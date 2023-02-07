Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Americans can get a one-time payment of $5 million - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Some Bay Area Eggs Selling for $11+ per DozenThomas Smith
49er gold-digging attorneys and copsRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Mayor London Breed says downtown SF is bad but not like "1907" rubble and ashLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
Related
More than a million undocumented immigrants gained driver’s licenses in California
On a recent night, by the Miramar Reservoir in San Diego County, a man named Erwin sat at a picnic table scrolling through dozens of texts from his wife. He read aloud her warnings about police patrolling a road near their home. “‘There’s a lot of cops out tonight,’” he...
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Funding Conservative Police, Reeducation Schools, and Partisan Stunts
Photo byPhoto 145356542 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a $115 billion budget to finance some of his most polarizing initiatives, including millions of dollars for conservative policy, tax cuts for conservative education, and additional state money to transport migrants from the southern border to blue areas.
Tim Scott reintroduces bill to cut federal funding from schools that conceal gender transitions from parents
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., reintroduced a bill to ensure parental rights over their child’s education by "preventing schools from concealing information about students’ gender from their parents."
Washington Examiner
Congressman tells Greg Abbott to bus immigrants to Democrats' homes in sanctuary cities
AUSTIN, Texas — The House Republican leading the charge to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wants Gov. Greg Abbott to make the border crisis an unavoidable problem for Democrats in sanctuary cities. Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas told the Washington Examiner in an interview this week that Abbott’s...
Josh Hawley Introduces 'Pelosi Act' Bill to Ban Congress Members From Owning Stocks
It may be tough to get bipartisan support for this bill.
Democrats Trying To Add New State
D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
buzzfeednews.com
The Person Who Leaked The Supreme Court Abortion Decision May Have Gotten Away With It — For Now
Investigators have been unable to identify the culprit behind the historic leak of last year’s Supreme Court draft opinion overturning abortion rights nationwide, the court’s marshall said Thursday, although the hunt continues. A report from the top US court’s Office of the Marshal released Thursday detailed how they...
AOL Corp
Idaho Republican who vowed to protect ‘traditional marriage’ wants to eliminate licenses
A Republican state senator who vowed to protect “traditional” marriage plans to propose legislation that would eliminate marriage licenses in Idaho — a GOP tactic in other states to prevent same-sex marriages. The proposal, which must be introduced by a legislative committee before it becomes a bill...
House approves immigrant driver's license bill
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House Monday night passed the Licenses for All legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for state driver's licenses. Supporters say Minnesota is home to 80,000 immigrants who either came to this country without permission or overstayed student and tourist visas. They're already driving to jobs, schools and church but live in fear they'll be deported after a routine traffic stop or accident.
Progressives blast Supreme Court over secret payments of at least $1 million to the ex-Bush official who reviewed the leak investigation
The ex-DHS secretary provided services to the Supreme Court before he was tasked with independently reviewing the leak investigation, CNN reported.
Washington Examiner
Calling it quits: Wave of Democrat retirements could gift Senate majority to GOP in 2024
As lawmakers prepare for what is likely to be a tough election cycle in 2024, many senators in key battleground states are considering retirement — putting Democrats on edge as they seek to defend their slim majority in the upper chamber. Democrats are already expected to face a challenging...
Low-income renters are frustrated by Biden's new plan to make housing more affordable because they don't think it does enough to combat surging rents
Biden's plan is supposed to help struggling renters. But the ones we spoke to said it falls short.
Here's what happens if Fetterman's health complications force him to resign
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was hospitalized earlier this week after feeling “lightheaded,” reviving concerns about the Pennsylvania Democrat’s health just one month into his Senate term.
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
Legal marijuana: This is your brain on drugs, Part 3
The previous session covered the highly politized world of Nixon’s war on drugs. Throughout the decades, until the 1980s that is, marijuana kept popping back up as something that most Americans were not afraid of.
'What the hell is wrong with us': State, local politicians plead for stricter gun laws nationwide
With more mass shootings than days in 2023, the chorus for gun reform is growing ever louder following the tragedy in Half Moon Bay.
Utah is poised to be the first state to pass a gender-affirming care ban in 2023
Utah is likely to become the first state to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors this year. The Utah Senate approved a bill Friday that would bar minors from receiving gender-affirming surgeries and place an indefinite moratorium on their access to puberty blockers and hormone therapy. The bill, which...
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
Judge declines to block Nevada lithium mine but says feds violated law
A federal judge has ordered the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to redo parts of an environmental analysis for a planned lithium mine in Nevada but rejected a request by environmental groups to block the project outright. In her ruling Monday evening, U.S. District Judge Miranda Du, an Obama appointee, ruled that BLM must analyze…
Oregon lawmakers consider cutting millions from addiction services after decriminalizing drugs
Two years into Oregon's first-in-the-nation drug decriminalization law, policy makers are debating reinvesting addiction funds into cities and public safety.
Comments / 0