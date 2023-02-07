Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Kidnapping arrest; Sioux Falls cartoonist dies; Social studies standard hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. A Clark County man, who was wanted for kidnapping, is now behind bars in South Dakota. The well-known cartoonist of Hagar the Horrible has died. The Board of Education Standards...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls cartoonist of Hägar the Horrible has died
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS). The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:. With much sadness, I...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Walmart evacuated under bomb threat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say someone contacted a Walmart employee claiming a bomb was in the building. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 6 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls. Everyone had exited the building before officers conducted their search. Officers did not find a bomb and secured the area.
dakotanewsnow.com
House Bill 1080: Transgender resident voices her views
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many people have voiced their opinion about House Bill 1080, the bill addressing transgender transitioning for minors. However, few have shared their opinion on the matter from the perspective of a person who has gone through the transition. In an exclusive interview, reporter...
KELOLAND TV
Police: Bomb threat at Sioux Falls Walmart determined to be a hoax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police were called to a west side Walmart for a bomb threat Friday Morning. The threat turned out to be a hoax, according to police. A sergeant told KELOLAND News this is part of a national trend against Walmart. Management at the...
KELOLAND TV
DNA results in from ‘Dead men don’t talk’ investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in and they do not link that second man to the brutal Sioux Falls crime.
KELOLAND TV
DNA results in 1981 murder; Ice rescue; Ranchers reflect on harsh winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in.
KELOLAND TV
Mayor’s heart checkup
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A screening can be a life-saving checkup for people who are at-risk of heart disease. A well-known member of the Sioux Falls community is raising awareness by taking us along for his own screening. Medical experts recommend men start heart screenings at 40 and...
What Would a Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Sioux Falls?
The nation was totally fixated on the spy balloon drama last week when a keen eye in Montana first spotted it. An anxious heartland had their eyes to the skies before it was ultimately shot down over the Atlantic. Tracking shows that the spy balloon actually flew over a portion...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car struck by train in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a car was struck by a train Friday morning in southeast Sioux Falls. The accident occurred at 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of 49th St. and Southeastern Ave. A 79-year-old female driver was traveling west on 49th...
kelo.com
Miss South Dakota USA facing petty theft charges in Brookings County
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, has been suspended from her role as she faces petty theft charges in Brookings County. Denise Wallace, Executive Co-Director of Miss South Dakota USA state pageant issued a release saying, “We are aware of Shania’s recent arrest for first-degree petty theft. We moved to suspend Shania from her role as Miss South Dakota USA pending her first court appearance later this month. Following her initial court appearance, we will be determining a course of action regarding Shania and her role with the state pageant.” Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for February 13th.
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Supporting those experiencing suicide loss
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week’s Someone You Should Know shared her personal story through a TEDx talk in Sioux Falls and is helping others with suicide loss. Wendy Mamer is a suicide loss and support coordinator at the Helpline Center in Sioux Falls. “I was...
kelo.com
Moody County Sheriff Wellman, ahead of attending State of the Union, calls southern border “a national health and safety issue”
FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO.com) — Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman is one of Congressman Dusty Johnson’s guests tonight at the State of the Union address. Sheriff Wellman is hoping President Biden will address the drug problem and the southern border. Wellman says he has seen a significant drug trend since he took office in Moody County in 2007. He noted meth labs have become less common because “it’s cheaper to be made in Mexico or China and be smuggled in”. Wellman noted the amount produced in drug labs “was not sustainable to feed the addiction back then or build on the addiction seen over the years”. While at one time a felony drug charge would be filtered in with other cases in the court system, Wellman says now Circuit Courts are seeing “a higher amount of drug related cases than any other felony crime on the docket”. Congressman Johnson invited Sheriff Wellman, along with Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller, to the State of the Union saying he hopes “President Biden highlights a plan to combat fentanyl pouring into our communities”.
KELOLAND TV
Record construction helping increase vacancy rate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls had slightly more apartments available for rent this past January compared to last year, according to the most recent Vacancy Report from the South Dakota Multihousing Association. The impact record new building projects could have on vacancy rates for the next couple...
KELOLAND TV
Water-saturated snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that we are starting to melt some of the snow on the ground, we take a look at some of the numbers. As of Tuesday, Sioux Falls officially had 15 inches of snow on the ground. This compares to a week ago when we had 18 inches. With more 30s in the forecast, we will see that number keep decreasing. With the melting snow, just how much water is in it?
KELOLAND TV
Police searching for man involved in early morning pursuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lights and sirens streamed through many of Sioux Falls’ main streets early this morning as the Sioux Falls police chased after someone in a high-speed pursuit. Around 1 a.m. an officer tried to pull over a man driving a vehicle that had been...
dakotanewsnow.com
Vacancy rate up for the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The housing vacancy rate in Sioux Falls is up slightly since the last report in July, according to a recent survey. In January, the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association surveyed its Sioux Falls area members for its 51st biannual vacancy survey. From the reported...
KELOLAND TV
Luke Carlsen performing with South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Sioux Falls native Luke Carlsen has been working since he was a kid to build up his singing career. Now he’s back for a weekend to perform with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. Jazz singer Luke Carlsen has always had a love for...
KELOLAND TV
Stretch of dry days ahead
Though it’s cold enough for snow today, it’s another dry day in Sioux Falls. That’s something we haven’t had a lot of this winter. So far Sioux Falls is at its seventh wettest winter on record. But, we are in the middle of a dry spell.
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell Walmart evacuated due to bomb threat
Mitchell’s Walmart was evacuated for around 45 minutes on Friday morning due to a bomb threat. At around 9:40 AM, dispatch received a call from a Mitchell Walmart employee reporting they received a call from someone claiming there was a bomb in the store. The store was immediately evacuated by law enforcement. Shortly after responders arrived, it was learned that other Walmart stores in South Dakota received similar calls this morning. The store was checked by law enforcement, and it was found to be a prank call. Officials are working to identify the source of the call, but it appears to have originated outside the Mitchell area. Mitchell Police, the Davison and Hanson County Sheriff’s Offices, and Mitchell Fire and EMS responded to the threat.
