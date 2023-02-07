Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha man arrested after pursuit appears in court on outstanding charges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop and attempting to carjack someone earlier this week appears in court for outstanding warrants. Kyler Palma, 27, was one of two people arrested Wednesday after Omaha Police initiated a pursuit when a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and the occupants allegedly attempted a carjacking.
WOWT
16-year-old accused of shooting 16-year-old in southwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night for shooting another 16-year-old boy in southwest Omaha. Police responded to the area of 132nd Street and West Center Road at 9:07 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. They determined the victim was in a vehicle behind...
WOWT
Man convicted of murdering woman in Omaha mall parking lot in 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of two men charged in the 2021 death of an 18-year-old in a mall parking lot has been found guilty of murder. The late-night shooting in a Westroads Mall parking lot on Sept. 12, 2021, left Franco Vasquez dead and a woman injured. On Thursday,...
WOWT
Alleged road rage with cop leads to pursuit, carjacking
ONLY ON 6: Parents upset soccer coach never disclosed as sex offender. Parents of children in an Omaha youth soccer club are upset the man coaching them is a registered sex offender. Updated: 7 hours ago. Three Metro fire departments responded to a house fire near 41st Street and Valley...
WOWT
One of two 99th and Nicholas murder suspects found guilty
Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth. Updated: 4 hours ago. Omaha fire...
WOWT
Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing from Omaha Police, crashing into house
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police make an arrest after an intense chase with a stolen vehicle. It all began along the interstate system through Council Bluffs. “We had a vehicle that was tailgating one of our detectives and kind of road raging with him,” an officer said. Police followed...
klkntv.com
Teenager in custody after Omaha Police find 16-year-old shot in car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A teenager is behind bars after police say he shot a 16-year-old boy Wednesday night. Omaha Police were called to the area of 132nd and Center Streets just after 9 p.m. and found a teenager who had been shot. He was taken to an Omaha...
WOWT
3-year-old boy released from Omaha hospital after traumatic brain injury
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 3-year-old boy is released from the hospital Friday after being violently abused. After two weeks in the ICU and another two weeks in rehab, 3-year-old Archer Albus is finally on his way home. Some doctors didn’t think the little boy would ever see this day.
WOWT
16-year-old boy arrested in shooting near 132nd and West Center
Parents on both sides made their voices heard in the committee hearing on Nebraska's medical marijuana bill today. One of two 99th and Nicholas murder suspects found guilty. One of two suspects in a homicide near 99th and Nicholas has been found guilty. Local businesses lending helping hand to Turkey...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for domestic assault
A Fremont man faces charges from an incident that occurred on Thursday afternoon. At about 5:12 p.m., Fremont police responded to Eighth and Main Street in reference to a verbal disturbance. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the disturbance had turned physical prior to the officer’s arrival.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges from Thursday incident
At about 6:55 Thursday morning, a Fremont resident reported that an adult male had entered their parked vehicle near Military and Broad streets. Police were unable to contact that individual. At 7:32 a.m., Fremont police received another call that the individual was walking with an open container and causing a disturbance in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest 16-year-old boy, identify teenager critically injured in shooting Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police arrested a 16-year-old boy in relation to a shooting thatcritically injured a teenager Wednesday night. Around 9:07 p.m., officers responded to the area of 132nd Street and West Center Road for a report of a shooting and located the victim, identified as 16-year-old Irvin Hernandez, Omaha police said.
Nebraska Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug Offense
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 46-year-old Cindy Anne Ortiz, of Omaha, Nebraska was sentenced on February 1 to 156 months in prison. In September 2022, a jury rendered a guilty verdict convicting Ortiz of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Upon her release from prison, Ortiz was ordered to serve five years of supervised release.
WOWT
FULL VIDEO: Omaha Police make arrest after pursuit
Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth. Updated: 51 minutes ago. Omaha fire...
WOWT
Lincoln man's probation revoked, sentenced to 180 days in Cass Co., Neb. Jail
A public hearing was held today in Lincoln over LB574, nicknamed "Let Them Grow," aimed at banning gender-affirming care for minors in the state. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited Bryan High School today. Fire damages two houses near 20th and Castelar. Updated: 1 hour ago. Omaha fire crews responded...
News Channel Nebraska
Otoe County files meth charges against Falls City women
NEBRASKA CITY – Two Falls City women are charged in Otoe County with possession of methamphetamine. A Nebraska State Trooper told the court he searched a Dodge Avenger after a Highway 2 traffic stop. He says meth was found in the car and during a jail search. Preliminary hearings...
WOWT
Officers recover stolen firearms while serving warrant at north Lincoln residence
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered two stolen firearms while serving a search warrant at a residence in north Lincoln. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:19 p.m., investigators with the LPD Gang Unit served a search warrant at a residence on College Park Drive, off 84th and O Streets, as part of a narcotics investigation.
klin.com
Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot
The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
KETV.com
Four people hospitalized in northwest Omaha crash Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — A northwest Omaha collision hospitalized four people Friday night. After 8 p.m., police responded to the crash near 108th Street and West Maple Road. Police said one person suffered a critical trauma injury, and two others sustained severe trauma injuries. Another person was severely injured — all were transported to UNMC.
1011now.com
Police respond to injury-crash in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around 8:15 p.m. A reporter at the scene said they could only see one vehicle involved with the crash. The vehicle was significantly damaged. Two people were transported to a hospital.
