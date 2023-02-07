SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ — Somerset County-operated Senior Centers offer a wide range of experiences and have announced programming for February. ﻿﻿In-person, virtual, and hybrid programs are available and FREE for registering members. ﻿﻿Locations: Warren, Basking Ridge, Bridgewater, Somerset, Hillsborough, and Montgomery ﻿﻿Lunch available Monday - Friday for a suggested donation of $2.50 ﻿﻿Fitness: Yoga, aerobics, Zumba, Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Ping Pong and more ﻿﻿Arts & Crafts: Knitting, crocheting, stitching, craft, painting and more ﻿﻿Games: Bridge, Mahjong, Bingo, Trivia, puzzles, brain games and more ﻿﻿Music: Ukulele, live music, Karaoke and more ﻿﻿Other: Computer Lab, Book Club, health information, historian presentation, legal forum and more To register for a program or class, call 908-203-6101 or email Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. Click here for a complete list of in-person and virtual programs in February. Click here to view tutorials and learn how to use Zoom for virtual programs.

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO