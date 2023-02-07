Read full article on original website
Collider
'The Last of Us': Is the 'Savage Starlight' Comic Real?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Last of Us. While Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is only fourteen years old in HBO’s The Last of Us, the series highlights how being born and raised in a post-apocalyptic world has almost entirely robbed her of a childhood. That’s why the arrival of Sam (Keivonn Woodard) in Episode 5, “Endure and Survive,” is so refreshing. With another kid around, Ellie can forget her worries for a moment and just have fun playing games and sharing jokes, lending even more humor to a somewhat despairing show.
Collider
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 Images Put Sam and Henry in the Spotlight
HBO has released new official images for Episode 5 of The Last of Us, teasing that the upcoming episode will explore the backstory of freshly introduced characters Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Woodard). Besides focusing on Henry and Sam, the new images also show us more of Kansas City’s revolutionaries, led by the ruthless Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey).
Collider
'A Discovery of Witches' Is an Underrated Vampire Romance Series
In the expansive world of the vampire romance, one series remains criminally underrated in the pop culture sphere: A Discovery of Witches. The appeal of a romantic entanglement with immortal bloodsuckers has existed for decades onscreen and on the page, whether it was the tangibly queer subtext-almost-text of Sheridan Le Fanu's Carmilla (re-envisioned in 2014 as a web-series with an openly lesbian love story), Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire novel in 1976 (re-envisioned in 2022), Frank Langella's explicitly romantic Dracula film (1979), or both of Buffy Summers' (Sarah Michelle Geller) nocturnal boyfriends. Supernatural romance fans are spoiled for choice, especially after the early-2000s popularity boom responsible for Twilight, True Blood, and The Vampire Diaries brought the sub-genre into mainstream awareness — unabashedly so. Swooning over the vampire bad boy was no longer an indulgence kept within specific communities.
womenworking.com
Daughter Isabella Did Not Invite Tom Cruise to Her Wedding, Even Though He Paid
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman adopted daughter, Isabella Cruise, lives a quiet life in Croyden, with her husband, Max Parker. Isabella works as a hair and makeup artist and keeps an extremely low profile, for someone with two superstar parents. In fact, Cruise keeps such a low profile that when she married Parker, she did not invite either of her parents to the wedding. This is less curious in Kidman’s case, as the pair have a somewhat distant relationship. Isabella is closer to her father, Tom, who paid for the wedding; but still, was not invited.
Collider
First 'Fast X' Images: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson Join the Family
The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!. The brand-new look...
Collider
'F9' Legacy Trailer Brings Back a Ghost From Dom's Past
The final Legacy trailer is here with F9 bringing Dom’s most formidable foe into the fold. Fans of the franchise have been patiently counting down to the trailer of Fast X while enjoying a nostalgic, action-propelled ride in the last week with various Legacy trailers recounting the pivotal moments from the Fast Saga.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 5 Ending Explained: What Ellie's Message to [SPOILER] Truly Means
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Last of Us.Every episode of HBO’s The Last of Us is packed with emotional moments, frightening encounters, and a deep exploration of human behavior under the weight of impossible conditions. Still, Episode 5, “Endure and Survive,” might have been the busiest one yet. Episode 5 explores the revolution in Kansas City, showing how regular people tired of living under FEDRA's ruthless regime became oppressors themselves. It also reveals how former FEDRA collaborator Henry (Lamar Johnson) managed to escape the revolutionaries with his brother Sam (Keivonn Woodard), waiting for the right opportunity to escape Kansas City. And once Henry teams up with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) during their escape, we are also gifted with the scariest moment of the series so far.
Collider
'1923's Timothy Dalton Is 'Yellowstone's Most Terrifying Villain So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of 1923.There is something strangely appealing about the cinematic antihero: from Clint Eastwood’s “Man with No Name” and Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone to characters like Jack Sparrow and Charles Foster Kane, Hollywood is littered with examples of classic antiheroes. Some of these characters merely blur the line between hero and villain, while others just waltz right over it. The curious appeal of the antihero, though, comes with a corresponding set of risks: if the antihero protagonist is too villainous, the story runs the risk of making the antagonist more likable than the main character, which is a delicate balance to strike just right. The villains have to be wicked enough to still come off as worse than the morally-questionable hero so that the audience still has someone to root for — or, at the very least, to root against.
Collider
'Swarm' Trailer Reveals What the Buzz Is All About
Prime Video has announced the release date for Swarm, the upcoming series by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover. The new series that delves into the dark side of super fandom is set to hit Prime Video exclusively on March 17, 2023, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Swarm...
Collider
'Perry Mason' Season 2 Trailer Promises Another Dark Murder Mystery
Grab your thinking hats and get ready for Perry Mason Season 2. HBO has released a new extended trailer dishing out the breadcrumbs for the “murder trial of the century” but the real question is, is Perry ready for another murder trial? The Emmy-nominated series is set to take fans on another deep dive into an emotionally charged, thrilling season whilst Perry, Della, and Paul brace themselves for the events to come.
Collider
'1923': Listen to "1923 The Dawn" From the 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off Soundtrack [Exclusive]
When fans and critics say that Yellowstone spin-off and prequel series 1923 is just plain good, they’re referring to the story, superb acting of lead actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the episodes’ overwhelming cinematography, and also one element that helps set the tone of that universe: Its soundtrack. As Season 1 of the acclaimed series reaches its final episodes, Milan Records shared with Collider an exclusive track which is part of the original score of the series released today, and we’re excited to reveal it to you so you can listen and appreciate it.
Collider
How 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Sets Up a Sequel
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Teen Wolf: The Movie follows Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, as he returns to Beacon Hills to help Chris Argent, played by JR Bourne, carry out a ritual that might allow Allison's (Crystal Reed) soul to cross over. However, when Allison is brought back to life, along with the Nogitsune, who begins manipulating her, things get complicated. Joining them is Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Henning, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley and Tyler Hoechlin. The film premiered on Paramount+ on January 26, but it didn’t just revive the series without leaving the possibility of another return.
Collider
'Yellowstone' and 9 of the Best Neo-Western Shows On TV
Yellowstone is a bonafide television phenomenon. The neo-Western show follows the territorial conflicts between the Dutton family, owners and operators of the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana, and the numerous people encroaching on its vast and plentiful lands. The show has spawned two prequels and numerous other projects, cementing it as one of the most successful franchises in modern tv.
Collider
George Lucas Embedded a Message into ‘Revenge of the Sith’ That's Still Relevant
While the recent wave of Star Wars content under Disney has its supporters and defenders, nothing was more divisive in its initial release and legacy than the prequel trilogy, including the film Revenge of the Sith. To say that the conversations around the franchise have been contentious would be putting it mildly, as the franchise has always evoked debate that Obi-Wan Kenobi might refer to as “so uncivilized.” There’s certainly a generation that grew up with the story of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and his fall to the dark side, and for many audiences, Revenge of the Sith was a heartbreaking experience to watch for the first time. However, Revenge of the Sith’s impact isn’t just limited to how it reframes the story of Darth Vader; it’s also an eerily prophetic look at the rise of fascism within a corrupted, radicalized political infrastructure.
Collider
Are the Duttons Actually the Bad Guys in 'Yellowstone'?
For years, fans have been enthralled by the drama of Yellowstone as it follows one family's struggle to do whatever it takes to maintain their legacy: an 800,000-acre ranch in the crucible of Paradise Valley, Montana. Facing foes of all kinds over the past five seasons, the Duttons have proven that they are willing to protect their land by any means necessary.
Collider
'So Help Me Todd's Sibling Relationships Are the Best Part of the Show
So Help Me Todd follows Todd Wright (Skylar Astin) as a disgraced ex-investigator who seemingly lost everything after breaking the rules, nearly ending up in jail. To get him back on his feet, Todd’s mother Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) offers Todd an opportunity to join her law firm as an investigator, working under lead investigator Lyle (Tristen J. Winger). Together, this mother-and-son duo solves complex cases to help their clients and prevail in the courtroom. In the meantime, they must also deal with their rocky personal relationships, non-existent romances, and most of all their dysfunctional family, including Margaret’s other children, Allison (Madeline Wise) and Lawrence (Matthew Wilkas). From the offset, So Help Me Todd understands the complex dynamics and relationships between siblings, as those between the Wright siblings are very tense. There’s some rough history between them, that particularly involves their mother Margaret and her expectations. But, it’s also revealed that their father died, and while we have still learned very little about that, it’s clear this had a profound impact on the siblings.
Collider
'Reboot' Officially Dead After Unsuccessful Search for New Home
Time has officially been called on Reboot, which will not see a second season. After its cancellation by Hulu, the comedy series created and executive produced by Modern Family’s Steven Levitan has failed to find a new home. Taking to Twitter on Monday (as first reported by Deadline), Levitan...
Collider
10 Best Picture Oscar Nominees That Are Better Than the Winners, According to Reddit
The Academy Awards celebrates the best that the movie industry has to offer in a given year. However, it's not uncommon for audiences or cinephiles to feel that the Best Picture trophy should go to another nominee. Sometimes, it's a case of politics, other times it's simply a matter of preference, or it's just because of the voting system, but those reasons can lead to the movie that takes home the award not necessarily being the best one according to popular opinion. This can lead to some of the most memorable films in cinema being overlooked by the Academy, only to be regarded higher than the winners of their respective years.
Collider
'Missing': All the Connections to 'Searching' You Might Have Missed
As though making a feature film with a traditionally formatted narrative isn’t difficult enough, the team behind Missing and Searching embraces the screen thriller format, which demands extreme attention to detail so that every corner of their protagonist’s computer screen, phone screen, etc. feels authentic. But the filmmakers don’t stop there.
Collider
'The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium' Trailer Teases a Spectacle of Music and Lights
Bring the excitement of a sold-out mega-concert to your living room on February 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT with the release of HBO’s concert special, The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium. With a dazzling dueling performance of music and theatrics, the network has released a trailer that gives audiences a sneak peek of what’s to come in the cinematic version of the 2022 sold-out concert in Los Angeles. Known for his award-winning voice, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd also has a creative knack for design, making his live shows a well-produced spectacle for audiences to feast their eyes on.
