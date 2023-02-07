ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Trolls Julian Edelman As Son Jack, 15, Is ‘Towering Over’ Him: Photo

The kids are all grown up! Football star Tom Brady, 45, posted a hilarious Instagram Story that poked fun at former football player Julian Edelman, 36, for being shorter than Tom’s son, John “Jack” Edward, 15. “Sorry @edelman11 you stopped growing and now this 15 year old [sic] is towering over you,” he captioned the post along with two red heart emojis. In the snapshot, Julian stood back-to-back with Jack, as they both smiled big for the camera.
NESN

Patriots Reporter Predicts Bill Belichick’s Final Season, Replacement

A plugged-in Patriots reporter believes New England fans are on the verge of witnessing Bill Belichick’s penultimate season as the head coach in Foxboro. With six Super Bowl championships under his belt, there’s basically only one marquee accolade left for Belichick to possess. The future Hall of Famer is in striking distance of the NFL’s all-time coaching wins record, a mark currently owned by the legendary Don Shula. Belichick only trails the former Miami Dolphins head coach by 18 victories (including playoffs) following the Patriots’ 8-9 campaign in 2022.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Robert Kraft reveals plans in store for Tom Brady, Patriots celebration

Patriots owner Robert Kraft seems very intent on getting Tom Brady back in New England this offseason, one way or another. Here’s a polarizing question: Did Tom Brady retire as a Bucs player, or did he retire as a Pats player? Some could even argue the NFL legend retired “team-less” despite playing his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady only spent the last three campaigns of his 23-year career with the Buccaneers, a tiny blip compared to what feels like a lifetime with the New England Patriots.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Former Patriots All-Pro bashes HC Bill Belichick

Asante Samuel spent the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he was an All-Pro cornerback as part of two Super Bowl championship teams. While Samuel says he learned a lot in New England, he doesn't have fond memories of working under head...
Dover, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

 https://shark1053.com

