Garfield Heights, OH

LHS Varsity Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinal Ticket Info

Lorain High will be hosting Firestone High School this Saturday, Feb 11 at 1pm in the OHSAA Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinal. All OHSAA Tournaments at the Sectional, District, and Regional level will use digital ticketing through HomeTown Ticketing. There will be NO CASH accepted at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at www.ohsaa.org/tickets. No passes will be accepted for tournament games.
HOBAN FIGHTS THROUGH THE BULLDOGS BITE

AKRON OH- With the days of high school basketball’s regular season fading, many teams have various goals during the final games of the season. Some are looking to rest their starters prior to the tournaments, others are in the midst of a conference championship and then some are just looking to prepare themselves with tough competition. On Tuesday night, much like the entirety of the season, The Archbishop Hoban boys basketball teams chose the latter! Welcoming fellow 15 win team at the time, The Green Bulldogs, into The Castle for a premier bout!
Ash Jurberg

Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in Scholarships

Lebron James, who grew up in Akron, Ohio continues to give back to his local community. Yesterday Lebron broke the all-time NBA scoring record, surpassing the milestone set by Kareem Abdul Jabbar back in 1984- the year James was born. And thanks to the basketball legend's skills and the generosity of Nike founder, Phil Knight the students of Akron will also benefit.
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Cleveland

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Cleveland area to support local Black businesses. 2. Filter Restaurant. 3. Floods Urban Seafood. 4. Frederick’s Wine and Dine. 5. Grille 55. 6. Kafela. 7....
Mustard, Relish nailed in PED sting

CLEVELAND, OH - Authorities apprehended Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Mascots Mustard Mustard and Rickey Relish last night as part of an FBI-coordinated drug sting. Upon breaking into the discarded bun that Mustard claims as a primary residence officers recovered the following substances banned by the Frankenfurter Racing Federation (FRF):. Deca...
Intimate concerts find a home in Cleveland

Cleveland's concert landscape is entering a new realm, as outside event companies bring an increasing number of small, intimate concerts to town. Why it matters: In a competitive concert market, these shows give music fans more options and local artists another platform for exposure. State of play: Sofar Sounds, a...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach

BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
Distinct Honor for Longtime Service

Akron School Board member Bruce Alexander has been named a recipient of the 2023 OSBA Service Award. The Service Award is a distinct award and is part of the Ohio School Boards Association's (OSBA) STAR Awards Program—Service, Training, Aptitude and Recognition. Bruce Alexander is a past president of the...
