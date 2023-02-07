Crews across the Valley lend help to East Palestine emergency departments

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Emergency responders from Trumbull County were in East Palestine on Monday during the controlled release of the train cars that caught fire Friday.

Crews from Bazetta, Weathersfield and Liberty townships — along with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency — were all there to help with the detonation on Monday.

Liberty Chief Douglas Theobald says the group he was overseeing was in a staging area in case anything happened after the planned detonation took place.

It went off successfully without any other damage besides the intended target.

“Fire departments make whatever’s necessary steps and actions to support other people,” Theobald says. “Clearly, East Palestine needed all the help that they could get in a controlled manner.”

Theobald says the large response goes to show how emergency responders can come together and work as a team.

