WAVY News 10
Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing NSU freshman
A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone missing.
Hampton Roads maritime industry facing manpower shortage of 10,000 workers
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Finding the shipbuilders of tomorrow is a business model problem for the maritime industry. But it is also a national defense readiness challenge for the military. In short, there simply aren't enough people in the workforce of today, such as shipfitters. "We have 10,000 openings...
'Like any other job!' | Chesapeake crossing guard named to 'Most Outstanding' list for going above and beyond
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man is honored for going above and beyond in keeping kids and traffic safe for almost a decade. "You’ve got everything from good to bad, to outright strange," Michael Judson said, standing along Battlefield Boulevard. Judson, a Navy veteran and former postal employee,...
Food distribution giveaway held for Norfolk residents impacted by Family Dollar fire
NORFOLK, Va. — Staff members from a local food bank came to Norfolk to distribute food for people in need on Friday. Residents near the Family Dollar store on Church Street still are living in a food desert, months after a fire destroyed the store. No one else has moved into the space.
Spirit of Norfolk could be sunk for a reef, owner says
Nearly eight months after the Spirit of Norfolk harbor cruise boat was gutted by a fire, it's been revealed its charred shell could still go on serving. Instead of serving human life however, it would serve marine life.
WAVY News 10
WAVY’s Navy Ship Salute: USS Philippine Sea
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine visited the USNS Comfort in Norfolk on Thursday.
Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023
It's Virginia Beach's 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
WAVY News 10
Roads reopened following water main break in Hampton
Roads have reopened following a water main break that flooded the intersection near Armistead and LaSalle avenues.
WAVY News 10
Vehicle on Portsmouth Blvd. in Suffolk damaged in fire
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle was damaged as the result of a fire Thursday evening on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk Fire & Rescue’s Engine 3 and Ladder 3 responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard at 9:29 p.m. There were no injuries...
WAVY News 10
Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where first grader killed classmate
The shooting five weeks ago at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News echoes a 2000 Michigan incident in which a first-grader killed a classmate. A former prosecutor in that case talks about that case, and has advice for Newport News. Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where …. The shooting...
Augusta Free Press
Norfolk man convicted of trying to run down ODU tennis star in 7-Eleven parking lot
A Norfolk man has been convicted for driving his car into an ODU tennis star, but for the grace of god and an Eagle Scout being nearby not killing the student-athlete. Larry Lorenzo Taylor Jr., 35, had been acting erratically at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Powhatan Avenue and 48th Street the morning of the incident on Oct. 25, 2021, to the point that an employee warned employees on the next shift to keep an eye out for him.
WAVY News 10
Hague Pharmacy at CHKD closes abruptly
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hague Pharmacy at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters closed abruptly on Wednesday after its lease was terminated, leaving patients confused and worried about how they’ll get needed medications. “We regret to inform you that our pharmacy will be closing its...
WAVY News 10
Water main break closes Hampton intersection
A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. Bill to...
"...a whole different world." Peninsula delegates team up for Green Book bill
Two weeks after unanimously passing through the House of Delegates, the Virginia Senate is set to consider Del. Mike Mullin's (D-Newport News) bill to mark Virginia's Green Book sites.
WAVY News 10
Fire on 71st Street in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on 71st Street Wednesday afternoon. The City of Virginia Beach issued a tweet about the fire just after 3:30 p.m. It was declared out at 3:42 p.m. Atlantic Avenue was impassible at 71st Street in...
Virginia school without doors or walls could get $1.5M after teacher shot
Richneck Elementary School in Newport News could receive $1.5 million for renovations that would go to improve the layout of some classrooms.
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Feb. 10–12
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you are celebrating the big game on Sunday or getting ready for Valentine’s Day, Hampton Roads has an event for you. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.
What's going on with the Railyard at Lambert's Point?
Construction is underway to develop The Railyard at Lambert's Point, a ten-building complex filled with retail, office, and restaurant space that spans four city blocks.
defensenews.com
Newport News has fully staffed attack sub line, after years of delays
WASHINGTON — The Virginia-class submarine production line at Newport News Shipbuilding is now fully staffed, after taking a back seat to the preeminent Columbia-class submarine program for years. A larger workforce is one of several factors that give the company confidence the remaining Block IV Virginia boats will be...
Princess Cruises will stop in Yorktown beginning in 2024; State lawmakers propose $7.5M for pier
Princess Cruises made the announcement Thursday that in 2024, two of its ships will call at the historic port city for a grand total of five visits.
