China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Reuters
Belarus calls Poland's closing of border crossing point 'catastrophic'
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Belarus on Friday condemned as "catastrophic" a decision by Poland to close a border checkpoint between the two countries, saying it could lead to a collapse on both sides of the border.
US News and World Report
Italy Bristles Over Zelenskiy Dinner Snub in Paris
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised France and Germany on Thursday after she was not invited to a dinner in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, adding to friction between the European Union allies. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Zelenskiy on Wednesday evening...
kalkinemedia.com
In a first for India, transgender couple become biological parents
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A transgender couple are the first in India to become parents biologically, after one of the partners gave birth on Wednesday in Kerala state. The birth of the baby is a milestone for the South Asian nation, where transgender people continue to face discrimination and stigma despite being officially recognised as a "third gender" since 2014.
kalkinemedia.com
China says willing to boost confidence of both domestic and Australian firms
BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China is willing to work with Australia to boost confidence of enterprises in both countries and stabilise their expectations for prospective cooperation, Shu Jueting, spokesperson of the commerce ministry said on Thursday. China is also willing to negotiate some technical issues that both countries cared...
Breaking Defense
With $1.9B buy, Norway puts faith in Leopard to end bitter tank utility debate
BELFAST — Norway’s decision to acquire 54 German Leopard 2A7 main battle tanks has brought to a close tense debate between military and political officials surrounding land warfare funding priorities. The planned 19.7 billion NOK ($1.89 billion) procurement announced Feb. 3, which also includes an option to buy...
kalkinemedia.com
United Insurance Board Proposes FY Dividend
* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDENDS OF 10% OF PAID IN CAPITAL Further company coverage:.
msn.com
China Says It’s Ready to Enhance Ties With Taiwan Opposition
(Bloomberg) -- China said it is willing to forge closer ties with Taiwan’s main opposition party, underscoring recent efforts by Beijing to adjust its tough approach to the democratically run island. Most Read from Bloomberg. Song Tao, the head of Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in a...
kalkinemedia.com
Brazil minister says Bolsonaro destroyed country's cultural policies
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's former far-right president dismantled all government cultural programs and blocked funding for institutions and artists, the country's new Culture Minister Margareth Menezes said on Wednesday. Menezes, a popular singer from Bahia, was picked by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to head the newly restored ministry...
kalkinemedia.com
Morning News Call - Europe, February 9
To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://solutions.refinitiv.com/MorningNewsCallENsubscriptionpage. For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are...
Thanks to China, the US-India partnership is finally coming to fruition
On balance, India could be the best bet for the U.S. in its competition with China.
kalkinemedia.com
Merus Power BOD Proposes No Dividend For Year 2022
* MERUS POWER PLC'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN 1.1. - 31.12.2022: GROWTH IN A DIFFICULT OPERATING ENVIRONMENT. * BOD PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT FOR YEAR 2022 NO DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID. * H2 EBITDA EUR 0.8 (1.2) MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Genedrive Says Genedrive MT-RNR1 ID Kit Receives Preliminary Recommendation By UK's NICE
* GENEDRIVE PLC - UK'S NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH AND CARE EXCELLENCE HAS PRELIMINARILY RECOMMENDED THAT GENEDRIVE MT-RNR1 ID KIT CAN BE USED BY NHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
kalkinemedia.com
Daiichi Sankyo Co - Influenza mRNA Vaccine Project Selected For Japan Government Agency Grant
* INFLUENZA MRNA VACCINE PROJECT SELECTED FOR JAPAN GOVERNMENT AGENCY GRANT Further company coverage:.
kalkinemedia.com
Polish judicial reform gets parliament's ok, eyes turn to president
WARSAW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Polish lawmakers on Wednesday cleared the way for judicial reform legislation intended to unblock European Union funds to land on the president's desk, but questions remained over whether he would sign it into law. The lower house of parliament rejected amendments to the law proposed...
The Taiping Rebellion: The Bloodiest Civil War in world history
The Taiping Rebellion was one of the most devastating civil wars in world history, and it marked a turning point in Chinese history. The rebellion lasted from 1850 to 1864, and it resulted in the deaths of millions of people, making it one of the bloodiest civil wars in world history.
kalkinemedia.com
Yellen: its 'good climate policy' if Europe adopts clean energy incentives similar to U.S.
SPRING HILL, Tenn., Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday it would be "good climate policy" if Europe put in place clean energy incentives similar to those in the United States. "If Europe takes action to put in place subsidies similar to ours, this is...
kalkinemedia.com
Moderna Inc - Applied For Widening Covid-19 Vaccine Approval To 6 To 11 Year Olds In Japan
TOKYO, Feb 9 - MODERNA INC - APPLIED FOR WIDENING COVID-19 VACCINE APPROVAL TO 6 TO 11 YEAR OLDS IN JAPAN Further company coverage:.
kalkinemedia.com
Mirvac Group Posts HY Total Revenue And Other Income Of A$855 Million
* HY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME A$855 MILLION VERSUS A$1,654 MILLION. * DECLARES INTERIM DISTRIBUTION OF 5.2 AU CENTS PER SECURITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
kalkinemedia.com
Revenio Group Q4 Oper Profit Rises To EUR 9.3 Mln
* Q4 NET SALES TOTALED EUR 28.3 (23.8) MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 18.8%. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 9.3 (7.1) MILLION, OR 33.1% OF NET SALES, UP BY 31.3%. * BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MARCH 23, 2023, THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.36 PER SHARE BE PAID.
