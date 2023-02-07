EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A warning from East Palestine Police. Someone is walking around town promising money and potentially getting personal information. East Palestine Police say this person is not employed by Norfolk Southern. The rail company is only addressing residents at the assistance center, with the exception of scheduled meetings with any residents who are confined to their home due to a disability, according to a message on the East Palestine Police Department’s Facebook page.

EAST PALESTINE, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO