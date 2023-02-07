A system will track across the Lower Peninsula today. The edge of the precipitation will skirt across the far eastern counties with a rain/snow mixture this afternoon. Otherwise, if traveling south of the Mackinac Bridge it will be very slippery with wet heavy snow. As a cold front moves in, we will also have snow developing in the western counties this afternoon. Behind it, lake effect snow showers increase along the northwesterly wind belts and conditions become windy into tomorrow. We’re expecting snowfall to range from 1-3″ with areas within the lake effect bands 4-6″. This blast of February weather is short-lived as the pattern yet again transitions back to unseasonably warm conditions.

2 DAYS AGO