Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
tourcounsel.com
Newgate Mall | Shopping mall in Ogden, Utah
Newgate Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Ogden, Utah. Opened in 1981, it features Burlington Coat Factory, Dillard's, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by The Woodmont Company. Homart Development Company built Newgate Mall in 1981. Its original anchor stores were Sears and Mervyn's. Sears had operated...
Utah toddler stuck in apt alone, parents tried everything
A West Haven couple was locked out of their own apartment, while their toddler was locked inside. The couple contacted the police, locksmiths, their apt complex, and their security company to no avail.
upr.org
'Strike Team' releases new report on declining Great Salt Lake water levels
The Great Salt Lake Strike Team has announced findings from a new report about Great Salt Lake water levels and policy suggestions to reverse lake declines. The Strike Team includes researchers from Utah State University, the University of Utah, and representatives from state agencies. Brian Steed, the executive director of...
KSLTV
USU researchers search for source of Wasatch Front air pollution
SALT LAKE CITY — Researchers are taking a close look at some major contributors to our air pollution, and how to combat the problem better. This comes on the heels of another study that shows how a magnesium plant in Tooele County might be adding to the bad air in a much bigger way than previously thought.
Missing teen in Brigham City found safe
Linkoln has been found safe and healthy, Brigham City police say.
Gephardt Daily
Fundraiser created for woman hit by snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An online fundraiser has been created to help with medical expenses for a 34-year-old woman critically injured Saturday when she was hit by a snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon. Samantha Bergman sustained significant face and back injuries in the...
upr.org
Local legislator introduces bill to address traffic problems on 1400 North intersection
On Tuesday, local legislator Rep. Casey Snider introduced a bill to the House Transportation Committee that would allow a government entity to direct improvements along specific areas of railroad track. Snider, who lives in Providence, said the motivation for the bill comes from Logan’s long battle with Union Pacific.
Weber County crews retrieve plane from January crash site
Crews recently removed a small aircraft that made an emergency landing near the Weber County and Rich County line last month.
Layton man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting teen girl
A Layton man was charged Wednesday with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a teenage girl last October.
Gephardt Daily
Alleged kidnapper of Utah boy now facing federal charges
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb/ 7. 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – A federal grand jury in Utah has returned an indictment charging a Tucson man with kidnapping a Davis County teen and taking the victim across state lines with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity. According to a...
ABC 4
Two cars crash into Pleasant View buildings in one day
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – There were two separate incidents of cars crashing into buildings in Pleasant View on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to the North View Fire District. The first crash happened near 1100 West and 2700 North where a silver car crashed through the front windows of...
Arizona man who allegedly kidnapped Utah teen faces federal indictment
An Arizona man faces federal charges for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old boy he met through an online video game platform.
kslsports.com
Blake Anderson Announces Changes On USU Football Coaching Staff
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State announced Ephraim Banda has been elevated to assistant head coach after serving two seasons as defensive coordinator. Banda’s promotion came amongst a series of coaching staff changes ahead of the 2023 season. Utah State announced the finalized football coaching staff on Thursday, February 9.
KSLTV
Police identify Bountiful man killed in wrong-way I-15 crash
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A suspected impaired driver caused a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in the early hours of Feb. 1, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Just before 2 a.m., a woman entered I-15 heading south in the northbound lanes. Near 2200 North in Davis County, between the Warm Springs Road and Beck Street exits, the woman hit another vehicle head-on, UHP said.
ABC 4
Roy City Police searching for missing 15 yr old
Roy, Utah (ABC4) — Police are looking for teenage girl, Kayli Cruz. She was last seen leaving Sandridge Junior High school on Feb. 1, 2023. She is 15 years old, approx. 5’1” and has brown and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, white pajama pants with a checkered pattern, white shoes, and a black backpack.
OnlyInYourState
Out Of All The Hauntings Surrounding The Small Town Of Layton, Utah, This One Might Just Be The Creepiest
Utah is well known for its many ghost towns and hauntings. While the town of Layton is not a ghost town by any means, there are plenty of stories of creepy occurrences and spooky sightings. Despite the beautiful location, the deaths and subsequent hauntings of Hobbs Hollow are some of the creepier tales.
kjzz.com
23-year-old from South Jordan killed in head-on collision on State Route 30
PETERSBORO, Utah (KUTV) — A 23-year-old Utah State student has died from her injuries after a head-on collision in Cache County. Emily Fisher was on her way home for the weekend when the crash happened. Concerned about conditions in Sardine Canyon, she took the long way home. Officials with...
Utah man sent back to prison for 25 years to life after committing murder while out on parole
A man has been ordered to serve 25 years to life in the Utah State Prison on Wednesday, Jan. 25, after he committed murder while out on parole, according to court documents.
Comments / 0