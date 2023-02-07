Read full article on original website
Here are Indiana’s 2023 Free Fishing Days
It still might be a little cold outside now, but it's never too early to prepare for a nice fishing trip...especially if you don't have to have a fishing license in Indiana. As you know, we have so many places in the Evansville area where you can cast a line out on the water and enjoy a day full of fishing. I know it's only February, but I cannot wait to get out on my kayak or hop aboard my friend's boat to go fishing. It's one of my favorite pastimes. Hopefully, it will start warming up sooner rather than later so we can do that, but in the meantime, we can wait as patiently as possible and start planning those fishing trips. Whether it is with friends, family, or just by yourself, a day on the lake is much better than a day at work, right?
We May Never Really Know Why These Indiana Trees Are Covered with Shoes
Just this past weekend, we went for a drive through south central Kentucky--Simpson and Warren Counties, to be exact. One of the reasons was to see a giant fork in the road, one of many quirky roadside attractions this country has to offer. Have you ever seen the world's largest...
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival Announces 2023 Dates
Is it too early to be thinking about Fall? Nope. When it's your favorite time of year, it's never too early. Fall brings so many awesome things into our lives. Fall colors, football, bonfires, cool temperatures, and hoodies. To me, and many, it's the most wonderful time of the year.
Here’s When Southern Indiana will Spring Forward in 2023
We are basically just a month of Sundays away from longer days and shorter nights. Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, and by my calculations, he might just be right. Why Do We Fall Back and Spring Forward?. I have never understood the concept of losing an hour,...
Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It
The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
Indiana Animal Rescue Achieved 93% Save Rate in 2022
Animal overpopulation is a continuing problem in communities across the country, including here in Indiana. Fortunately, we have a wonderful network of animal rescue organizations doing everything they can to combat that problem. One of those organizations has shared some remarkable statistics from the last year. Saving Animals. There is...
Mastering the Mocktail: Indiana Eatery Boasts Epic Non-Alcoholic Drink Menu
One Indiana eatery has expanded its non-alcoholic menu and we are 100% here for it!. Skipping alcohol while out with friends or out to dinner has gained in popularity, even outside of the 12-step crowd. There are a lot of reasons that a person might skip having an alcoholic beverage with dinner. Some people don't care for the empty calories that often accompany an adult beverage. Others may avoid alcohol for health reasons and others still may have a family history of substance and alcohol abuse.
Stunning Images Capture Two Indiana Trees Embraced in a Kiss of Death
Recently in a Facebook group called Indiana Native Plant Society, there were photos posted of two trees that look to be kissing, but this isn't a kiss of love, this is more of a kiss of death. What is actually happening in these photos is both stunning and a bit brutal.
No Cost Weather Spotter Training Classes Available in Kentucky
Have you always wanted to assist the National Weather Service and work with local meteorologists when severe weather comes to the tri-state? If you're interested, it's time to prepare for the peak severe weather season. Sign up today for free SKYWARN storm spotter training. I'm a huge weather geek. When...
Is it Really a Felony to Forge a Doctor’s Note in Indiana?
A little white lie might seem like a good idea until it lands you in jail. I will admit that I have forged a signature or two in my life. I'm pretty sure the statute of limitations is up from the time that I signed my report card, instead of my mom. She was supposed to sign it because I had a failing grade. Oh, I should also mention that I changed that F to a B on the said report card. Wow - A weight has been lifted from my shoulders.
This Kentucky Building Has Been Named the Ugliest in the U.S.
There are countless examples of awesome architecture in the United States, and even here in the Tri-State, but there are also some examples that are "eyesore" worthy. The Empire State Building, the White House, Willis Tower, and the World's Largest Basket Building in Ohio, are all buildings that you can look at in amazement. As you know, we have so many buildings scattered throughout the United States that are simply breathtaking. I'm sure you can think of some even here locally. However, for every beautiful building we have, there's also one that can be a bit unsightly.
Indiana House Bill Would Mandate Handgun Training for Teachers
As we continue to see gun violence increase in frequency across the country, it leaves lawmakers scrambling to find solutions. One Indiana Representative has authored a bill to train teachers to use handguns. Gun Ownership in the US. The United States has the highest rate of gun ownership in the...
Why Are 95% of Bourbons Made in Kentucky? It Turns Out It’s Because of the Water
Water in Kentucky makes for a better-tasting bourbon, here's why!. I had always heard that in order for a whiskey to be considered bourbon, it had to be made in Kentucky, but that's not true. There is no law on record that says bourbon has to be made in Kentucky, it just turns out Kentucky is fantastic at creating bourbon because the state has all of the natural resources to create the perfect flavor profile for bourbon.
3 Things I Didn’t Know About DUI Checkpoints in Indiana
We are fortunate to live in a time where innovation has given us multiple options to get home safely after going out for drinks beyond calling a cab or having someone in the group volunteer to not have any alcohol so they can be the designated driver for the night. While those two options are still perfectly good, and better than no options at all, the rise of ride-sharing services, Uber and Lyft, over the past several years has made it even easier to get home in a way other than driving yourself because you "only had a few," or you don't think you're that bad. However, as we know, many people push their luck and try to drive themselves home regardless of how many drinks they've had. As long as that continues, law enforcement across Indiana will continue to set up DUI checkpoints in an effort to keep the roads safe. I've always assumed that if you see a checkpoint on the road, you are required to go through it. But, that's not the case. As it turns out, you do have rights.
