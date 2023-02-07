Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Fans storm court during Shaker Heights basketball game
School officials and police are investigating after an incident happened on the court during the Cleveland Heights - Shaker Heights girls basketball game Wednesday evening.
lorainathletics.org
LHS Varsity Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinal Ticket Info
Lorain High will be hosting Firestone High School this Saturday, Feb 11 at 1pm in the OHSAA Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinal. All OHSAA Tournaments at the Sectional, District, and Regional level will use digital ticketing through HomeTown Ticketing. There will be NO CASH accepted at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at www.ohsaa.org/tickets. No passes will be accepted for tournament games.
ysnlive.com
HOBAN FIGHTS THROUGH THE BULLDOGS BITE
AKRON OH- With the days of high school basketball’s regular season fading, many teams have various goals during the final games of the season. Some are looking to rest their starters prior to the tournaments, others are in the midst of a conference championship and then some are just looking to prepare themselves with tough competition. On Tuesday night, much like the entirety of the season, The Archbishop Hoban boys basketball teams chose the latter! Welcoming fellow 15 win team at the time, The Green Bulldogs, into The Castle for a premier bout!
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in Scholarships
Lebron James, who grew up in Akron, Ohio continues to give back to his local community. Yesterday Lebron broke the all-time NBA scoring record, surpassing the milestone set by Kareem Abdul Jabbar back in 1984- the year James was born. And thanks to the basketball legend's skills and the generosity of Nike founder, Phil Knight the students of Akron will also benefit.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Cleveland
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Cleveland area to support local Black businesses. 2. Filter Restaurant. 3. Floods Urban Seafood. 4. Frederick’s Wine and Dine. 5. Grille 55. 6. Kafela. 7....
coveringthecorner.com
Mustard, Relish nailed in PED sting
CLEVELAND, OH - Authorities apprehended Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Mascots Mustard Mustard and Rickey Relish last night as part of an FBI-coordinated drug sting. Upon breaking into the discarded bun that Mustard claims as a primary residence officers recovered the following substances banned by the Frankenfurter Racing Federation (FRF):. Deca...
Intimate concerts find a home in Cleveland
Cleveland's concert landscape is entering a new realm, as outside event companies bring an increasing number of small, intimate concerts to town. Why it matters: In a competitive concert market, these shows give music fans more options and local artists another platform for exposure. State of play: Sofar Sounds, a...
Shaw High, Prospect Academy placed on lockdown for 'precautionary measures'
Officers with the East Cleveland Police Department and the Cleveland Heights Police Department are on scene at the East Cleveland Board of Education near Shaw High School Wednesday afternoon.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Corky & Lenny’s co-founder Kaden recalled as ‘an icon and a legend’
Among many qualities, Lenny Kaden, a co-founder of Corky & Lenny’s, will be remembered for his love of family, dedication to his community and sense of humor. He died Feb. 5 at age 92. Kaden and Corky Kurland, who died in 2011, opened Corky and Lenny’s restaurant in 1956...
cleveland.com
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland High School principal proposes schedule change at school board meeting
During the Cleveland City School Board meeting on Monday, the results of the systemwide evaluation for the Director of Schools, Dr. Russell Dyer were released. The evaluations were collected anonymously and included a scale of 1-4. Here are the calculated results:. Director and Board relations- 3.38. Community relations- 3.43. Staff...
OnlyInYourState
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
New Buffalo Wild Wings GO in Parma opening in time for Super Bowl parties: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- Buffalo Wild Wings GO opens its doors tomorrow (Feb. 9) at 7402 Broadview Road in Parma. “Buffalo Wild Wings GO is relatively new to the Buffalo Wild Wings world,” said Rick Small, director of marketing for Grube Inc., which owns and operates Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the region.
Now Open: Winking Lizard in the AECOM Building Downtown
The opening comes on the heels of closures at the Galleria and Gateway District
Cleveland Safety Director under scrutiny for comments that offended CPD staff
Cleveland safety director Kerrie Howard is under scrutiny for comments that offended Cleveland Police Department staff during a public discussion on Monday night.
Final goodbye: Hundreds gather for John Adams funeral
A final goodbye to a true Clevelander, John Adams.
akronschools.com
Distinct Honor for Longtime Service
Akron School Board member Bruce Alexander has been named a recipient of the 2023 OSBA Service Award. The Service Award is a distinct award and is part of the Ohio School Boards Association's (OSBA) STAR Awards Program—Service, Training, Aptitude and Recognition. Bruce Alexander is a past president of the...
Glenville once saved Arvell Reese’s life; now he’s returning the favor by reviving the Ohio State pipeline
CLEVELAND -- It’s always interesting how one person’s decision can impact so much in the world, even things that aren’t part of their consideration. Sometimes those decisions can be the difference between a life of promise and limitless opportunities. Other times it can take you down a...
Comments / 0