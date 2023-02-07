ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, IA

woay.com

Late Weekend Storm Will Bring Rain, Wintry Mix, Black Ice

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A storm with roots in the South will push into southern West Virginia early Sunday. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted south of I-64. Below is our analysis and timeline of the storm:. Sunday. Midnight to 3 a.m.: Rain begins along the West Virginia/Virginia border, including...
VIRGINIA STATE
KCCI.com

Warmth persists before rain next week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following today's warm sunshine, we'll keep the clear & mild theme going tonight as well. Temps shouldn't fall any lower than the upper 20s into early Sunday morning across most of Iowa. The only change coming tomorrow will be the passage of a weak boundary....
IOWA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spring comes early

That’s going to bring in a stretch of mild weather through the middle of February. Sunshine will return to northeast Wisconsin tomorrow and through the weekend. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow winds down, mild days ahead. Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST. Less-traveled roads may be slicked. Enjoy...
WISCONSIN STATE
KCRG.com

Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
IOWA STATE
KSNB Local4

A “Super” weekend but rain and snow coming next week

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A great looking Super Bowl weekend is shaping up for the Cornhusker State. An upper level high pressure pattern build into the area Saturday, generating warming southwesterly winds, elevating temperatures into the 40s and 50s under sunny skies. On Sunday, a weak front will bring a...
NEBRASKA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

County-by-county: Heavy snow possible on Thursday

A winter storm will continue to bring rain, snow and wintry mix to southern Wisconsin through the day on Thursday. Our Spectrum News 1 Weather Experts will home in on which of the counties will be affected the most in this county-by-county breakdown. What You Need To Know. Winter Weather...
WISCONSIN STATE
Summit Daily News

Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week

Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
x1071.com

Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area

Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Tow Bans in Effect in Eastern Iowa Due to Snowfall

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Tow bans are in effect for parts of eastern Iowa as snow continues to fall. Tow bans are in effect until further notice in the following counties:. The Iowa Department of Transportation says vehicles that veer off the road cannot be towed until road conditions improve. More information on Iowa road conditions is available on the Iowa Department of Transportation website.
IOWA STATE
106.9 KROC

This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island

Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
SABULA, IA
WNEM

First Alert: Icy roads north early and school closings, then turning warmer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A quick burst of rain and freezing rain has moved through Mid-Michigan early this morning. This has led to icy roads in many of our northern counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to highlight these slick roads. Additionally, there are a number of school closings as a result of the ice. After this morning and aside from the wind, the weather turns quieter for today and Wednesday with above-freezing temperatures.
MICHIGAN STATE
5newsonline.com

Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning

ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
ARKANSAS STATE
WGNtv.com

Skilling: Iowa, Wisc. see snow from Thursday’s storm

Friday’s clear skies permit a clear view of the snow covered ground from Iowa into Wisconsin produced by Thursday’s storm system. It was tough going for travelers from far northwest Illinois in the Galena Territory and the area in and around Dubuque northeast to the Madison, WI area Thursday. As much as 9″ of snow fell in the hardest hit locations in that territory–and the clear skies Friday permit us revealing views of the the snow covered ground to Chicago’s north and west. You see the newly deposited snow on these GOES EAST weather satellite images.
CHICAGO, IL

