RALEIGH, N.C. — Howdy Homemade Ice Cream will hold their GRAND OPENING THIS Saturday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. in downtown Cary at 370 South Walker St., Suite 123. Founded in Texas by Tom Landis, Howdy uses the power of smiles and amazingly delicious ice cream to create a space where teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities can find meaningful employment. And now Phillip Lin (owner of Catering By Design) and his team have brought this inspiring concept to the Triangle. To celebrate their opening, the first 100 people to buy a scoop of ice cream get a FREE Howdy t-shirt! And the first 200 people to bring 2 cans of food for the food drive will get a “Free Scoop of Ice Cream” coupon! Stop by this Saturday, show your support, and welcome them to Cary! Visit them here!

CARY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO