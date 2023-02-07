ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

wchstv.com

Four more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia, while hospitalizations decreased slightly and active virus cases rose about 60. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release that raises the state’s pandemic death total...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

W.Va. delegates debate support for families

Staff at the South Point Local School District discuss how they will use safety grant funding to enhance safety and security. Ohio State Highway Patrol changes hiring requirements to help with retention. Updated: 5 hours ago. Law enforcement and first responder agencies have had a hard time with hiring during...
Lootpress

‘We’re in a battle for the heart and soul of West Virginia’ – Secretary of State Mac Warner addresses Raleigh County

DANIELS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee convened Tuesday at The Resort at Glade Springs to discuss regular business, and also to hear from special guest speaker, gubernatorial candidate, and WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. Secretary Warner is the latest gubernatorial candidate to address the...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

West Virginia State Police trooper dies

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia State Police trooper has died. Sgt. Nathan Samples died on Thursday following a battle with cancer, according to a Facebook post by West Virginia Troopers Association. Samples spent more than 20 years serving for the West Virginia State Police.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Brush fire burns nearly 62 acres in southeast Ohio

When Michael Pedneau lost his class ring on a visit to West Virginia nearly 50 years ago he never thought he'd see it again until he received an interesting call from a Kanawha County deputy after a search warrant last week. Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
WSAZ

Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This is the story of a 15-year marriage -- 14 spent in wedded bliss, the last wrecked by violence as the victim hopes to use her misfortune to change state law. “It was the yelling, the screaming and the strangulation,” said advocate Ashley Elkins. “He had...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Hometown Hero | Melissa Booton

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case

WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate

State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
WEIRTON, WV
tourcounsel.com

Charleston Town Center | Shopping mall in West Virginia

Charleston Town Center is an enclosed shopping mall in downtown Charleston, West Virginia. One of the largest enclosed malls in the United States to be located in a downtown shopping district, it has comprised more than 130 tenants on two levels at its peak, in addition to food court on a partial third level. Several vacancies in later years have led to conversion of large portions into office space.
CHARLESTON, WV

