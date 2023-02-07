Read full article on original website
Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Impending Medicaid changes could leave hundreds of thousands uninsured
SPRINGFIELD – As many as 700,000 Illinoisans may lose Medicaid coverage in the months following March 31, but the Department of Healthcare and Family Services says it is working to reduce that number and help those affected find health insurance elsewhere. Medicaid is a health insurance program for poor...
New legislation aims to give patients better access to their medical records
(The Center Square) – A Decatur state lawmaker hopes to give Illinoisans better access to their medical records through new legislation. State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, introduced House Bill 1137 earlier this week at the state capitol building in Springfield. The legislation comes after the Prieto v Rush University Medical Center case, which found the plaintiff's medical records were changed without notification. ...
Latest Data Shows 15 Illinois Counties at Elevated COVID-19 Community Level
According to the latest data from Illinois health officials and the CDC, 15 of the state's 102 counties are currently at an elevated community level of COVID-19, an increase from five counties last week. Of the 15 counties at an elevated level, one is currently at a "high" COVID-19 community...
Increasing paid leave in Illinois will further burden small businesses, group says
(The Center Square) – In 2024, Illinois will become the third state to mandate employers provide employees with paid time off for any reason, but now there are groups lobbying for more paid time off. The Illinois Time to Care Coalition is urging state lawmakers to pass the Family & Medical Leave Insurance Act, which would create a statewide insurance program that allows workers to use up to 26 weeks of paid leave. ...
wmay.com
Hospitals not meeting standard of care around Illinois – the United States
A watchdog group says more than half of Illinois hospitals are failing to comply with federal price transparency guidelines – but both Springfield hospitals are in compliance. The group Patient Rights Advocate looked at whether hospitals are following the federal rule requiring them to post prices online for around...
proclaimerscv.com
Child Tax Credit: Residents in Illinois Could Receive Permanent Payment
State lawmakers in Illinois are now proposing to make the Child Tax Credit permanent to support families who are struggling financially. The amount of Child Tax Credit has increased in 2021 or during the time of the pandemic. It aimed to help low-income and struggling families to meet their daily needs but the increased amount in Child Tax Credit has already expired last year.
fox32chicago.com
Group urges Illinois lawmakers to enact 26 weeks of paid protected leave for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A group is pushing for the "Family Medical Leave Insurance Act" here in Illinois. It would create a state-run insurance program that allows workers to use up to 26 weeks of paid protected leave every year. After 30 years of unpaid family and medical leave for all...
wpsdlocal6.com
State of Illinois details free income tax preparation assistance for low, moderate income families
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Low-to-moderate income families who need assistance with income tax preparation can get free help from several trusted programs across the country. According to a Thursday release from the State of Illinois, some of the programs providing free, basic income-tax return preparation with electronic filing include:. The...
Illinois lawmaker: Property taxes will 'go to Mars' if teacher pensions aren't addressed
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is warning of even higher property taxes if costs surrounding the Illinois Teachers' Retirement System are not addressed. The Illinois House Personnel and Pensions Committee met virtually with Illinois Teachers' Retirement System representatives Thursday to get an update on the statewide pension fund. TRS currently has a total unfunded pension liability of $80.6 billion among two different tiers of employees. Tier 1 is...
Tax expert says IRS announcement is unprecedented
(The Center Square) – The Internal Revenue Service is asking Illinois taxpayers to hold off on filing their 2022 taxes, a move that may be a first. Last year, Illinois and 18 other states offered inflation relief payments or refunds for taxpayers and now the IRS is uncertain about the taxability of the payments. “The IRS is aware of questions involving special tax refunds or payments made by states in...
Illinois quick hits: Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races; retailer announces more closures
Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races If a Democratic lawmaker has her way, non-citizens will be able to vote in school board elections in Illinois. State Sen. Celina Villanueva has introduced legislation to allow “non-citizens of the United States” to register to vote in school board elections. The measure is headed to the Assignments Committee, where it will be reviewed. School board elections will take place...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois monthly diaper allowance: Lawmakers push for legislation to help families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Two Chicago-area lawmakers are pushing for the creation of a monthly diaper allowance. It is estimated one in three families nationwide don't have the money to purchase diapers. "In 2004, nobody was talking about diaper need," said Lee Ann Porter of the Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank. "I...
Illinois lawmakers considering 26 weeks of paid leave for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would give workers in the state up to 26 weeks of paid leave. Any worker in the state who earns at least $1,600 in a year would be eligible for the program, according to the Illinois Time to Care Coalition. “We’ve heard from [workers],” […]
Monthly diaper allowance bill proposed by Illinois legislators
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Democratic legislators in both chambers are proposing a monthly allowance of diapers for families in need. The proposed bills will allow parents to get $70 a month per child in the Senate’s version of the bill and $30 in the House’s version of the bill if they meet eligibility requirements. “No […]
thecentersquare.com
Pritzker signs 15 bills impacting criminal justice, education, elections
(The Center Square) – Starting Jan. 1, 2024, people under 21 convicted of a crime in Illinois can no longer be sentenced to life without parole. That's one of 15 different bills Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved Friday. Another law Pritzker signed Friday allows certain individuals with a felony conviction...
WQAD
Illinois becomes 3rd state to require all businesses to offer PTO
Anyone who works in Illinois will be allowed five days of paid leave, including part-time employees. The bill will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
aledotimesrecord.com
Plans for a CO2 pipeline have changed. What does that mean for Illinois and Knox County?
GALESBURG — In July 2022, a company that specializes in the capture, transportation and storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) filed an application with the Illinois Commerce Commission to build a pipeline that would stretch across 13 Illinois counties. That company, Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC (Navigator), withdrew its application on...
mymoinfo.com
Legal things to remember concerning recreational marijuana
(Jefferson County) Recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of Missouri as that was made official last week. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness says there are still guidelines to follow in terms of rules and regulations for the public. Harness says people are not allowed to smoke it where...
proclaimerscv.com
TANF Increase 2023: Are You Eligible For The Benefit?
The committee revealed last week that although 60 percent of poor adult Hoosiers get assistance from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, 80 percent of Indiana residents with impairments are jobless. A new measure may make it easier for all low-skilled workers to get employment in the state.
Comments / 0