A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
energyintel.com
The Energy Weapon: What to Watch in 2023
In the year of war that's followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February, energy supplies and energy sanctions have been used as weapons by both sides. With European crude and product embargoes now in place, what more could come in 2023?. Options range from further sanctions from the West to...
Baker Hughes Rig Count
Baker Hughes Rig Count
Natural gas prices have fallen below break-even levels, and investors are watching for whether US producers will cut activity in response. A group of executives, funders and other players say more transparency and standardization are needed for the emerging carbon offset market. The company's head of Norwegian upstream, Kjetil Hove,...
energyintel.com
Nuclear Fuel: Market Intermediaries Expand Role Amid Uncertainty
Much of the impetus behind the bullish uranium market of the past couple years has come not from nuclear operator end-users, but from traders and nontraditional market players such as uranium holding funds, and this looks set to continue as the market navigates an increasingly precarious geopolitical divide. If it...
energyintel.com
BP Realigns Strategy With Market Realities
Reality has set in for BP’s envelope-pushing energy transition strategy. The UK major elicited both applause and heckles in 2020 when it unveiled plans to aggressively cut oil and gas production and execute one of the industry’s biggest renewable electricity buildouts, all while showering shareholders with growing returns. But the world’s energy transition is proving more complicated than expected, forcing BP to recalibrate — even if the broad tenants of its strategy remain in place. Equity analysts and industry players alike raised early questions regarding BP’s ability to square the circle around new CEO Bernard Looney’s bold strategy. Tellingly, BP’s strategic amendments unveiled this week entail: (1) a slower upstream decline and scrapped targets to shrink refining; (2) shifting its renewables focus to higher-margin biofuels and hydrogen as well as offshore wind; and (3) higher capital spending in both oil and gas and low carbon. The changes are expected to offer greater assurance for growing shareholder returns, especially given cut ties with Rosneft. BP’s 19.75% stake lifted its equity production by 50% and provided hundreds of millions of dollars in annual dividends.
energyintel.com
Dana Gas Expresses Optimism But Cites Challenges
Dana Gas, based in the United Arab Emirates, said its adjusted net profit rose 53% to $196 million last year, reflecting higher price realizations and lower operating costs. The Canadian midstream giant says several factors, including a faulty weld, caused the large leak in its Keystone pipeline system late last year.
energyintel.com
'Blue' Hydrogen Facility Planned
Natural gas prices have fallen below break-even levels, and investors are watching for whether US producers will cut activity in response. A group of executives, funders and other players say more transparency and standardization are needed for the emerging carbon offset market.
energyintel.com
Alder Secures Vote of Confidence After Dismissing Its CEO
It took more than a decade for now-former Alder Fuels CEO Bryan Sherbacow to build a stellar reputation as the founding father of the US sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) business. But his downfall took just a few days. The aviation sector recovery means that jet fuel will account for nearly...
energyintel.com
US Natgas Futures Shrug Off Stout Storage Draw
A top US diplomatic official says China's continuing purchases of Iranian oil is "a problem." The operator aims to complete the debottlenecking by the end of this year, instead of 2024. Nymex gas futures fell to 25-month lows even as Northeast US gas traded hands at triple-digit prices.
energyintel.com
Repsol Awards Mexico Engineering Study
A top US diplomatic official says China's continuing purchases of Iranian oil is "a problem." Suit is first targeting board members of an energy company over climate strategy. Norway’s fiscal terms have been an important factor in bolstering oil and gas supplies to Europe at a critical time.
energyintel.com
Sticker Shock Puts Retail Gas Industry on Defensive
Sticker shock has set in among US residential and commercial natural gas customers, particularly in the West, prompting calls for a federal investigation into the wholesale market and reviews of how regulated utilities operate. Natural gas prices have fallen below break-even levels, and investors are watching for whether US producers...
energyintel.com
Activists Sue Shell Board Members Over Emissions
A climate activist group has filed a lawsuit alleging that Shell's board of directors has violated its duty to shareholders by not cutting emissions more quickly. It claims this is the first suit of its kind. A top US diplomatic official says China's continuing purchases of Iranian oil is "a...
energyintel.com
EU Looks to Extend Mandatory Cuts in Gas Demand
EU member states are expected to hold talks later this month about extending mandatory cuts in gas consumption, which are set to expire at the end of March. A top US diplomatic official says China's continuing purchases of Iranian oil is "a problem." Norway’s fiscal terms have been an important...
energyintel.com
Russian Oil Revenues Poised to Take a Hit: Forecast
Russia's announcement on Friday of a 500,000 barrel per day production cut for March is in line with expectations for Russian oil output this year, given the impact of new Western sanctions on refined product sales, in particular. Iraqi has said it will proceed with the long-delayed signing of six...
