Four more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia, while hospitalizations decreased slightly and active virus cases rose about 60. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release that raises the state’s pandemic death total...
W.Va. DHHR struggles to fill Child Protective Services vacancies statewide
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources remains hopeful that job fairs and sign-on bonuses will help replenish the depleted ranks of its Child Protective Services. The department’s own website confirms no new abuse and neglect cases have been filed in Morgan County...
Protesters gather at W.Va. Capitol to push for answers following death of Laney Hudson
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Protests continue for Laney Hudson, a 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in his cruiser in late December. Friends and family have been protesting, mostly in Huntington, since Hudson's death. On Thursday, they decided to make the trip...
People camping on Kanawha County coal company’s property given 10 days to leave
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A group of people who have made a campsite on a coal company’s property in the Cedar Grove area of Kanawha County have been given 10 days to leave. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Cedar Grove Police Department chief accompanied Kanawha County Legal Process to […]
West Virginia ACLU alleges state has ‘secret prison rules’
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) filed a petition in court Friday over what it describes as secret prison laws.
W.Va. delegates debate support for families
Staff at the South Point Local School District discuss how they will use safety grant funding to enhance safety and security. Ohio State Highway Patrol changes hiring requirements to help with retention. Updated: 5 hours ago. Law enforcement and first responder agencies have had a hard time with hiring during...
‘We’re in a battle for the heart and soul of West Virginia’ – Secretary of State Mac Warner addresses Raleigh County
DANIELS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee convened Tuesday at The Resort at Glade Springs to discuss regular business, and also to hear from special guest speaker, gubernatorial candidate, and WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. Secretary Warner is the latest gubernatorial candidate to address the...
West Virginia State Police trooper dies
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia State Police trooper has died. Sgt. Nathan Samples died on Thursday following a battle with cancer, according to a Facebook post by West Virginia Troopers Association. Samples spent more than 20 years serving for the West Virginia State Police.
Brush fire burns nearly 62 acres in southeast Ohio
When Michael Pedneau lost his class ring on a visit to West Virginia nearly 50 years ago he never thought he'd see it again until he received an interesting call from a Kanawha County deputy after a search warrant last week.
Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This is the story of a 15-year marriage -- 14 spent in wedded bliss, the last wrecked by violence as the victim hopes to use her misfortune to change state law. “It was the yelling, the screaming and the strangulation,” said advocate Ashley Elkins. “He had...
City of Huntington set to vacate and secure abandoned sober living facility
A South Charleston resident reached out to WSAZ out of concern for a lack of light and a high number of potholes on Jefferson Road.
West Virginia bill proposed to protect emergency workers
Senate Bill 490, or Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act, would stiffen the penalty for anyone who willfully causes the death of any first responder.
Hometown Hero | Melissa Booton
When Michael Pedneau lost his class ring on a visit to West Virginia nearly 50 years ago he never thought he'd see it again until he received an interesting call from a Kanawha County deputy after a search warrant last week.
Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case
WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
$50,000 given to redevelop Duncan Box & Lumber building in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) received $50,000 to redevelop the former Duncan Box & Lumber building. According to the city of Huntington, City Council District 2 representative Todd Sweeney used a portion of his American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give the money to HADCO. They say HADCO is […]
West Virginia drug supply cut off after 11 charged in drug case
A drug trafficking network that served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico.
Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate
State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
Wayne High School biomedical program preparing students for college
A South Charleston resident reached out to WSAZ out of concern for a lack of light and a high number of potholes on Jefferson Road.
Charleston Town Center | Shopping mall in West Virginia
Charleston Town Center is an enclosed shopping mall in downtown Charleston, West Virginia. One of the largest enclosed malls in the United States to be located in a downtown shopping district, it has comprised more than 130 tenants on two levels at its peak, in addition to food court on a partial third level. Several vacancies in later years have led to conversion of large portions into office space.
