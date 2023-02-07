ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Independent

George Santos – news: Secret tapes reveal bizarre exchanges in Santos office, as FBI probes dead dog claims

Embattled GOP congressman George Santos says “I’ve obviously f***** up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else” in a recording of his conversation with a prospective staffer that was obtained and reported on Thursday evening by Talking Points Memo.In the recording, reportedly made in Mr Santos’ office without his permission, the congressman discusses botox and Brazilian candy in addition to making several candid remarks about his current situation. Mr Santos is also facing yet another issue over his finances after it emerged that the FBI is investigating a claim he stole money from a GoFundMe set...
The Independent

Brazilian claiming to be Santos’ ex-boyfriend says congressman only ever cared about ‘fame and power’

A Brazilian individual claiming to be Rep George Santos’ ex-boyfriend appeared on CNN and said that Mr Santos only ever cared about “fame and power” and that he expects him to continue to reject calls for his resignation. Pedro Vilarva has previously said that he entered into a romantic relationship with Mr Santos in 2014 when he was just 18 years old and the future Congressman was 26 — and that their relationship was full of dishonesty on Mr Santos’ part.The Republican, elected to the US House in November and sworn in earlier this month, is facing an avalanche...
POLITICO

Playbook: Nancy Mace brings down the house

FETTERMAN HOSPITALIZED OVERNIGHT — After feeling lightheaded, Sen. JOHN FETTERMAN (D-Pa.) was admitted to GWU Hospital yesterday and stayed overnight for observation. “Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests,” his office announced in a statement. A BELTWAY PARTY...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

The Shadow Race to Replace George Santos Has Already Begun

Rep. George Santos hasn’t resigned. He hasn’t even publicly said that he won’t run for re-election in 2024. But the shadow race to replace him has already begun.In New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which Santos continues to represent despite growing calls to step down, political operators on both sides of the aisle are plotting their next moves.Republicans are clamoring to find a candidate with an immaculate, bulletproof résumé who can patch up the Long Island GOP’s scarred reputation. Democrats are looking for someone who can lead their comeback—an emboldened move to flip the district back to blue after Santos dyed...
TheDailyBeast

Matt Gaetz Honors Accused Murderer at Committee Hearing

When members of the House Judiciary Committee convened for their first meeting of the year last week, the new Republican majority instituted a change in procedure: Before every hearing, everyone in the room would recite the Pledge of Allegiance.The honor of leading the first pledge was given to Corey Beekman, a U.S. Army National Guard combat veteran who traveled to Capitol Hill at the invitation of his congressman, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).“It is my pleasure and distinct honor to introduce to the committee Staff Sergeant Corey Ryan Beekman, an American hero and a constituent of mine residing in Pensacola, Florida,”...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy