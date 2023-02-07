Read full article on original website
LeGarrette Blount shares story of Bill Belichick ripping Tom Brady on the sideline
Former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount has some stories about Bill Belichick holding Tom Brady’s feet to the fire during his team in New England.
Tom Brady Trolls Julian Edelman As Son Jack, 15, Is ‘Towering Over’ Him: Photo
The kids are all grown up! Football star Tom Brady, 45, posted a hilarious Instagram Story that poked fun at former football player Julian Edelman, 36, for being shorter than Tom’s son, John “Jack” Edward, 15. “Sorry @edelman11 you stopped growing and now this 15 year old [sic] is towering over you,” he captioned the post along with two red heart emojis. In the snapshot, Julian stood back-to-back with Jack, as they both smiled big for the camera.
Patriots Reporter Predicts Bill Belichick’s Final Season, Replacement
A plugged-in Patriots reporter believes New England fans are on the verge of witnessing Bill Belichick’s penultimate season as the head coach in Foxboro. With six Super Bowl championships under his belt, there’s basically only one marquee accolade left for Belichick to possess. The future Hall of Famer is in striking distance of the NFL’s all-time coaching wins record, a mark currently owned by the legendary Don Shula. Belichick only trails the former Miami Dolphins head coach by 18 victories (including playoffs) following the Patriots’ 8-9 campaign in 2022.
Patrick Mahomes’ direct message to Tom Brady on his retirement, and Brady’s response
Tom Brady talked with Jim Gray about his decision to retires after 23 seasons in the NFL on the “Let’s Go” podcast, and he received many messages to listen to during the podcast, including one from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “What’s up Tom! I just...
Robert Kraft described how he’d like the Patriots to honor Tom Brady
Kraft wants more than just a one-day contract to honor Brady's time with the Patriots. On Tuesday evening, Patriots owner Robert Kraft spoke with NBC Boston’s Malcolm Johnson about the team’s plans for honoring Tom Brady’s time with the Patriots now that he appears to be retired for good.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
CBS Sports
Rob Gronkowski explains why he was 'shocked' by Tom Brady's abrupt decision to retire
When Tom Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, his decision to call it quits definitely surprised a lot of people and one of those people was his longtime former teammate Rob Gronkowski. Gronk spent 11 seasons in the NFL and Brady was his quarterback for each of those seasons....
Patriots Insider Predicts When Bill Belichick Will Retire
Eventually, the legendary Bill Belichick will announce his retirement from coaching. Fortunately for the Patriots, that day hasn't arrived yet. That being said, one of the most respected Patriots reporters thinks Belichick will retire within the next two years. While on NBC Sports' ...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Robert Kraft reveals plans in store for Tom Brady, Patriots celebration
Patriots owner Robert Kraft seems very intent on getting Tom Brady back in New England this offseason, one way or another. Here’s a polarizing question: Did Tom Brady retire as a Bucs player, or did he retire as a Pats player? Some could even argue the NFL legend retired “team-less” despite playing his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady only spent the last three campaigns of his 23-year career with the Buccaneers, a tiny blip compared to what feels like a lifetime with the New England Patriots.
Former Patriots All-Pro bashes HC Bill Belichick
Asante Samuel spent the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he was an All-Pro cornerback as part of two Super Bowl championship teams. While Samuel says he learned a lot in New England, he doesn't have fond memories of working under head...
Patriots Pride: Where Do New England's Record 11 Super Bowls Rank?
Tom Brady, Adam Vinatieri, Bill Belichick and Malcolm Butler combine to dominate the all-time Super Bowl rankings.
Tom Brady Might Be Teaming Up With Rob Gronkowski Again
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski could soon be teaming up again.
Kevin Hart’s insane $16.5 million Jalen Hurts purchase ahead of Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles have some celebrities backing them on Super Bowl Sunday when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The most notable among them is probably Bradley Cooper, who played a diehard Eagles fan in the movie “Silver Linings Playbook,” and has followed them religiously. Another is comedian Kevin Hart, who has backed his hometown team for decades.
Patriots billionaire owner says NFL team will remain a family affair for 'decades to come'
Self-made billionaire Robert Kraft discusses the future of his highly successful NFL franchise the New England Patriots.
