while on duty Thursday, according to Police Captain Chris Hirsch. Hirsch said the officer was struck by a vehicle on Trolley Road at Community Road while directing traffic for a vehicle collision around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD: 78 reported motor vehicle thefts, 18 guns stolen in January

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced 78 motor vehicle thefts were reported in January. The announcement was made in a tweet on Feb. 10. According to the CPD, 36 of the thefts involved a vehicle that was left unsecured. These incidents also resulted in 18 guns being reported stolen.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

IAAM's HVAC system on the mend, but no new opening date announced

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been nearly three weeks since the International African American Museum was supposed to open. Instead, the museum remains closed to the public, with no known opening date. IAAM officials said the opening is delayed due to conditions inside the building, specifically humidity. The City...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Week 3 wraps up with fiery moments in the Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Week 3 of the Murdaugh murder trial wrapped up Friday with more focus on Alex's financials and state of mind at the time of the murders. Yesterday, the State said they will probably finish calling witnesses next Wednesday, and the defense said they'll take about a week on their side.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Arrest made in fatal Johns Island backyard shooting, deputies say

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say a suspect was charged with murder Friday in connection with a backyard shooting last month. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, was arrested Friday. He was already in custody in Beaufort County after an arrest earlier this week, deputies said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Drugs seized, arrest made in Georgetown County traffic stop

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested for drug and other charges after a traffic stop that happened just after midnight Friday on Oatland Road in Georgetown County. After the initial traffic stop, the suspect, David Gillyard Jr., 38, locked the doors of his vehicle and drove...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSD adds new layer of security to some schools in form 'School Security Officers'

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District (CCSD) has a new program to help provide schools with an extra layer of security. Five CCSD schools now have a full-time School Security Officer, or SSO, who provide full-time school security to schools that don't have a School Resource Officer.
abcnews4.com

BCSO 'intensely' searching Pineville for missing elderly man

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says deputies are actively searching for an 87-year-old man last seen Thursday night. Jesse Jones was last seen around 8 p.m. in the area of Sandlapper Lanes, near Highway 45. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.
PINEVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Ruby's NY Style Bagels in Charleston is growing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Calling all bagel lovers. Business has exploded in popularity at Ruby's NY Style Bagels. After only four months, the shop is looking to expand across the Lowcountry. Guests drive from all over Charleston to get their bagels and coffee, and they often serve 3-4,000 bagels...
CHARLESTON, SC

