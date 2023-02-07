ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

WYTV.com

Residents discuss health concerns amid return home

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Officials do say the air quality in East Palestine is fine, but some people are still worried. We talked to multiple people from East Palestine. No matter what officials are saying, people are hesitant to come back home. This is also affecting some people just outside of town too.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WYTV.com

Jeep crash closes road in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- A road is closed after a jeep crashed with a car Friday morning in East Palestine. Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the crash at State Route 165 between Heck Road and Brushville Road around 8 a.m. Two people were taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WYTV.com

Police warn of person going door to door in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A warning from East Palestine Police. Someone is walking around town promising money and potentially getting personal information. East Palestine Police say this person is not employed by Norfolk Southern. The rail company is only addressing residents at the assistance center, with the exception of scheduled meetings with any residents who are confined to their home due to a disability, according to a message on the East Palestine Police Department’s Facebook page.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WYTV.com

Salvation Army to distribute cleaning supplies to East Palestine residents

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army will be distributing cleaning supplies to East Palestine residents this weekend. A tractor-trailer full of supplies will be delivered to the Salvation Army in Salem. Once the 24 pallets are unloaded in Salem, the cleaning kits and other supplies will be delivered to the Way Station at 109 W. Rebecca Street, East Palestine. It’s located at the First United Presbyterian Church.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WYTV.com

Location questioned for new safety forces complex in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The building in the below photo is one of the last remaining of the “Wick Six” — the string of auto dealers that once lined Youngstown’s North Side. To its left is a large plot of vacant land where the mayor is considering building a brand new safety forces complex.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Fire Department, Mahoning County HAZMAT team report safe air quality

Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finsley sent a press release to update residents on the air quality of the city following the train derailment in East Palestine. According to the release, the Youngstown Fire Department has been in communication with the Mahoning County Hazardous Materials team, and is reporting safe air quality that poses no health hazards.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
butlerradio.com

Pedestrian Hit In West Jefferson St. Accident

A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Butler. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the pedestrian accident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street. City crews responded to the scene to find...
BUTLER, PA

