Trenton, NJ

Trentonian

Celebrating Black History In Trenton: The New Lincoln School

TRENTON – Today we will be celebrating the New Lincoln School. According to Trenton’s Historical Society, the school was the last building constructed exclusively for the education of African-American children in Trenton. Opened in 1924 at 400 Montgomery Street, the school educated elementary and middle school students. By...
TRENTON, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Despite Historic Commission Rejection, Newark Approves 45-Story Arc Tower

The path has apparently been cleared for the new development Arc Tower to rise at a prominent corner in Downtown Newark despite a preservation committee denying the project late last year. During their February 6 meeting, Newark’s Central Planning Board approved an application to construct a 45-story tower at 571...
NEWARK, NJ
trentondaily.com

Smith Family Foundation to Host Community Empowerment Workshop

Every day, our communities are a source of inspiration, a vibrant backdrop to our lives, and a place we can call home. Our communities provide immense value in our lives; If you’re searching for practical and powerful ways to pour back into your city, the Smith Family Foundation is here with all the tools you need to make a difference.
TRENTON, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Trenton NJ

There are so many great options in Trenton that you're sure to find a meal to satisfy your taste buds. We'll discuss the Blue Danube Restaurant, 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, Ila Mae's Restaurant, etc. Each restaurant serves a different cuisine, and we'll let you know how well it fits your taste buds.
TRENTON, NJ
insidernj.com

South Ward’s Council: ‘What Happens if Newark Decides to Sit Down?’

NEWARK – Siting in King’s Restaurant on Clinton Avenue, South Ward Councilman Pat Council told InsiderNJ that Gov. Phil Murphy made a mistake when he selected non-Newarkers to sit on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, considering Murphy’s skin-of-the-teeth 2021 victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, which required significant voter output from Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
Trentonian

Mayor Reed Gusciora and Trenton City Council Inaugurated

TRENTON – After a long election process, Friday night, Mayor Reed Gusciora and Trenton City Council members, Joe Harrison (East Ward), Teska Frisby (West Ward), Jenna Figueroa Kettenberg (South Ward), Jennifer Williams (North Ward), and at-large councilwomen Jasi Edwards, Yazminelly Gonzalez, and Crystal Feliciano were finally inaugurated. First to...
TRENTON, NJ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

HMart to open new store in New Jersey on Friday

Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in New Jersey next Friday, increasing its store count in the state to nine, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. H Mart’s newest location will open on level 1 of the American Dream mall at 1 American...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Trentonian

Anchor House gets donation from Trenton Country Club

Anchor House was the recipient of a check for $12,500, courtesy of a fundraiser held at the Trenton Country Club. Titled “Community Weekend,” members of the country club hold fundraising events and through the last five alone years have doled out over $100,000 to Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, One Simple Wish, Plant a Seed, HomeFront, Trenton Catholic Preparatory Academy, and now Anchor House.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Free Health Screenings Available for Trenton Residents

Preventative screenings are a critical component of living a happy and healthy life. They provide vital insights into our physical health and can be a crucial early indicator in case health problems do arise. However, for financial reasons or otherwise, these services may not be readily accessible to many portions of our population. Thankfully, the American Physical Therapy Association of New Jersey (APTANJ) has partnered with Mercer County Community College to provide free health screenings to members of the Trenton community.
TRENTON, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Historic Newark Temple Will Be Converted into Charter School

A Newark charter school currently operating on Bergen Avenue has purchased a century-old property on Clinton Avenue that they will be transforming into their newest campus. People’s Preparatory Charter School, the city’s oldest independent charter school, announced they have bought the Temple B’nai Abraham building for $2.5 million. The property was purchased from the Deliverance Evangelical Center and the sale includes parcels at 621-635 Clinton Avenue, 826 South 10th Street and 109 Shanley Avenue.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Black-owned Jefferson’s Cafe in NJ serves up authentic soul food

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Joan and Jim Jefferson, two Black restauranteurs behind “Jefferson’s Cafe” in New Jersey, have made a lasting impact on the community. The successful establishment has been running for 38 years and is a great spot to check out for those who love soul food. New York Living’s Kiran Dhillon was live in Montclair, New Jersey with an inside scoop of the restaurant.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerset County Announces Senior Center February Activities

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ — Somerset County-operated Senior Centers offer a wide range of experiences and have announced programming for February. ﻿﻿In-person, virtual, and hybrid programs are available and FREE for registering members. ﻿﻿Locations: Warren, Basking Ridge, Bridgewater, Somerset, Hillsborough, and Montgomery ﻿﻿Lunch available Monday - Friday for a suggested donation of $2.50 ﻿﻿Fitness: Yoga, aerobics, Zumba, Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Ping Pong and more ﻿﻿Arts & Crafts: Knitting, crocheting, stitching, craft, painting and more ﻿﻿Games: Bridge, Mahjong, Bingo, Trivia, puzzles, brain games and more ﻿﻿Music: Ukulele, live music, Karaoke and more ﻿﻿Other: Computer Lab, Book Club, health information, historian presentation, legal forum and more To register for a program or class, call 908-203-6101 or email Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. Click here for a complete list of in-person and virtual programs in February.  Click here to view tutorials and learn how to use Zoom for virtual programs.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Opinion: Gabrielle Union’s Halsey Street Instagram Post is Good News for Newark’s Historic Districts

During a break in filming Netflix’s “The Perfect Find,” shot in Newark, Gabrielle Union-Wade went on a downtown shopping spree, gushing to her 21 million Instagram followers that “Halsey Street is a vibe.” It was the sort of advertisement that money can’t buy. Suddenly local hotspots like Closet Savvy Consignment and the Source of Knowledge had flocks of new admirers.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead

A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, officials said Thursday. Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead. A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?

For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come...
NEWARK, NJ

