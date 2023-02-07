St. Pete detectives try to identify drivers who shot into crowd, wounding 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg detectives are searching for two drivers believed to be involved with a parking lot shooting over the weekend.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday, St. Pete police said someone drove up to a large gathering in the parking lot of the Jet Jackson Recreation Center at Wildwood Park and fired shots into a crowd.

Three people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said two women, ages 20 and 22, remain in critical but stable condition. An 18-year-old man is in good condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives are trying to identify two vehicles they believe were involved in the early morning shooting. They said both cars are newer model Audi (or similar make) sedans. One car is black and one is white.

Both cars were captured on video near the shooting scene.

Anyone with information on the owners or drivers is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD+ your tip to TIP411.

