US Natgas Futures Shrug Off Stout Storage Draw
A top US diplomatic official says China's continuing purchases of Iranian oil is "a problem." The operator aims to complete the debottlenecking by the end of this year, instead of 2024. Nymex gas futures fell to 25-month lows even as Northeast US gas traded hands at triple-digit prices.
Sticker Shock Puts Retail Gas Industry on Defensive
Sticker shock has set in among US residential and commercial natural gas customers, particularly in the West, prompting calls for a federal investigation into the wholesale market and reviews of how regulated utilities operate. Natural gas prices have fallen below break-even levels, and investors are watching for whether US producers...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Dana Gas Expresses Optimism But Cites Challenges
Dana Gas, based in the United Arab Emirates, said its adjusted net profit rose 53% to $196 million last year, reflecting higher price realizations and lower operating costs. The Canadian midstream giant says several factors, including a faulty weld, caused the large leak in its Keystone pipeline system late last year.
Repsol Awards Mexico Engineering Study
A top US diplomatic official says China's continuing purchases of Iranian oil is "a problem." Suit is first targeting board members of an energy company over climate strategy. Norway’s fiscal terms have been an important factor in bolstering oil and gas supplies to Europe at a critical time.
Nuclear Fuel: Market Intermediaries Expand Role Amid Uncertainty
Much of the impetus behind the bullish uranium market of the past couple years has come not from nuclear operator end-users, but from traders and nontraditional market players such as uranium holding funds, and this looks set to continue as the market navigates an increasingly precarious geopolitical divide. If it...
'Blue' Hydrogen Facility Planned
Natural gas prices have fallen below break-even levels, and investors are watching for whether US producers will cut activity in response. A group of executives, funders and other players say more transparency and standardization are needed for the emerging carbon offset market.
EU Looks to Extend Mandatory Cuts in Gas Demand
EU member states are expected to hold talks later this month about extending mandatory cuts in gas consumption, which are set to expire at the end of March. A top US diplomatic official says China's continuing purchases of Iranian oil is "a problem." Norway’s fiscal terms have been an important...
The Energy Weapon: What to Watch in 2023
In the year of war that's followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February, energy supplies and energy sanctions have been used as weapons by both sides. With European crude and product embargoes now in place, what more could come in 2023?. Options range from further sanctions from the West to...
Baker Hughes Rig Count
Natural gas prices have fallen below break-even levels, and investors are watching for whether US producers will cut activity in response. A group of executives, funders and other players say more transparency and standardization are needed for the emerging carbon offset market. The company's head of Norwegian upstream, Kjetil Hove,...
Activists Sue Shell Board Members Over Emissions
A climate activist group has filed a lawsuit alleging that Shell's board of directors has violated its duty to shareholders by not cutting emissions more quickly. It claims this is the first suit of its kind. A top US diplomatic official says China's continuing purchases of Iranian oil is "a...
Alder Secures Vote of Confidence After Dismissing Its CEO
It took more than a decade for now-former Alder Fuels CEO Bryan Sherbacow to build a stellar reputation as the founding father of the US sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) business. But his downfall took just a few days. The aviation sector recovery means that jet fuel will account for nearly...
Russian Oil Revenues Poised to Take a Hit: Forecast
Russia's announcement on Friday of a 500,000 barrel per day production cut for March is in line with expectations for Russian oil output this year, given the impact of new Western sanctions on refined product sales, in particular. Iraqi has said it will proceed with the long-delayed signing of six...
