Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
WYTV.com
Rollover crash sends driver to hospital in Trumbull County
CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A one car rollover crash in Champion sent the driver to the hospital with minor injuries. It happened on Route 82 Eastbound shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. First News is working to find out the cause of the crash.
WYTV.com
Residents discuss health concerns amid return home
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Officials do say the air quality in East Palestine is fine, but some people are still worried. We talked to multiple people from East Palestine. No matter what officials are saying, people are hesitant to come back home. This is also affecting some people just outside of town too.
WYTV.com
Jeep crash closes road in East Palestine
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- A road is closed after a jeep crashed with a car Friday morning in East Palestine. Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the crash at State Route 165 between Heck Road and Brushville Road around 8 a.m. Two people were taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital...
WYTV.com
Police warn of person going door to door in East Palestine
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A warning from East Palestine Police. Someone is walking around town promising money and potentially getting personal information. East Palestine Police say this person is not employed by Norfolk Southern. The rail company is only addressing residents at the assistance center, with the exception of scheduled meetings with any residents who are confined to their home due to a disability, according to a message on the East Palestine Police Department’s Facebook page.
Residents, staff of East Palestine nursing home staying at Monaca hotel after train derailment
They are making the most out of the situation.
WYTV.com
Salvation Army to distribute cleaning supplies to East Palestine residents
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army will be distributing cleaning supplies to East Palestine residents this weekend. A tractor-trailer full of supplies will be delivered to the Salvation Army in Salem. Once the 24 pallets are unloaded in Salem, the cleaning kits and other supplies will be delivered to the Way Station at 109 W. Rebecca Street, East Palestine. It’s located at the First United Presbyterian Church.
WYTV.com
First PA class action lawsuit filed against Norfolk Southern for East Palestine train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- The first Pennsylvania related class action lawsuit regarding the East Palestine train derailment has been filed in federal court. This is the fifth overall class action lawsuit that has been filed, with four of them being federal and one being civil. According to court records, Thursday...
WTOV 9
Another fire reported at site of the East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Another fire was reported Tuesday night as cleanup continues at the site of last week's East Palestine train derailment. One of the box cars being cleaned caught fire, officials said. Columbiana County EMA Deputy Director Brian Rutledge said what was burning in that fire was...
WYTV.com
Location questioned for new safety forces complex in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The building in the below photo is one of the last remaining of the “Wick Six” — the string of auto dealers that once lined Youngstown’s North Side. To its left is a large plot of vacant land where the mayor is considering building a brand new safety forces complex.
Youngstown takes first step toward new police dept., fire station
If everything goes as planned, the new building will be built on some land that the city owns over on the North Side.
Erin Brokovich talks about East Palestine train derailment
Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich talked with our sister network NEWSNATION about the events unfolding in East Palestine following last week's train derailment and the controlled release of vinyl chloride.
Possible downsizing of Midlothian Boulevard raises concerns
People at a community meeting in Youngstown Thursday night left with more questions than answers after a plan to change the layout of part of Midlothian Boulevard was discussed.
Trucks crash at Mahoning County roundabout
The area is still closed and crews are at the scene.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Fire Department, Mahoning County HAZMAT team report safe air quality
Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finsley sent a press release to update residents on the air quality of the city following the train derailment in East Palestine. According to the release, the Youngstown Fire Department has been in communication with the Mahoning County Hazardous Materials team, and is reporting safe air quality that poses no health hazards.
WYTV.com
‘Bulldogs bite back’: Woman shows support to East Palestine through art
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — As communities rally around East Palestine in the wake of tragedy, a local artist is putting her skills to work. Betsy Kirkwood owns Artists at Work in Struthers and created “East Palestine Strong” shirts. She’s donating half the proceeds to the fire department.
Driver takes off with parking services device on windshield, crashes car
A woman who drove away from Youngstown State University on Friday with a device over her windshield from the university’s parking services was involved in an accident on McCartney Road.
Bee yard inspector needed in Columbiana and Mahoning counties
The inspector who checks bee yards every year in Mahoning and Columbiana Counties has just stepped down, so the state needs to find a new inspector.
butlerradio.com
Pedestrian Hit In West Jefferson St. Accident
A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Butler. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the pedestrian accident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street. City crews responded to the scene to find...
Some in East Palestine struggling to adjust back to normal
Even as people return to East Palestine, mental health experts say it's OK to like things are still far from normal.
‘Doors of hell were open,’ chief says of train fire in East Palestine
We're getting one of our first accounts from one of those on the scene of Friday's huge train derailment and fire in East Palestine.
