Click10.com

Video shows Bay Harbor Islands robbery, part of alleged spree that landed 4 in jail

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – New video shows one of the robberies that police said landed an out-of-state quartet in jail this week. According to arrest reports, Miami Beach police arrested Mellani Cashier, 24, of Louisville, Kentucky; Tyisha Redd, 27, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; Jayla Rushing, 21, of Mishawaka, Indiana; and Nashir Wells, 21, of South Bend, Indiana on Monday.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Fort Lauderdale Friday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the 1600 block of Northwest 9th Avenue. City of Fort Lauderdale celebrates Pride of the America's festival with new crosswalk. NOW PLAYING. Investigation underway...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

BSO: 15-year-old girl missing from Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street. Deputies continue investigation of North...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Miami police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old

MIAMI – Miami police asked the public’s help in searching for a missing, endangered 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the Model City area, the agency announced Thursday. Chrisette Bostic, described as 4-foot-9 and 115 pounds, was last seen Thursday wearing a black jacket with a green...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash outside Hialeah hospital

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for the driver who killed a man earlier this week at an intersection just outside Palmetto General Hospital. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 21st Court and 68th Street, directly in front of the south entrance to the hospital.
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Man shot in road rage incident speaks from hospital bed

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Through tears, Robert Gonez shares his story. He was shot twice in the neck during a road rage incident in Miami Gardens. He says after he was shot and covered in blood, no one stopped to help him. “I had to take off my shirt....
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 juveniles die after being shot in car in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating after two juveniles were fatally shot overnight in Miami Gardens. According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street around 12:25 a.m. Friday regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they found a four-door sedan,...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Man shot at apartment complex in Broward County

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning. The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex off County Line Road near Southwest 52nd Avenue. “Upon our arrival, we did observe a Black male laying in the hallway on the...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Click10.com

1 injured during shooting in northeast Miami-Dade, police say

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was injured during a shooting in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday. According to Miami-Dade police, two people that were on foot got into a gunfire exchange with two occupied vehicles around 1:20 p.m. Police said the shooting happened near Northeast 10th...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Video: Medley police seek pair who followed victim from bank, broke into car to steal cash

MEDLEY, Fla. – Medley police are looking for a pair of men they say followed a victim who had just withdrawn cash from a bank in order to steal it, officials said Friday. Police said on Jan. 24, the pair, driving a dark-colored Dodge Journey, followed the victim from a Doral bank to a truck parts store located at 9795 NW 87th Ave. and parked close to the victim’s pickup.
MEDLEY, FL
Click10.com

DJ Khaled offers full-ride scholarship to university student

MIAMI – DJ Khaled announced Thursday that he is offering a full-ride scholarship to a university student through his We The Best Foundation. The four-year scholarship will be awarded to a student looking to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University. “I’m...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Fatal crash temporarily shut down 79th Street Causeway

MIAMI – A woman died and three others were hurt in a three-car crash on the 79th Street Causeway linking Miami and North Bay Village Wednesday afternoon, police said. According to Miami police, two people were taken to a local hospital in critical condition while another two were in serious condition following the crash, which took place on the westbound lanes of the bridge.
MIAMI, FL

