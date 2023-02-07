Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Treasure Coast non-profit helping to reduce roadway deaths
A Treasure Coast family’s effort to reduce the number of senseless deaths on the road is bearing fruit. It was two years ago on Tuesday, when 32-year-old Claudia Trewyn Bradley was hit head-on along Indian River Drive in Fort Pierce. Tuesday morning, her family joined with law enforcement to...
wflx.com
Girlfriend: Gary Levin was ‘golden man’ who ‘enjoyed people’
Family members of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens said his car has been found in North Carolina, where authorities said a murder suspect is now in custody. Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach. Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST.
wflx.com
Aqua Laser Studio customer ‘very surprised’ by 3 arrests
A third Aqua Laser Studio employee is accused of practicing medicine without a license. The doors of the Jupiter business remained closed Thursday. "I got a text message at 9:29 a.m., and it just said, 'Good morning, this is Aqua Laser Studio contacting you for my appointment today,'" Monica Block, a patient of the business said Thursday. "They just needed to reschedule."
wflx.com
Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns
Residents and law enforcement are raising new concerns about Brightline's expansion to the Treasure Coast. Both law enforcement and residents in several counties told WPTV they've been concerned about the traffic and safety implications that the new rail service will bring even before two people were killed in a Brightline crash Wednesday in Delray Beach.
wflx.com
West Palm Beach wants more people to report illegal dumping
Two years after the city of West Palm Beach created "Operation Clean Streets" to stop illegal dumping, the tipline hasn't gotten much action. Josh McDermott, the director of public works for the city, said about 38% of illegal dumping is construction and demolition waste. Often, McDermott said, it's done by...
wflx.com
Gary Levin kept gun under car dashboard, girlfriend says
The girlfriend of Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin told WPTV that Levin owned a small gun and "had it Velcroed under his dashboard." It's not clear if Levin had a gun in the car the day he disappeared and ultimately died last week. Levin's girlfriend, Kathi Ginsberg, told...
wflx.com
2 die in crash with Brightline train in Delray Beach
Two people died after their SUV was struck by a Brightline train, Delray Beach police said Wednesday night. Delray Beach police and fire rescue responded to the crash around 8 p.m. The vehicle was on the tracks when it struck by the southbound train, the police agency posted on Twitter.
wflx.com
Family of Nikkitia Bryant ready for closure
Nikkitia Bryant's family continues to mourn the loss of the 29-year-old mother who was killed in a mass shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. "Before it didn't fully hit; the shoe didn't drop yet," Bryant's brother, Calvin Bethel, said Thursday. "But now I'm at a point where it's starting to kind of — well, it's not even starting — it is hitting me. It's hitting right now."
wflx.com
Video shows moments leading up to Palm Beach Gardens shooting, crash
Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash, which backed up Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail for several hours Thursday evening. Investigators told WPTV that one man is in the hospital but would not comment on his condition or if he was shot. Police said...
wflx.com
Friends in Philadelphia recall kindness of Gary Levin
Funeral arrangements are apparently still pending for Gary Levin, the Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver who died last week. Those who knew Levin continue to share details on his life, especially from his days living in Philadelphia before his move to South Florida. They said Levin was very popular delivering...
wflx.com
Community group offers help to Gary Levin's family
An organization that works to deliver food to those who need it in Palm Beach County is now offering to help the family of Gary Levin, the Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver who died after disappearing last week. "We offer to assist with any end-of-life care, to pay for any...
wflx.com
Animal shelters overwhelmed as rising evictions force families to abandon pets
Animal shelters in St. Lucie County are overrun by dogs and cats, according to county officials. They said families are having to give up their pets due to evictions and financial hardship. "We’re seeing about probably about 20 to 30 calls a day from people wanting to surrender [their pets]...
wflx.com
'Not your father's Boca:' Goodbye Del Boca Vista, hello Midtown Boca
There's an appetite for new sights, new restaurants and new concepts in Boca Raton. In Midtown Boca, major change is happening to cater to a younger city. Any avid "Seinfeld" fan will remember the fictitious Del Boca Vista retirement community where Jerry Seinfeld's parents lived. But, as Mayor Scott Singer...
wflx.com
Boca Raton mother, 16-day-old baby endure earthquakes in Turkey
Ilayda Sayin and her husband, Carlos, have been living in Boca Raton, but traveled to her home country of Turkey a few months ago, so they could be closer to family around the birth of their first child. They welcomed their baby girl, Claudia, two weeks ago, and she was just 16 days old when the earthquakes hit.
wflx.com
11-year-old with cerebral palsy to be given custom-made wheelchair surround
A child will receive a custom-made wheelchair surround "magic wheels," built by craftsmen. The wheelchair surround will be built around his personal dreams and favorite themes. The unveiling will happen at an event filled with organizations and companies run by people with different abilities, and groups that focus on accessibility.
wflx.com
Fort Pierce looks to revive Boy Scout Troop 772
Local leaders in Fort Pierce are now looking to start up again Boy Scout Troop 772, a group that seemed to have a positive effect on teens. "I see the need, and I am not the kind of person who will see a need and not attempt to fulfill it," Jenny Champagne, who is working to reorganize the troop, said.
wflx.com
Royal Palm Beach man faces charges of elderly abuse, neglect
A Royal Palm Beach man accused of abusing an elderly couple he was supposed to be caring for was arrested last week. Chris Gisonni, 50, is facing multiple charges, including elderly abuse, elderly neglect and kidnapping. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to conduct a welfare check over...
wflx.com
Police investigate shooting in Palm Beach Gardens
The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash that occurred Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred on Northlake Boulevard near the intersection of Military Trail at about 4:42 p.m. Video from the scene showed multiple police vehicles with lanes closed. Police said...
wflx.com
Pembroke Pines police officer dies after debris falls from tree, striking him
A Pembroke Pines police officer died Thursday after a piece of debris fell from a tree, striking the officer on his police motorcycle, authorities said. The Pembroke Pines Police Department posted on Facebook that Officer Charles Herring was on duty when the incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 184 Avenue and Sheridan Street.
wflx.com
Sheriff: Body found in Martin Co. canal ID'd as car theft suspect
A body recovered Friday from a Martin County canal has been identified as a car theft suspect, who the sheriff's office said was involved in a pursuit earlier this week. Deputies said they were patrolling the Stuart area Tuesday and attempted to stop a stolen vehicle driven by Tyrone Miles Jr., 20, of Belle Glade, but he refused to stop.
