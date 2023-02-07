ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

Crews across the Valley lend help to East Palestine emergency departments

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Emergency responders from Trumbull County were in East Palestine on Monday during the controlled release of the train cars that caught fire Friday.

Crews from Bazetta, Weathersfield and Liberty townships — along with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency — were all there to help with the detonation on Monday.

Liberty Chief Douglas Theobald says the group he was overseeing was in a staging area in case anything happened after the planned detonation took place.

Officials dodge questions during press conference on train

It went off successfully without any other damage besides the intended target.

“Fire departments make whatever’s necessary steps and actions to support other people,” Theobald says. “Clearly, East Palestine needed all the help that they could get in a controlled manner.”

Theobald says the large response goes to show how emergency responders can come together and work as a team.

Related
WFMJ.com

East Palestine police warn residents of scheme to gather information

The East Palestine Police Department is alerting its citizens to be aware of anyone randomly phoning residents' homes or going door-to-door seeking personal information claiming to be with Norfolk Southern. East Palestine police told 21 News they had recently learned of the issue and if you are contacted by anyone...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Video shows sparks or flames 20 miles before train derailment in East Palestine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stunning video is raising questions for people in East Palestine.The video, which captured the train rolling 20 miles before the site where it derailed, is raising questions about when the crew knew there was a problem. The video, obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was taken by a security camera at an equipment plant in Salem, Ohio. What appears to be sparks and flames can be seen on the video underneath one of the train cars as it passes the plant. The National Transportation Safety Board referenced the video at a news conference earlier this week."We have obtained two...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
