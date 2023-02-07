ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
tourcounsel.com

Newgate Mall | Shopping mall in Ogden, Utah

Newgate Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Ogden, Utah. Opened in 1981, it features Burlington Coat Factory, Dillard's, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by The Woodmont Company. Homart Development Company built Newgate Mall in 1981. Its original anchor stores were Sears and Mervyn's. Sears had operated...
OGDEN, UT
upr.org

'Strike Team' releases new report on declining Great Salt Lake water levels

The Great Salt Lake Strike Team has announced findings from a new report about Great Salt Lake water levels and policy suggestions to reverse lake declines. The Strike Team includes researchers from Utah State University, the University of Utah, and representatives from state agencies. Brian Steed, the executive director of...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

USU researchers search for source of Wasatch Front air pollution

SALT LAKE CITY — Researchers are taking a close look at some major contributors to our air pollution, and how to combat the problem better. This comes on the heels of another study that shows how a magnesium plant in Tooele County might be adding to the bad air in a much bigger way than previously thought.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Alleged kidnapper of Utah boy now facing federal charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb/ 7. 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – A federal grand jury in Utah has returned an indictment charging a Tucson man with kidnapping a Davis County teen and taking the victim across state lines with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity. According to a...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Two cars crash into Pleasant View buildings in one day

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – There were two separate incidents of cars crashing into buildings in Pleasant View on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to the North View Fire District. The first crash happened near 1100 West and 2700 North where a silver car crashed through the front windows of...
PLEASANT VIEW, UT
kslsports.com

Blake Anderson Announces Changes On USU Football Coaching Staff

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State announced Ephraim Banda has been elevated to assistant head coach after serving two seasons as defensive coordinator. Banda’s promotion came amongst a series of coaching staff changes ahead of the 2023 season. Utah State announced the finalized football coaching staff on Thursday, February 9.
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Police identify Bountiful man killed in wrong-way I-15 crash

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A suspected impaired driver caused a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in the early hours of Feb. 1, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Just before 2 a.m., a woman entered I-15 heading south in the northbound lanes. Near 2200 North in Davis County, between the Warm Springs Road and Beck Street exits, the woman hit another vehicle head-on, UHP said.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC 4

Roy City Police searching for missing 15 yr old

Roy, Utah (ABC4) — Police are looking for teenage girl, Kayli Cruz. She was last seen leaving Sandridge Junior High school on Feb. 1, 2023. She is 15 years old, approx. 5’1” and has brown and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, white pajama pants with a checkered pattern, white shoes, and a black backpack.
