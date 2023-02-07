Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First of a Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship to Set Sail from Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FLEast Coast TravelerFort Lauderdale, FL
Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in MiamiOscarMiami, FL
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersMiramar, FL
Want to buy your first home in Miami? The county offers this helpUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Related
Click10.com
Family searching for owner of dog after 5-year-old brutally attacked in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The family of a 5-year-old girl is looking for answers after a dog brutally attacked her at a park in Fort Lauderdale Friday afternoon. Florian Becker, the girl’s father, said he was with his wife and children on a playground at Horrt Park around 1 p.m. when a woman offered them to pet her dog.
Click10.com
Video shows Bay Harbor Islands robbery, part of alleged spree that landed 4 in jail
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – New video shows one of the robberies that police said landed an out-of-state quartet in jail this week. According to arrest reports, Miami Beach police arrested Mellani Cashier, 24, of Louisville, Kentucky; Tyisha Redd, 27, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; Jayla Rushing, 21, of Mishawaka, Indiana; and Nashir Wells, 21, of South Bend, Indiana on Monday.
Click10.com
Mother of Cutler Bay Middle School student lashes out at administration over bus beating
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – On Savannie Brown’s 15th birthday there was no quinceañera, instead she was subjected to a beat down while riding the school bus home. It happened on Friday, Feb. 3. Her mother, Johanna Velez, said she felt broken and hopeless. “Hopeless . . ....
Click10.com
Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Fort Lauderdale Friday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the 1600 block of Northwest 9th Avenue. City of Fort Lauderdale celebrates Pride of the America's festival with new crosswalk. NOW PLAYING. Investigation underway...
Click10.com
BSO: 15-year-old girl missing from Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street. Deputies continue investigation of North...
Click10.com
Miami police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old
MIAMI – Miami police asked the public’s help in searching for a missing, endangered 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the Model City area, the agency announced Thursday. Chrisette Bostic, described as 4-foot-9 and 115 pounds, was last seen Thursday wearing a black jacket with a green...
Click10.com
Soiled medical waste leads cops to bust unlicensed post-op recovery house, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Copious amounts of soiled adult diapers, absorbent pads, bandages and bed pads improperly disposed of outside of a southwest Miami-Dade home led police to bust an unlicensed post-operative surgery recovery house, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Traci Strader, 47, on Tuesday, charging her...
Click10.com
Hallandale Beach co-op president taken to court after yelling obscenities at female residents
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The president of a Hallandale Beach co-op building was caught on camera verbally abusing a resident who was walking to the laundry room. In fact, several women in the building have come forward to say they live in fear every time they walk out of their apartments.
Click10.com
Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash outside Hialeah hospital
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for the driver who killed a man earlier this week at an intersection just outside Palmetto General Hospital. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 21st Court and 68th Street, directly in front of the south entrance to the hospital.
Click10.com
Man shot in road rage incident speaks from hospital bed
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Through tears, Robert Gonez shares his story. He was shot twice in the neck during a road rage incident in Miami Gardens. He says after he was shot and covered in blood, no one stopped to help him. “I had to take off my shirt....
Click10.com
Police: 2 juveniles die after being shot in car in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating after two juveniles were fatally shot overnight in Miami Gardens. According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street around 12:25 a.m. Friday regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they found a four-door sedan,...
Click10.com
6-year-old receives treatment in South Florida after injuries from missile blast in Ukraine
MIAMI – A 6-year-old girl extracted from the front lines of the Ukraine-Russian war arrived in South Florida Friday evening to receive treatment from a missile that hit her home. Alisa Kulzhynska and her parents come from the city of Kherson, an area initially captured by the Russians but...
Click10.com
Man shot at apartment complex in Broward County
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning. The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex off County Line Road near Southwest 52nd Avenue. “Upon our arrival, we did observe a Black male laying in the hallway on the...
Click10.com
BSO: Man arrested in connection with fatal Christmas Day shooting in Central Broward
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in central Broward that left one man dead and another injured, authorities said. According to BSO spokeswoman Claudine Caro, Khambrel St. Hubert, 25, of Fort Lauderdale is facing one count of felony murder,...
Click10.com
1 injured during shooting in northeast Miami-Dade, police say
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was injured during a shooting in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday. According to Miami-Dade police, two people that were on foot got into a gunfire exchange with two occupied vehicles around 1:20 p.m. Police said the shooting happened near Northeast 10th...
Click10.com
Video: Medley police seek pair who followed victim from bank, broke into car to steal cash
MEDLEY, Fla. – Medley police are looking for a pair of men they say followed a victim who had just withdrawn cash from a bank in order to steal it, officials said Friday. Police said on Jan. 24, the pair, driving a dark-colored Dodge Journey, followed the victim from a Doral bank to a truck parts store located at 9795 NW 87th Ave. and parked close to the victim’s pickup.
Click10.com
DJ Khaled offers full-ride scholarship to university student
MIAMI – DJ Khaled announced Thursday that he is offering a full-ride scholarship to a university student through his We The Best Foundation. The four-year scholarship will be awarded to a student looking to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University. “I’m...
Click10.com
Police: Homestead woman arrested in attempted $12K son-in-jail swindle
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A father got an urgent call from a man who said he was an attorney: his son had been in an accident and he needed to send $12,000 cash in order to have him released from jail. But police say the Miami-Dade dad was skeptical...
Click10.com
Fatal crash temporarily shut down 79th Street Causeway
MIAMI – A woman died and three others were hurt in a three-car crash on the 79th Street Causeway linking Miami and North Bay Village Wednesday afternoon, police said. According to Miami police, two people were taken to a local hospital in critical condition while another two were in serious condition following the crash, which took place on the westbound lanes of the bridge.
Click10.com
Procession held for police motorman following fatal crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A police motorman has died after being involved in a crash Thursday in Pembroke Pines. His death was confirmed on social media by the Florida State Fraternal Order of Police. “Our deepest condolences to our fallen Pembroke Pines Police Department brother,” the FOP Florida State...
Comments / 0