Patriots owner Robert Kraft seems very intent on getting Tom Brady back in New England this offseason, one way or another. Here’s a polarizing question: Did Tom Brady retire as a Bucs player, or did he retire as a Pats player? Some could even argue the NFL legend retired “team-less” despite playing his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady only spent the last three campaigns of his 23-year career with the Buccaneers, a tiny blip compared to what feels like a lifetime with the New England Patriots.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO