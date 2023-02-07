Read full article on original website
Related
Cold case: Who murdered these high school sweethearts on Valentine’s Day in 2000?
It has been 23 years since Stephanie Hart-Grizzell and Nick Kunselman were shot and killed at a Subway in Littleton.
KKTV
‘Drive Smart Colorado’ creates new safety campaigns after state sets new record for traffic-related deaths
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado set a new record for traffic-related fatalities in 2022, with El Paso County having the highest number of deaths when compared to other counties. In an effort to spread awareness on the dangers on the roads, the non-profit, Drive Smart Colorado, has created a...
KKTV
Keep loved ones with dementia from wandering in the cold
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - When the temperatures drop, new problems arise for loved ones living with dementia. Officials say wandering is one of those issues. “Wandering is a very potentially dangerous situation anytime of the year, but it’s especially more dangerous now in areas where cold weather can really have an impact,” explained Chris Schneider, Communications Director for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Schneider adds cold temperatures in states like Colorado increase the chance of falling on ice or hypothermia.
KDVR.com
Family pleads for tips on missing 14-year-old girl
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for 14-year-old McKenna Ferguson, who was last seen near Englewood High School on Thursday morning. Courtney Fromm reports. Family pleads for tips on missing 14-year-old girl. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for 14-year-old...
Colorado Dog Accidentally Ingests Meth While on Walk With Mom
There are lots of things a dog parent expects to happen upon during a stroll with their pup: squirrels, other dogs, maybe some garbage or abandoned food that your pup can’t help but gobble up. But one thing no dog parent expects to encounter on a walk is meth. A southern Colorado dog mom and […] The post Colorado Dog Accidentally Ingests Meth While on Walk With Mom appeared first on DogTime.
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
Colorado’s Gibson Mansion is Full of Beauty and History
Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. The Gibson Mansion is one of those places that instantly transports those who enter back in time. History. Located...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
KKTV
Colorado Snowstorm Possible Next Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - FIRST OFF: Normally, we’d stay away from a forecast like this, especially so far out. But weather data has been remarkably consistent and is in relatively high agreement about a powerful winter storm across the state of Colorado next Wednesday (Feb 15). Even with...
KKTV
WATCH: Club Q suspect appears in court Friday
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) WATCH: President of 'Drive Smart Colorado' talks ideas behind new safety campaign videos. Donut and his top-notch handler Officer Biechler are helping out with Super Bowl security!. 'Drive Smart Colorado' creates new safety campaigns after state sets record for traffic deaths. Updated: 2 hours...
The Legend of Colorado’s Crystal Skull
Like anywhere else, Colorado has plenty of stories of mythical creatures, legends, and other unexplained phenomena. Legends like bigfoot, skinwalkers, and UFO sightings remain intriguing to believers, but one story in the same vein as these is far less known. Keep scrolling to learn about the legend of Colorado's crystal skull.
KKTV
Arrest papers for Colorado ranchers who believe they are victims of racism made public
WATCH: President of 'Drive Smart Colorado' talks ideas behind new safety campaign videos. 'Drive Smart Colorado' creates new safety campaigns after state sets record for traffic deaths. Updated: 2 hours ago. 'Drive Smart Colorado' creates new safety campaigns after state sets record for traffic deaths. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
A Popular Grand Junction Colorado Big Box Store is Closing Its Doors
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
This Colorado City Ranked One Of The Worst In U.S. For Movie Lovers
If you're a Colorado movie buff who loves going to the theatres, stay away from this particular city as it was just ranked as one of the worst "Movie Cities" in the Country. Love Movies? Don't Go To This Colorado City To See One. Going to the movies is a...
Colorado Man In Trouble For Keeping Toilet In His Front Yard
A Colorado man is in trouble for having a toilet in his front yard and he's fighting to keep it there. Everybody needs to have a toilet, but keeping it in the front yard might not be the best idea in the world - even if it is just for decoration. Not everybody in this man's neighborhood is thrilled with the idea of a front-yard toilet.
Colorado animal sanctuary to open 22,450-acre horse refuge
CRAIG, Colo. — Five years after purchasing thousands of acres in southern Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary has announced the acquisition of land in northwest Colorado. The Colorado non-profit organization said it has purchased 22,450 acres of land near Craig to establish the Wild Horse Refuge. Spanning 29 square...
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: How cold is too cold for pine beetles?
Take a walk in the woods in Summit County and study the bark in the pines. Chances are high that you’ll spot some divots and channels carved out by none other than the infamous pine beetle. We know these little insects have a knack for wreaking havoc on our forests when the right conditions are present, and that has happened in many areas of Colorado. But, one might wonder where these beetles go once the snow flies and temperatures plummet. What happens to the pine beetle during winter?
KKTV
WATCH: President of 'Drive Smart Colorado' talks ideas behind new safety campaign videos
VFW post 6461 in fountain hosts a dinner every Friday, but this one is different. Steve Kjonaas, the former VFW state commander told me. WATCH: Good luck Wayne! Photographer with 35 years of news experience moves to next chapter of life!. Updated: 11 hours ago. Wayne Hicks worked for 35...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
‘We’re red, we’re blue, we’re in the middle’ says newest Colorado District 3 hopeful
Oil and gas put food on Debby Burnett’s table. Her husband, Greg Roberts, worked two years on a rig in the Piceance Basin near Rifle. Burnett currently also operates a small hay-baling operation down in Gunnison County. Roberts hauls the hay cross-county for his trucking business. In addition to ranching, Dr. Burnett operates Mountain Legacy Veterinary Center in Gunnison.
KKTV
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for a teen last seen Feb. 2
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing teen. According to the state agency, 14-year-old Mckenna Ferguson was last seen on the morning of Feb. 2 in the Englewood area. A black-and-white photo of Ferguson is at the top of this article. According to the poster, she has brown and blue hair along with brown eyes.
Comments / 0