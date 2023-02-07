ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Comedian Mario Salazar in El Paso for 3 nights of laughs

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three-night event at El Paso Comic Strip features comedian Mario Salazar. Salazar is know for his comedy that sheds light life on the Texas/Mexican border. "Superstar" shares anecdotes relating to his own life, military career, and past legal troubles, which he delivers with a...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Chuco Relic Invites You To Shop Local At Their Amor Eterno Market

Everyone’s favorite El Paso souvenir shop, Chuco Relic, is inviting locals to their latest market on Saturday, February 18th to shop locally and to enjoy the season of love!. The “Amor Eterno” Market will not only feature locally owned vendors, but couples will have a chance to participate in a Valentine’s couples photography class.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Will Get To Enjoy 2 New Shack Wings & Pizza Locations

El Paso loves wings & pizza. Whether it's The El Paso Wing Factory, World of Wings, The Pizza Joint or Ardovino's; you can't go wrong with getting either one. Another place that's become a favorite in El Paso is The Shack; a place that has been serving hot wings since 2009. They also have a similar branch called The Shack Pizza & Brews, located 3021 McRae.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Oldest known ariel photo of Las Cruces is topic of Feb. 16 presentation

The Doña Ana County Historical Society (DACHS) will host a presentation by local historian Christopher Schurtz beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the auditorium at Good Samaritan Village, 3011 Buena Vida Circle. Schurtz will discuss what is believed to be the first aerial photo of Las Cruces,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 stores in Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing some of its stores in El Paso and Las Cruces. The retailer announced Tuesday it would be shutting down 150 locations nationwide. The announcement came a week after it announced it was closing 87 stores. Bed Bath &...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold weather tonight and Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front swept through the region Thursday, dragging in cold air, producing gusty and dusty conditions all afternoon. As winds subside, the cold air will filter in and drop overnight lows to the upper 20s. Friday’s afternoon highs are expected to warm to the low 50s.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Pope Francis announces new Auxiliary Bishop for El Paso Dioceses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pope Francis announced the appointment of a new auxiliary bishop for the Diocese of El Paso, the Very Rev. Anthony C Celino, JCL. Bishop-elect Celino is the current Pastor of St. Raphael Parish in East El Paso and current Judicial Vicar for the Diocese of El Paso. Bishop-elect Celino was […]
EL PASO, TX
The Daily South

Lost Texas Dog Walks 10 Miles To Former Shelter, Rings Doorbell

The husky mix had just recently been adopted when she went missing from her new home last week. Bailey’s owner immediately notified Animal Rescue League of El Paso (ARLEP), and a bulletin went out on social media asking the community to keep an eye out for the lost pup.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Cat with gang tattoo discovered in Cereso prison

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican officials have recovered nine pets from inside the cells of multiple inmates at Cereso prison located in Ciudad Juarez. One of them being a hairless cat, also known as a sphynx, which seemed to be branded with a tattoo, displaying a symbol used by the members of the Mexicles […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect a hard freeze tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!. Expect another chilly day with a high of 58 degrees but with breezy conditions today!. Expect a hard freeze tonight and tomorrow night🥶 However, we will warm up this weekend!☀️⛅️. Expect a gusty Saturday at...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next system arrives Thursday into Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting an upper wave to move through the area, which will create breezy conditions Thursday and cooler weather Friday. A high pressure system will take over this weekend, which will help warm afternoon highs to the upper 60s and low 70s.
EL PASO, TX
