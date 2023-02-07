Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
The Book "Gender Queer" Faced a Challenge in Another Maine SchoolThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in MaineThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Related
11 Winter-Related Records in Maine That Are Wicked Cool
Maine is a winter wonderland. From the first signs of the season in late October to spring skiing in April, this state shows its true colors. Maine also has a splendid history when it comes to winter. The innovative spirit has been strong in this state for centuries. Inventions, like earmuffs and the snowmobile, can be traced back to the Pine Tree State. And now, some of the most state-of-the-art chairlifts in the country are found here.
Mainers Can Snowmobile for Free in NH During Nonresident Weekend
Mainer's with registered sleds can adventure into New Hampshire for free, on a specially designated weekend. A special weekend in March allows for anyone with registered sleds to hit the trails in New Hampshire, without purchasing a a registration from the state. March 3 through 5, sleds with valid registration from another state or Canadian province do not need to obtain a New Hampshire registration while operating in New Hampshire.
WMTW
Record warmth reaches Maine
Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm, on this date, in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to...
wagmtv.com
RF Chamberland wins Grand Champion Award
ST AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - A local trucking company in Aroostook County recently won an award for the safest motor carrier in Maine. The Maine Motor Transport Association recently held their annual membership and awards banquet in Portland. At the banquet, RF Chamberland of St Agatha was awarded the M-M-T-A Grand Champion award for the safest motor carrier in Maine. Chris Cyr is the Director of Risk Management for R.F. Chamberland, and says it feels great to win the award and doing what they can to keep Maine safe.
Maine Moose Age Report Published for the 2022 Seasons
Those who harvested a moose last year can check the recently published age report for more info on their animal. Thanks to biological data collected from harvested moose at tagging centers, Maine hunters can learn a little more about the animal they took. The report published by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife lists the age of a successful hunter's moose. An estimated age is derived from a tooth sample that can be submitted while reporting to a tagging station.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Manmade Lake in Maine?
Located in the North Maine Woods, Chesuncook Lake is the largest manmade lake in Maine. Covering 26,200 acres, the lake is actually the third largest lake overall in the state, trailing only Moosehead Lake and Sebago Lake. The Making of a Lake. Chesuncook Lake was formed by a succession of...
Beware of The Top 4 Most Dangerous Roads in Maine
I like to drive. It's cathartic and freeing. I remember when I first got my license and took that first open road by storm. I was playing Missy Elliot and really feeling myself. That day I learned a very important lesson which was that even though I am being told to "lose control", I shouldn't.
Is It Illegal to Have Headlights Off When It Rains or Snows in Maine?
When I am driving in the rain or snow and it's naturally a bit darker, I always wonder if the people without their lights on could get in trouble if they passed a copper?. In my opinion, driving without your lights on during rain, snow, and obviously when it's dark, is a big no-no.
Miracle Rescue: Maine Dog Lost in the Woods for 42 Days Faced -20 Degree Temps
No pet owner wants to feel the anxiety of realizing that your beloved friend and family member has gone missing. That anxiety is compounded when a pet is lost during a stretch of weather that seems unsurvivable. But that anxiety was felt by a woman in Madison, Maine, in January, as her adored 7-year-old German Shepherd named Leigha went missing.
New bill aims to delay starting time for Maine public high schools
AUGUSTA, Maine — Many Maine High Schools begin their days bright and early—and it's been that way for decades. Now, some Maine lawmakers are looking to make a statewide change, they said, to help students' well-being. The American Medical Association supports later school start times to help kids...
What the Hell is With This Extreme Weather Forecast for Maine Next Week?
"If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes." It's a quote that no one really knows the origin of or when it started (although, fun fact, according to Quote Investigator, it's traced back to either Mark Twain or Will Rogers.) Regardless of where it came from, it's pretty much...
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Maine Location Permanently
We're fortunate in Maine, given the sparse population, to be fairly freighted with major retail stores. Sure, they come and they go from time to time, but there is always a pretty hefty selection of chains to choose from. Take the Marketplace @ Augusta for example. Over the last couple...
Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras
These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
WMTW
Maine store that sold record Mega Millions ticket gets prize
LEBANON, Maine — The store in Lebanon that sold the$1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket in January has cashed in. That was the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the largest prize ever won in Maine. While we wait for the person who has the winning ticket to claim...
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
mainepublic.org
New initiative to help Mainers reckon with — and replace — offensive place names
In 1977, Maine's first Black state representative, Gerald E. Talbot, worked to pass new legislation that attempted to define offensive terms and remove them from geographic sites around the state. But 45 years later, Rachel Talbot Ross, the current state House Speaker and a ninth generation Mainer, says her father's...
Valentine’s Day at Humane Societies in Maine
Valentine’s Day is Tuesday. And it is flowers and chocolate. For some of the lucky ones, it is jewelry. But what about your pets? For many, Valentine’s Day is an occasion to include the pets and get them an extra treat too. And why not. Humane Societies around...
wabi.tv
Maine yellow flag law underutilized according to report
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Deadly Force Review Panel released its third annual report this week, and found that the state has underutilized its “yellow flag law” that has been in effect since 2020. The law allow for the removal of guns from a person’s possession following...
newscentermaine.com
Alcohol-to-go could be a permanent fixture in Maine, if new bill passes
To-go alcohol was made possible during the pandemic. If the bill passes, selling alcohol to go would be permanent, including beer and wine takeout by the glass.
Maine People Seem Against Item Limits in Self Checkout Lanes
Most consider the self checkout lanes at grocery and retail stores to be a modern convenience they can't live without. The fact that self checkout lanes have only gotten more popular in the past couple years speaks to that notion. But as an open letter in 2022 opined, should there be an item limit on how many items you can pass through a self checkout lane at any given time? You may be surprised at which way Maine leans.
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0