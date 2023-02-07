Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Comedian Mario Salazar in El Paso for 3 nights of laughs
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three-night event at El Paso Comic Strip features comedian Mario Salazar. Salazar is know for his comedy that sheds light life on the Texas/Mexican border. "Superstar" shares anecdotes relating to his own life, military career, and past legal troubles, which he delivers with a...
Chuco Relic Invites You To Shop Local At Their Amor Eterno Market
Everyone’s favorite El Paso souvenir shop, Chuco Relic, is inviting locals to their latest market on Saturday, February 18th to shop locally and to enjoy the season of love!. The “Amor Eterno” Market will not only feature locally owned vendors, but couples will have a chance to participate in a Valentine’s couples photography class.
El Paso Will Get To Enjoy 2 New Shack Wings & Pizza Locations
El Paso loves wings & pizza. Whether it's The El Paso Wing Factory, World of Wings, The Pizza Joint or Ardovino's; you can't go wrong with getting either one. Another place that's become a favorite in El Paso is The Shack; a place that has been serving hot wings since 2009. They also have a similar branch called The Shack Pizza & Brews, located 3021 McRae.
5 Places to Get a Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine’s Day in El Paso
If your Valentine’s Day plan is to stay in and cook your honey a romantic dinner, maybe you don't have to go to all that trouble. Maybe your Valentine would rather Netflix and ‘za. You know, as in pizza. Don't @ me, man. Pizza is a perfect choice...
These El Paso Movie Theaters Will Start Charging For Better Seats
There are 2 movie theaters in El Paso that you might want to start avoiding if you hate "junk fees" - WHY? AMC Theaters announced that they will begin charging patrons more money for better seats. The ones that won't break your neck. That's right, a caste system for movie...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Oldest known ariel photo of Las Cruces is topic of Feb. 16 presentation
The Doña Ana County Historical Society (DACHS) will host a presentation by local historian Christopher Schurtz beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the auditorium at Good Samaritan Village, 3011 Buena Vida Circle. Schurtz will discuss what is believed to be the first aerial photo of Las Cruces,...
El Paso Filmmakers Take Home The Gold At New York Film Awards
El Paso is loaded with talent, especially when it comes to filmmaking & creating tv shows. We've seen local films win at the Cannes Film Festival, locally produced shows appear on national television, and we've seen local producers create number one movies on Netflix. The latest in award winning El...
cbs4local.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 stores in Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing some of its stores in El Paso and Las Cruces. The retailer announced Tuesday it would be shutting down 150 locations nationwide. The announcement came a week after it announced it was closing 87 stores. Bed Bath &...
Judge Samaniego Welcomes Danny Trejo and Charlie Clark to El Paso
Samaniego, Trejo, and Clark: The Trio We Never Knew We NEEDED!. Last week, Charlie Clark made his way to the borderland to celebrate the grand opening of his newest car dealership location in west El Paso, Charlie Clark INFINITI. Charlie was joined by none other than his partner in crime,...
Beautiful Dog Went Missing And Ended Up In A Place Too Familiar
The newly adopted dog Bailey is now back at home after going missing and then wandering back to a familiar place for her. Dogs have much more intelligence than we give them credit for. This lost dog was able to use her skills to find her way to a safe place.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold weather tonight and Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front swept through the region Thursday, dragging in cold air, producing gusty and dusty conditions all afternoon. As winds subside, the cold air will filter in and drop overnight lows to the upper 20s. Friday’s afternoon highs are expected to warm to the low 50s.
Thanks, El Paso! Sunland Park, NM Weed Sales 2nd in State
Sunland Park, New Mexico, a town with a population of UNDER 20,000, has overtaken much larger cities to take the #2 spot in the state for marijuana sales. Sunland Park is second to only Albuquerque, a city with a metropolitan population of nearly one million. The Albuquerque Journal reports that...
Pope Francis announces new Auxiliary Bishop for El Paso Dioceses
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pope Francis announced the appointment of a new auxiliary bishop for the Diocese of El Paso, the Very Rev. Anthony C Celino, JCL. Bishop-elect Celino is the current Pastor of St. Raphael Parish in East El Paso and current Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of El Paso. Bishop-elect Celino was […]
The Daily South
Lost Texas Dog Walks 10 Miles To Former Shelter, Rings Doorbell
The husky mix had just recently been adopted when she went missing from her new home last week. Bailey’s owner immediately notified Animal Rescue League of El Paso (ARLEP), and a bulletin went out on social media asking the community to keep an eye out for the lost pup.
Locally-Owned Mom’s Fresh Juice Closes Their Doors For Good
Terrible news for fans of delicious and healthy juice cleanses made right here in El Paso- one of the best brands is no more. For almost nine years, Juicy Day and the Mom's Fresh Juice brand have been serving the El Paso area, making high quality cold-pressed fresh juices, smoothies and delicious food options, all with no artificial ingredients.
FabuloNOso: One of El Paso’s Favorite Cleaning Products Recalled
Is there a household in El Paso that doesn't have AT LEAST one bottle of Fabuloso?! It's been a staple at our home since moving in. Cheap, pick it up at the dollar store and use it for pretty much anything. Bad news for us. Fabuloso has recalled almost 5...
Cat with gang tattoo discovered in Cereso prison
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican officials have recovered nine pets from inside the cells of multiple inmates at Cereso prison located in Ciudad Juarez. One of them being a hairless cat, also known as a sphynx, which seemed to be branded with a tattoo, displaying a symbol used by the members of the Mexicles […]
El Paso News
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect a hard freeze tonight
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!. Expect another chilly day with a high of 58 degrees but with breezy conditions today!. Expect a hard freeze tonight and tomorrow night🥶 However, we will warm up this weekend!☀️⛅️. Expect a gusty Saturday at...
This City Has The Cheapest Beer In Texas & Hello Super Bowl Savings
Sports events are the perfect excuse to enjoy some ice-cold beer with friends, and if it’s the Super Bowl that we’re talking about, then this drink becomes almost a necessity. While a report by Men’s Journal states that Americans drink more than 325 million gallons of beer during...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next system arrives Thursday into Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting an upper wave to move through the area, which will create breezy conditions Thursday and cooler weather Friday. A high pressure system will take over this weekend, which will help warm afternoon highs to the upper 60s and low 70s.
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT
The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar. Online and through our free mobile app.https://buzzadamsshow.com
Comments / 2