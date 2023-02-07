Read full article on original website
Related
energyintel.com
US Natgas Futures Shrug Off Stout Storage Draw
A top US diplomatic official says China's continuing purchases of Iranian oil is "a problem." The operator aims to complete the debottlenecking by the end of this year, instead of 2024. Nymex gas futures fell to 25-month lows even as Northeast US gas traded hands at triple-digit prices.
energyintel.com
The Energy Weapon: What to Watch in 2023
In the year of war that's followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February, energy supplies and energy sanctions have been used as weapons by both sides. With European crude and product embargoes now in place, what more could come in 2023?. Options range from further sanctions from the West to...
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
energyintel.com
Dana Gas Expresses Optimism But Cites Challenges
Dana Gas, based in the United Arab Emirates, said its adjusted net profit rose 53% to $196 million last year, reflecting higher price realizations and lower operating costs. The Canadian midstream giant says several factors, including a faulty weld, caused the large leak in its Keystone pipeline system late last year.
energyintel.com
Repsol Awards Mexico Engineering Study
A top US diplomatic official says China's continuing purchases of Iranian oil is "a problem." Suit is first targeting board members of an energy company over climate strategy. Norway’s fiscal terms have been an important factor in bolstering oil and gas supplies to Europe at a critical time.
energyintel.com
'Blue' Hydrogen Facility Planned
Natural gas prices have fallen below break-even levels, and investors are watching for whether US producers will cut activity in response. A group of executives, funders and other players say more transparency and standardization are needed for the emerging carbon offset market.
energyintel.com
Baker Hughes Rig Count
Natural gas prices have fallen below break-even levels, and investors are watching for whether US producers will cut activity in response. A group of executives, funders and other players say more transparency and standardization are needed for the emerging carbon offset market. The company's head of Norwegian upstream, Kjetil Hove,...
energyintel.com
Russian Oil Revenues Poised to Take a Hit: Forecast
Russia's announcement on Friday of a 500,000 barrel per day production cut for March is in line with expectations for Russian oil output this year, given the impact of new Western sanctions on refined product sales, in particular. Iraqi has said it will proceed with the long-delayed signing of six...
energyintel.com
Activists Sue Shell Board Members Over Emissions
A climate activist group has filed a lawsuit alleging that Shell's board of directors has violated its duty to shareholders by not cutting emissions more quickly. It claims this is the first suit of its kind. A top US diplomatic official says China's continuing purchases of Iranian oil is "a...
energyintel.com
EU Looks to Extend Mandatory Cuts in Gas Demand
EU member states are expected to hold talks later this month about extending mandatory cuts in gas consumption, which are set to expire at the end of March. A top US diplomatic official says China's continuing purchases of Iranian oil is "a problem." Norway’s fiscal terms have been an important...
Comments / 0