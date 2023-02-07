(The Center Square) – In 2024, Illinois will become the third state to mandate employers provide employees with paid time off for any reason, but now there are groups lobbying for more paid time off. The Illinois Time to Care Coalition is urging state lawmakers to pass the Family & Medical Leave Insurance Act, which would create a statewide insurance program that allows workers to use up to 26 weeks of paid leave. ...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO