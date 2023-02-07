Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
WSFA
Troy University to host Alabama Archeological Society Conference
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Archeologists from across Alabama are gathering in Pike County next weekend to share new findings in the field with their peers, college students, and the general public. “It’s people from all over the state doing all different types of archeology and all different time periods,...
WSFA
Power restored at Montgomery Regional Airport after ‘isolated’ outage
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Electricity has been restored after an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson. The airport deployed backup generators while working through the blackout. TSA continued operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remained open and operating normally during the...
WSFA
WATCH: 1-year-old reunites with big brother after open-heart surgery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartwarming reunion was caught on camera by a Chilton County woman of her two children. Kirsten Carmichael said her son Tripp Caudle, 3, welcomes daughter Collins Caudle,1, after being released from the hospital in January after having her third open-heart surgery. “He was dying to...
WSFA
Hope Inspired Ministries expands into Lowndes County
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A faith-based nonprofit has a new home in Lowndes County. Hope Inspired Ministries received a grant from Delta Regional Authority to teach high school seniors at Lowndes County Public Schools workforce skills they can use after high school. Lowndes County is home to one of the...
WSFA
Pedestrian killed in Pike County crash.
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle accident has claimed the life of a 57-year-old Goshen woman in Pike County on Friday night. According to ALEA, at approximately 7:07 p.m. on Friday night Sherry L. Adams, 57, of Goshen, was critically injured when she was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 17-year-old juvenile.
WSFA
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
WSFA
Montgomery County traffic tickets can now be paid online
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Court now allows traffic ticket recipients to go online to seek driving school, get time to pay a fine, offer proof of insurance or repair, or even request a new court date for a missed hearing or trial. “It is our goal...
WSFA
FEMA to permanently close Autauga County Disaster Recovery Center
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The FEMA-state Disaster Recovery Center in Autauga County is set to permanently close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration continue to provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications for assistance.
WSFA
Dallas County crash claims Valley Grande man’s life
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Dallas County has claimed the life of 56-year-old Robert W. Ingram of Valley Grande. According to ALEA, at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Ingram was fatally injured when his 2000 Dodge Dakota collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Terrain driven by a 53-year-old woman.
WSFA
Saturday night shooting claims Montgomery woman’s life
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly shooting claimed the life of a Montgomery woman on Saturday night. According to police, on Saturday night at about 10:35 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival at the scene,...
WSFA
Two vehicle crash claims life of Hartselle man
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hartselle man on Saturday afternoon. According to ALEA, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday Irving Wilbert, 74, of Hartselle, was fatally injured when his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that he was driving was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet 5500 service truck.
WSFA
Auto supplier bringing first US site, 170 jobs to Tuskegee
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A major South Korean automotive supplier has selected Tuskegee for its first factory in the United States, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday. The Samkee Corp. facility will serve as a Tier 1 supplier to the Hyundai Motor Company, becoming Tuskegee’s first auto parts supplier. Samkee makes high-pressure die-cast aluminum components, including parts for engines, transmissions and electric vehicles, along with alloys.
WSFA
New Threads Ministry helps kids smile all over the world
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - One stitch at a time, some ladies in Troy are making in difference for kids thousands of miles away. It’s called the New Threads Ministry at Southside Baptist Church in Troy. “We have a talent and we should use it,” said Ann McWhorter. “Most...
WSFA
Shots fired at Greenville Waffle House
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Shortly before midnight this past Thursday, a Waffle House employee and a customer found themselves in an altercation that ended with gunfire. According to Greenville Police, a customer at the Waffle House in Greenville began to complain about the service he received. In turn, a Waffle House employee, along with another individual, got into an argument with the upset customer.
WSFA
‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead.’; sons save mom after alleged Montgomery attack
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A terrifying ordeal for a Montgomery woman who is now speaking out. She says a man who was recently released from jail attacked her outside her home. Laqueta Savage lives in the Carol Villa neighborhood. She says she heard noises outside her home just after midnight Thursday and decided to check it out. Once in her driveway, she was met by a stranger.
