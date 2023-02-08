ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Sunny with temperatures near normal before the next storm system

By Callie Zanandrie
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kvNoF_0kffin2e00

Late day cold front will bring in wind, rain and snow by the end of the day Wednesday 02:59

Enjoy the sunny and dry conditions across Colorado today with near normal temperatures in the metro area. Daytime highs will be in the 40s along the front range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFXsq_0kffin2e00
CBS

Our weather changes late tomorrow with another winter storm moving into the state. The mountains will see snow by sunset on Wednesday and around that same time we could also start seeing rain or light snow along the urban corridor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6UJc_0kffin2e00
CBS

We expect nothing more than a few snow showers in the metro area Wednesday evening producing little to no snow accumulation for Denver. Some of us in the metro area may see less than half an inch. The wind with this storm will originate from the north which means upslope enhancement is possible along the Palmer Divide. We could also see 1 to 2 inches in portions of Douglas and Elbert Counties.  In the mountains we could pick up 2 to 6 inches of snow from Wednesday night through Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46P8ay_0kffin2e00
CBS

We may not get much snow in Denver, but you will feel the wind with gusts up to 40 mph Wednesday night and Thursday. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and could drop below zero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufW50_0kffin2e00
CBS

The cold and snow won't last long. Sunny and relatively mild weather will return for Friday before a bigger warmup on Saturday with daytime highs in mid 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6yqw_0kffin2e00
CBS

Looking ahead to Valentine's Day, the weather will be mild and sunny with temperatures in the mid 40s for the front range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ph0Z5_0kffin2e00
CBS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Colorado Snowstorm Possible Next Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - FIRST OFF: Normally, we’d stay away from a forecast like this, especially so far out. But weather data has been remarkably consistent and is in relatively high agreement about a powerful winter storm across the state of Colorado next Wednesday (Feb 15). Even with...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Watching Next Week: Major Storm Possible

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Forecasting can be an interesting business. Several times a day, more than half a dozen computer models process current weather data and run a suite of mathematical equations to make predictions about the future state of the atmosphere. Most weather apps on your phone, or automated weather forecast sites, provide you with […]
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Cold front set to arrive Wednesday evening causing limited snow and intense wind chills

A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Snow closes several major roadways in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some major roadways in Colorado are back open Thursday after they were shut down earlier in the morning for poor conditions. Highway 24 from Falcon to Limon and I-70 to Kansas are both back open as of 9 a.m. To stay on top of the...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's what forecasters have to say about Colorado's next big snowstorm

After a snowy night in Colorado – and multiple road closures and travel concerns as a result – it should be several more days before significant snow hits the state. According to the National Weather Service, the next big storm system will likely move into the area on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. This storm was previously listed on the NWS' experimental 'risk of heavy snow' map, which called for deepest totals on the western half of the state. The uptick in precipitation can now be seen on the 7-day outlook provided by the service, shifting to show the highest likelihood of snow on the eastern side of the state.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Woman burned in shower sends warning

The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
DENVER, CO
KOAT 7

Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today

A winter storm moving through New Mexico on Tuesday has canceled or delayed classes in Albuquerque and across New Mexico. Albuquerque can expect to see impact weather through noon today as snow showers continue to fall across the state and the metro. No advisories have been issued for the city,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: How cold is too cold for pine beetles?

Take a walk in the woods in Summit County and study the bark in the pines. Chances are high that you’ll spot some divots and channels carved out by none other than the infamous pine beetle. We know these little insects have a knack for wreaking havoc on our forests when the right conditions are present, and that has happened in many areas of Colorado. But, one might wonder where these beetles go once the snow flies and temperatures plummet. What happens to the pine beetle during winter?
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Over 2,500 Colorado cyclists participate in Winter Bike to Work Day

Winter Bike to Work Day was underway in Colorado on Friday morning. Despite the chilly start, thousands of people were signed up to participate. We were in Aurora at on of the 50 breakfast stations that operated during the morning commute for all the cyclists making their routes. There, participants could get some coffee and water, but most importantly breakfast burritos.Winter Bike to Work Day is organized by Way to Go, a program of through Denver Regional Council of Governments.More than 2,500 riders took the pledge to join in on all the fun for this year's event.Winter Bike to Work Day ran from 6:30 to 9 a.m.  
DENVER, CO
WNEM

First Alert: Icy roads north early and school closings, then turning warmer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A quick burst of rain and freezing rain has moved through Mid-Michigan early this morning. This has led to icy roads in many of our northern counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to highlight these slick roads. Additionally, there are a number of school closings as a result of the ice. After this morning and aside from the wind, the weather turns quieter for today and Wednesday with above-freezing temperatures.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
101K+
Followers
31K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy