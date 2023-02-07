Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
American Presidents Who Were Part of A Secret Society (Bohemian Grove)JulesSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The Mission Burrito RecipeJames Patrick
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
Mayor London Breed says downtown SF is bad but not like "1907" rubble and ashLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
Related
Collider
'Swarm' Trailer Reveals What the Buzz Is All About
Prime Video has announced the release date for Swarm, the upcoming series by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover. The new series that delves into the dark side of super fandom is set to hit Prime Video exclusively on March 17, 2023, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Swarm...
Collider
'Perry Mason' Season 2 Trailer Promises Another Dark Murder Mystery
Grab your thinking hats and get ready for Perry Mason Season 2. HBO has released a new extended trailer dishing out the breadcrumbs for the “murder trial of the century” but the real question is, is Perry ready for another murder trial? The Emmy-nominated series is set to take fans on another deep dive into an emotionally charged, thrilling season whilst Perry, Della, and Paul brace themselves for the events to come.
Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source
There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Caught Partying In Arizona For Super Bowl Weekend During Pop Star's Alleged Meltdown
Kevin Federline doesn't seem to be concerned about his ex-wife Britney Spears after her inner circle had allegedly planned an intervention, calling the singer's "erratic" behavior a "ticking time bomb."K-Fed jetted off to Arizona to party ahead of Super Bowl LVII weekend. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former professional dancer-turned-Mr. Spears looked unbothered by his ex's antics while attending Pepsi Zero's Sugar party at the W Scottsdale on Thursday night with a slew of Hollywood's biggest stars.K-Fed — who has custody of Britney's estranged sons: Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16 — appeared calm and relaxed while rubbing shoulders with...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Kate Middleton strengthens royal circle, King Charles likely ‘mortified’ after fashion misstep
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.
Collider
First 'Fast X' Images: Jason Momoa and Brie Larson Join the Family
The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!. The brand-new look...
Collider
'F9' Legacy Trailer Brings Back a Ghost From Dom's Past
The final Legacy trailer is here with F9 bringing Dom’s most formidable foe into the fold. Fans of the franchise have been patiently counting down to the trailer of Fast X while enjoying a nostalgic, action-propelled ride in the last week with various Legacy trailers recounting the pivotal moments from the Fast Saga.
Collider
'So Help Me Todd's Sibling Relationships Are the Best Part of the Show
So Help Me Todd follows Todd Wright (Skylar Astin) as a disgraced ex-investigator who seemingly lost everything after breaking the rules, nearly ending up in jail. To get him back on his feet, Todd’s mother Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) offers Todd an opportunity to join her law firm as an investigator, working under lead investigator Lyle (Tristen J. Winger). Together, this mother-and-son duo solves complex cases to help their clients and prevail in the courtroom. In the meantime, they must also deal with their rocky personal relationships, non-existent romances, and most of all their dysfunctional family, including Margaret’s other children, Allison (Madeline Wise) and Lawrence (Matthew Wilkas). From the offset, So Help Me Todd understands the complex dynamics and relationships between siblings, as those between the Wright siblings are very tense. There’s some rough history between them, that particularly involves their mother Margaret and her expectations. But, it’s also revealed that their father died, and while we have still learned very little about that, it’s clear this had a profound impact on the siblings.
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Episode 5 Image Reveals Henry and Sam's Hiding Spot
The Last of Us episode four introduced us to an unfamiliar scenario. It took Joel and Ellie to Kansas City, straight into an ambush with a rebel group that has managed to overthrow FEDRA and free the city. The group is led by a new character, Kathleen, played by Melanie Lynskey, who is on a revenge drive and is looking for Henry and Sam. To tease the upcoming storyline, the official Twitter account of the series revealed a new look at the duo.
Collider
'1923's Timothy Dalton Is 'Yellowstone's Most Terrifying Villain So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of 1923.There is something strangely appealing about the cinematic antihero: from Clint Eastwood’s “Man with No Name” and Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone to characters like Jack Sparrow and Charles Foster Kane, Hollywood is littered with examples of classic antiheroes. Some of these characters merely blur the line between hero and villain, while others just waltz right over it. The curious appeal of the antihero, though, comes with a corresponding set of risks: if the antihero protagonist is too villainous, the story runs the risk of making the antagonist more likable than the main character, which is a delicate balance to strike just right. The villains have to be wicked enough to still come off as worse than the morally-questionable hero so that the audience still has someone to root for — or, at the very least, to root against.
Collider
'The Last of Us': Is the 'Savage Starlight' Comic Real?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Last of Us. While Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is only fourteen years old in HBO’s The Last of Us, the series highlights how being born and raised in a post-apocalyptic world has almost entirely robbed her of a childhood. That’s why the arrival of Sam (Keivonn Woodard) in Episode 5, “Endure and Survive,” is so refreshing. With another kid around, Ellie can forget her worries for a moment and just have fun playing games and sharing jokes, lending even more humor to a somewhat despairing show.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 5 Ending Explained: What Ellie's Message to [SPOILER] Truly Means
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Last of Us.Every episode of HBO’s The Last of Us is packed with emotional moments, frightening encounters, and a deep exploration of human behavior under the weight of impossible conditions. Still, Episode 5, “Endure and Survive,” might have been the busiest one yet. Episode 5 explores the revolution in Kansas City, showing how regular people tired of living under FEDRA's ruthless regime became oppressors themselves. It also reveals how former FEDRA collaborator Henry (Lamar Johnson) managed to escape the revolutionaries with his brother Sam (Keivonn Woodard), waiting for the right opportunity to escape Kansas City. And once Henry teams up with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) during their escape, we are also gifted with the scariest moment of the series so far.
Collider
'The Outwaters' Review: Found Footage Horror Has Never Looked Quite Like This
So you want to make a horror film. Specifically, you want to create one that makes use of the found footage framing to tell your story. How do you go about it? Well, there is no one way to do so as the scrappy subgenre has proven to be a refreshingly expansive one with distinctly macabre visions to be found in many of them. In The Outwaters, the feature debut from writer-director Robbie Banfitch, who also stars, it can initially seem like it is drawing from the foundational The Blair Witch Project in how it establishes itself. While it trades the forest setting for a windy desert, there is much that feels like something you’ve seen before. That is until it takes a plunge into a cosmic nightmare that rips the air right from your lungs, leaving us wandering through a hellscape from which there is no respite. It is rather meandering on the journey it takes to get there, but the destination remains worth the trip all the same.
Collider
'Waco: American Apocalypse': Netflix Announces its Next True Crime Docuseries
Long known for their binge-able deep dives into some of the most prolific true crime stories in history, Netflix has announced the topic of their next docuseries. Waco: American Apocalypse will hit the streamer in three parts on March 22, 2023, and tell the story behind one of the most infamous showdowns between a cult and the United States government. Audiences who tuned in for the streamer’s in-depth docuseries centered around the infamous serial killer Richard Ramirez in Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, will be happy to know that its director Tiller Russell is the storytelling eye behind Waco: American Apocalypse.
Collider
'The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium' Trailer Teases a Spectacle of Music and Lights
Bring the excitement of a sold-out mega-concert to your living room on February 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT with the release of HBO’s concert special, The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium. With a dazzling dueling performance of music and theatrics, the network has released a trailer that gives audiences a sneak peek of what’s to come in the cinematic version of the 2022 sold-out concert in Los Angeles. Known for his award-winning voice, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd also has a creative knack for design, making his live shows a well-produced spectacle for audiences to feast their eyes on.
Collider
'Air': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About Ben Affleck's Nike Movie
The sport of basketball has a rich and vibrant history in cinema history, but it's a bit difficult to believe that we haven't seen a proper biopic that centers around one of the biggest stars ever to play the sport, Michael Jordan. Not that we'd ever try to discount Space Jam (1996), where the NBA icon helped the Looney Tunes take on a group of maniacal aliens, but a more accurate true story has yet to be told. Now, director, producer, and actor Ben Affleck will be partially telling the story of Michael Jordan's origins in a pretty unique way.
Collider
How 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Sets Up a Sequel
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Teen Wolf: The Movie follows Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, as he returns to Beacon Hills to help Chris Argent, played by JR Bourne, carry out a ritual that might allow Allison's (Crystal Reed) soul to cross over. However, when Allison is brought back to life, along with the Nogitsune, who begins manipulating her, things get complicated. Joining them is Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Henning, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley and Tyler Hoechlin. The film premiered on Paramount+ on January 26, but it didn’t just revive the series without leaving the possibility of another return.
Collider
Where to Watch 'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Showtimes and Streaming Status
A simple method to depict the mood fluctuations of real life in cinema has always been to walk the thin line between comedy and drama. Therefore, it should not come as a shock that dramedies are among the most common examples of genre fusion in film. Because what could be more therapeutic than a good dose of unbridled humor? Even when we're going through a tough time, it serves as a calming balm to relieve stress and give us a sense of optimism in life.
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Poster Maps Joel and Ellie's Journey So Far
In a short time, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) have already come a long way within HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us. Joel journeyed from Texas all the way to Boston after the cordyceps outbreak began and, since joining up with Ellie, the two have made their way from Massachusetts to Kansas City on the way to Wyoming, only to be stopped dead in their tracks by Melanie Lynskey's Kathleen. Ahead of the release of Episode 5 which officially puts Season 1 past the halfway mark, a new poster was released retracing the steps of the two survivors through the first leg of their journey.
