ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

ChatGPT has taken Microsoft Bing from meme to mainstream with a packed waitlist

There was a mad rush to sign up for Microsoft’s new ChatGPT-powered Bing search, perhaps signaling a turnaround for the search engine that seemed forever destined to be in second place, given Google’s overwhelming dominance. Over a million people requested early access to Bing’s ChatGPT-powered search. You...
Digital Trends

iPad Air, iPad Mini just got unprecedented price cuts

Apple fans are always on the lookout for iPad deals because the tablets don’t come cheap. If you’ve got an eye on the iPad Mini or the iPad Air, the good news is that the latest models are down to their lowest ever prices on Amazon, each with a $99 discount on their sticker prices. These offers will surely draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long stocks will last — if you want to purchase either iPad, it’s highly recommended that you don’t waste time.
Gizmodo

Secret Russian Satellite Breaks Apart for Second Time, Spawning Debris Cloud

A mysterious Russian satellite that launched to space in 2014 has experienced its second breakup event. The cause of Kosmos-2499’s demise is unknown, and we may never find out the truth, given the satellite’s veiled and suspicious history. The U.S. Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron confirmed the...
Digital Trends

Oops — Google Bard AI demo is disproven by the first search result

These are heady days if you’re following the world of artificial intelligence (AI). ChatGPT is taking over the world, Microsoft is adding its tech to Bing, and Google is working on its own AI called Bard. Except, Bard might not quite be ready for prime time — and Google...
The Verge

Hands-on with the new Bing: Microsoft’s step beyond ChatGPT

One of the first questions I asked Edge’s new “compose” feature was to write a resignation letter for my boss in a funny tone and with the main reason being that I felt my job was being replaced by AI. The letter it generated is impressive and genuinely funny:
Digital Trends

OnePlus 11 vs. Google Pixel 7: the top Android phone under $700?

Thinking of spending four figures on a top flagship smartphone? Hold your horses for just a moment, as you may not need to. OnePlus’ status as a flagship killer is well-earned, and the new OnePlus 11 showcases exactly what the company has learned in the eight years since it launched its first phone. Top-tier flagship power joins a high-spec camera, gorgeous display, huge battery, and a beautiful design — all for just $699.
Digital Trends

How to make a GIF in Photoshop (or a free alternative)

GIFs are amazing. They're like the flipbooks of the internet -- great for conveying thoughts and emotions that words can't describe, as they showcase the antics of your adorable household pets or give you a good chuckle. Maybe you've used a GIF on your phone to send a funny animation...
Digital Trends

The Mac Pro just got absolutely thrashed by the Mac mini

Apple’s Mac Pro is in a bit of a sorry state right now. Not only is it sorely lacking in updates, but a new video from YouTube channel Max Tech has compared it to the new M2 Pro Mac mini — and it’s not pleasant viewing for Mac Pro fans.
Digital Trends

Twitter expands tweet character limit massively

If you often find that 280 characters are too few for you to be able to effectively express yourself on Twitter, then perhaps 4,000 characters will suffice. Beginning on Wednesday, Twitter now lets you post tweets with a maximum of 4,000 characters, 28.6 times more than the mere 140 characters available when Twitter launched in 2006, and 14.3 times more than the current limit of 240.

Comments / 0

Community Policy