ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 19

Janet Aldolph
3d ago

The homeowners nearby paid thousands in legal fees to try to stop this, but the city officials rammed it through anyhow. Now those neighbors fears of trouble is coming true.

Reply
3
Steven Hartzell
2d ago

most the people in that area felons anyway. life ain't going to change at all. felons are people to and are already everywhere. people need to stop acting like they are to good for other humans. you live in a lower middle class area and have the audacity to act like you paid to live in a gated community.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Railroad construction to force road closures in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is temporarily closing several roads in the Fayetteville area connected to railroad tracks next week, it announced. Contract crews plan to start their track maintenance on more than 20 crossings Monday that will affect several city streets in the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Pik-N-Pig reopens after destructive fire

CARTHAGE, N.C. — To the community, it was devastating to hear the news that the famous Pik-N-Pig barbecue restaurant had burned to the ground. Now, nearly a year and a half later, the line of customers spilled out the front door, and the dining room was packed for the restaurant's first day back open Thursday.
CARTHAGE, NC
WRAL News

Flames 'three stories high' seen from massive Wayne County salvage fire

DUDLEY, N.C. — A large fire at a salvage facility in Wayne County is drawing a massive response from emergency crews on Saturday morning. The fire is at National Salvage & Service Corporation on Old Mt. Olive Highway in Dudley. County officials told media that the 911 center got a call just before 1:30 a.m. reporting the flames. As of 7 a.m., the fire was still burning.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Ex-N. Carolina legislator Murry running for attorney general

RALEIGH, N.C. — A local prosecutor, pharmacist and former state legislator announced on Friday he will run for North Carolina attorney general next year. Republican Tom Murry of Wake County said he'll seek to succeed Democratic AG Josh Stein, who announced last month he's running for governor. Murry served...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
orangeandbluepress.com

Former Fort Bragg Carolina Soldier Arrested After Linked In 2010 Cold Case Murder

A former Fort Bragg soldier has been arrested in Texas and charged with murder after stabbing a Fayetteville man back in 2010. Fayetteville, North Carolina, police arrested an ex-Fort Bragg soldier on Tuesday in link to a murder case back in 2010 that went cold, according to police. The department’s Homicide Unit charged Joshua Aaron Richardson 41-year-old with the first-degree murder of Terrance Omar Plummer Jr. At the time of the murder, Richardson was an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg when Plummer was stabbed and died on May 31, 2010.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Foodie News: Big ice cream and BBQ news

RALEIGH, N.C. — Howdy Homemade Ice Cream will hold their GRAND OPENING THIS Saturday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. in downtown Cary at 370 South Walker St., Suite 123. Founded in Texas by Tom Landis, Howdy uses the power of smiles and amazingly delicious ice cream to create a space where teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities can find meaningful employment. And now Phillip Lin (owner of Catering By Design) and his team have brought this inspiring concept to the Triangle. To celebrate their opening, the first 100 people to buy a scoop of ice cream get a FREE Howdy t-shirt! And the first 200 people to bring 2 cans of food for the food drive will get a “Free Scoop of Ice Cream” coupon! Stop by this Saturday, show your support, and welcome them to Cary! Visit them here!
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Moore County man charged in deadly shooting of roommate

EAGLE SPRINGS, N.C. — A Moore County man was charged Thursday with first-degree murder following a shooting in Biscoe. Around 4:15 p.m., deputies with the Moore County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Sings Creek Lane, where they found Michael Gluck, 52, who had been shot. Gluck was...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy