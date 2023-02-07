Read full article on original website
George Santos is reportedly stepping down because 'he is a distraction,' according to a lawmaker
A lawmaker has claimed that George Santos is stepping down from his position because he believes that he is some sort of a "distraction" to House Republicans and the party as a whole.
Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil
NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
New York Republican Takes Down 'Sad' George Santos With 1 Highly Decorated Diss
Lee Zeldin, a former Republican House member from Long Island, said Santos voter outrage is "certainly very genuine."
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
George Santos claims financial firm made millions. It’s in a Florida mailbox store.
The financial management firm that Rep. George Santos claims funded his campaign and manages tens of millions in assets is headquartered in a Florida mailbox store. The Devolder Organization, which the GOP congressman now says is the source of his newfound wealth and campaign spending, lists its address as a Fast Mail N More shop in Melbourne, Florida.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Opinion | The Real Reason Santos Won’t Resign
Like many other millennials, Santos sees attention as the most valuable currency. And now the scandal-plagued congressman is getting plenty of it.
George Santos Said Biden SOTU Was ‘Gaslighting’ And You Know What Happened Next
Critics took the serial fabulist Republican's four-word review and threw it right back at him.
George Santos – news: Secret tapes reveal bizarre exchanges in Santos office, as FBI probes dead dog claims
Embattled GOP congressman George Santos says “I’ve obviously f***** up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else” in a recording of his conversation with a prospective staffer that was obtained and reported on Thursday evening by Talking Points Memo.In the recording, reportedly made in Mr Santos’ office without his permission, the congressman discusses botox and Brazilian candy in addition to making several candid remarks about his current situation. Mr Santos is also facing yet another issue over his finances after it emerged that the FBI is investigating a claim he stole money from a GoFundMe set...
George Santos Wanted To Win Election for Lifetime Healthcare: Ex-Roommate
The House Republican thought he would get "a pension and healthcare for the rest of my life" if elected to Congress, according to a former housemate.
Brazilian claiming to be Santos’ ex-boyfriend says congressman only ever cared about ‘fame and power’
A Brazilian individual claiming to be Rep George Santos’ ex-boyfriend appeared on CNN and said that Mr Santos only ever cared about “fame and power” and that he expects him to continue to reject calls for his resignation. Pedro Vilarva has previously said that he entered into a romantic relationship with Mr Santos in 2014 when he was just 18 years old and the future Congressman was 26 — and that their relationship was full of dishonesty on Mr Santos’ part.The Republican, elected to the US House in November and sworn in earlier this month, is facing an avalanche...
George Santos Hilariously Self-Owns In The Simplest Way Possible
The lying lawmaker gets tripped up in his own words.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
POLITICO
Playbook: Nancy Mace brings down the house
FETTERMAN HOSPITALIZED OVERNIGHT — After feeling lightheaded, Sen. JOHN FETTERMAN (D-Pa.) was admitted to GWU Hospital yesterday and stayed overnight for observation. “Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests,” his office announced in a statement. A BELTWAY PARTY...
George Santos Fraudulent Signature Could Be Final Nail in Coffin
Those who served Santos' campaign as treasurers have been advised to "get lawyers."
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
The Shadow Race to Replace George Santos Has Already Begun
Rep. George Santos hasn’t resigned. He hasn’t even publicly said that he won’t run for re-election in 2024. But the shadow race to replace him has already begun.In New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which Santos continues to represent despite growing calls to step down, political operators on both sides of the aisle are plotting their next moves.Republicans are clamoring to find a candidate with an immaculate, bulletproof résumé who can patch up the Long Island GOP’s scarred reputation. Democrats are looking for someone who can lead their comeback—an emboldened move to flip the district back to blue after Santos dyed...
Lauren Boebert Mocked After Making Biden Plane Jibe
Boebert's criticism of President Biden was quickly turned against her as many brought up the president's long history of traveling by train.
Matt Gaetz Honors Accused Murderer at Committee Hearing
When members of the House Judiciary Committee convened for their first meeting of the year last week, the new Republican majority instituted a change in procedure: Before every hearing, everyone in the room would recite the Pledge of Allegiance.The honor of leading the first pledge was given to Corey Beekman, a U.S. Army National Guard combat veteran who traveled to Capitol Hill at the invitation of his congressman, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).“It is my pleasure and distinct honor to introduce to the committee Staff Sergeant Corey Ryan Beekman, an American hero and a constituent of mine residing in Pensacola, Florida,”...
