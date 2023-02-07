ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing NSU freshman

A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone missing. Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing …. A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY’s Navy Ship Salute: USS Philippine Sea

Cupid's Undie Run is a fundraiser that happens in cities all across the U.S. to support those with a genetic disorder called Neurofibromatoses, or NF for short. It takes place on the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach Saturday. U.S. ambassador, Kaine visit USNS Comfort in Norfolk. U.S. Ambassador to the United...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alexandrea Sumuel

Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023

It's Virginia Beach's 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Roads reopened following water main break in Hampton

Roads have reopened following a water main break that flooded the intersection near Armistead and LaSalle avenues. https://bit.ly/3HMtn3E. Roads reopened following water main break in Hampton. Roads have reopened following a water main break that flooded the intersection near Armistead and LaSalle avenues. https://bit.ly/3HMtn3E. USGS reports 2.6 magnitude earthquake off...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Vehicle on Portsmouth Blvd. in Suffolk damaged in fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle was damaged as the result of a fire Thursday evening on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk Fire & Rescue’s Engine 3 and Ladder 3 responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard at 9:29 p.m. There were no injuries...
SUFFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

Norfolk man convicted of trying to run down ODU tennis star in 7-Eleven parking lot

A Norfolk man has been convicted for driving his car into an ODU tennis star, but for the grace of god and an Eagle Scout being nearby not killing the student-athlete. Larry Lorenzo Taylor Jr., 35, had been acting erratically at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Powhatan Avenue and 48th Street the morning of the incident on Oct. 25, 2021, to the point that an employee warned employees on the next shift to keep an eye out for him.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hague Pharmacy at CHKD closes abruptly

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hague Pharmacy at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters closed abruptly on Wednesday after its lease was terminated, leaving patients confused and worried about how they’ll get needed medications. “We regret to inform you that our pharmacy will be closing its...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Water main break closes Hampton intersection

A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. Bill to...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Fire on 71st Street in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on 71st Street Wednesday afternoon. The City of Virginia Beach issued a tweet about the fire just after 3:30 p.m. It was declared out at 3:42 p.m. Atlantic Avenue was impassible at 71st Street in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Feb. 10–12

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you are celebrating the big game on Sunday or getting ready for Valentine’s Day, Hampton Roads has an event for you. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.
NORFOLK, VA
defensenews.com

Newport News has fully staffed attack sub line, after years of delays

WASHINGTON — The Virginia-class submarine production line at Newport News Shipbuilding is now fully staffed, after taking a back seat to the preeminent Columbia-class submarine program for years. A larger workforce is one of several factors that give the company confidence the remaining Block IV Virginia boats will be...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy