All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Trentonian
Celebrating Black History In Trenton: The New Lincoln School
TRENTON – Today we will be celebrating the New Lincoln School. According to Trenton’s Historical Society, the school was the last building constructed exclusively for the education of African-American children in Trenton. Opened in 1924 at 400 Montgomery Street, the school educated elementary and middle school students. By...
jerseydigs.com
Despite Historic Commission Rejection, Newark Approves 45-Story Arc Tower
The path has apparently been cleared for the new development Arc Tower to rise at a prominent corner in Downtown Newark despite a preservation committee denying the project late last year. During their February 6 meeting, Newark’s Central Planning Board approved an application to construct a 45-story tower at 571...
trentondaily.com
Smith Family Foundation to Host Community Empowerment Workshop
Every day, our communities are a source of inspiration, a vibrant backdrop to our lives, and a place we can call home. Our communities provide immense value in our lives; If you’re searching for practical and powerful ways to pour back into your city, the Smith Family Foundation is here with all the tools you need to make a difference.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Trenton NJ
There are so many great options in Trenton that you're sure to find a meal to satisfy your taste buds. We'll discuss the Blue Danube Restaurant, 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, Ila Mae's Restaurant, etc. Each restaurant serves a different cuisine, and we'll let you know how well it fits your taste buds.
Students get a noisy ‘100 man welcome’ at N.J. school with help from factory workers (PHOTOS)
For 142 years, Trenton’s Home Rubber Company has been in continuous operation. At about 7 a.m. Friday, production was halted — but only temporarily, and for an altruistic purpose. Company president Rich Balka, who is a board member of Trenton’s Foundation Academies, halted manufacturing long enough to lead...
insidernj.com
South Ward’s Council: ‘What Happens if Newark Decides to Sit Down?’
NEWARK – Siting in King’s Restaurant on Clinton Avenue, South Ward Councilman Pat Council told InsiderNJ that Gov. Phil Murphy made a mistake when he selected non-Newarkers to sit on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, considering Murphy’s skin-of-the-teeth 2021 victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, which required significant voter output from Newark.
Trentonian
Mayor Reed Gusciora and Trenton City Council Inaugurated
TRENTON – After a long election process, Friday night, Mayor Reed Gusciora and Trenton City Council members, Joe Harrison (East Ward), Teska Frisby (West Ward), Jenna Figueroa Kettenberg (South Ward), Jennifer Williams (North Ward), and at-large councilwomen Jasi Edwards, Yazminelly Gonzalez, and Crystal Feliciano were finally inaugurated. First to...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart to open new store in New Jersey on Friday
Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in New Jersey next Friday, increasing its store count in the state to nine, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. H Mart’s newest location will open on level 1 of the American Dream mall at 1 American...
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
Trentonian
Anchor House gets donation from Trenton Country Club
Anchor House was the recipient of a check for $12,500, courtesy of a fundraiser held at the Trenton Country Club. Titled “Community Weekend,” members of the country club hold fundraising events and through the last five alone years have doled out over $100,000 to Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, One Simple Wish, Plant a Seed, HomeFront, Trenton Catholic Preparatory Academy, and now Anchor House.
trentondaily.com
Free Health Screenings Available for Trenton Residents
Preventative screenings are a critical component of living a happy and healthy life. They provide vital insights into our physical health and can be a crucial early indicator in case health problems do arise. However, for financial reasons or otherwise, these services may not be readily accessible to many portions of our population. Thankfully, the American Physical Therapy Association of New Jersey (APTANJ) has partnered with Mercer County Community College to provide free health screenings to members of the Trenton community.
jerseydigs.com
Historic Newark Temple Will Be Converted into Charter School
A Newark charter school currently operating on Bergen Avenue has purchased a century-old property on Clinton Avenue that they will be transforming into their newest campus. People’s Preparatory Charter School, the city’s oldest independent charter school, announced they have bought the Temple B’nai Abraham building for $2.5 million. The property was purchased from the Deliverance Evangelical Center and the sale includes parcels at 621-635 Clinton Avenue, 826 South 10th Street and 109 Shanley Avenue.
pix11.com
Black-owned Jefferson’s Cafe in NJ serves up authentic soul food
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Joan and Jim Jefferson, two Black restauranteurs behind “Jefferson’s Cafe” in New Jersey, have made a lasting impact on the community. The successful establishment has been running for 38 years and is a great spot to check out for those who love soul food. New York Living’s Kiran Dhillon was live in Montclair, New Jersey with an inside scoop of the restaurant.
Somerset County Announces Senior Center February Activities
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ — Somerset County-operated Senior Centers offer a wide range of experiences and have announced programming for February. In-person, virtual, and hybrid programs are available and FREE for registering members. Locations: Warren, Basking Ridge, Bridgewater, Somerset, Hillsborough, and Montgomery Lunch available Monday - Friday for a suggested donation of $2.50 Fitness: Yoga, aerobics, Zumba, Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Ping Pong and more Arts & Crafts: Knitting, crocheting, stitching, craft, painting and more Games: Bridge, Mahjong, Bingo, Trivia, puzzles, brain games and more Music: Ukulele, live music, Karaoke and more Other: Computer Lab, Book Club, health information, historian presentation, legal forum and more To register for a program or class, call 908-203-6101 or email Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. Click here for a complete list of in-person and virtual programs in February. Click here to view tutorials and learn how to use Zoom for virtual programs.
glensidelocal.com
Lynnewood Hall, vacant for 30 years, to be purchased and restored by preservationists
A small group of preservationists have committed to buying and restoring Elkins Park’s Lynnewood Hall, the 110-room Gilded Age mansion that has been vacant and deteriorating for more than 30 years. Edward Thome, 24, his friend and partner Angie Van Scyoc, who created the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation in...
jerseydigs.com
Opinion: Gabrielle Union’s Halsey Street Instagram Post is Good News for Newark’s Historic Districts
During a break in filming Netflix’s “The Perfect Find,” shot in Newark, Gabrielle Union-Wade went on a downtown shopping spree, gushing to her 21 million Instagram followers that “Halsey Street is a vibe.” It was the sort of advertisement that money can’t buy. Suddenly local hotspots like Closet Savvy Consignment and the Source of Knowledge had flocks of new admirers.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
pix11.com
Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead
A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, officials said Thursday. Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead. A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave...
Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?
For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come...
