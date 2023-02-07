ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha man arrested after pursuit appears in court on outstanding charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop and attempting to carjack someone earlier this week appears in court for outstanding warrants. Kyler Palma, 27, was one of two people arrested Wednesday after Omaha Police initiated a pursuit when a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and the occupants allegedly attempted a carjacking.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

16-year-old accused of shooting 16-year-old in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night for shooting another 16-year-old boy in southwest Omaha. Police responded to the area of 132nd Street and West Center Road at 9:07 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. They determined the victim was in a vehicle behind...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Alleged road rage with cop leads to pursuit, carjacking

ONLY ON 6: Parents upset soccer coach never disclosed as sex offender. Parents of children in an Omaha youth soccer club are upset the man coaching them is a registered sex offender.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

One of two 99th and Nicholas murder suspects found guilty

Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

16-year-old boy arrested in shooting near 132nd and West Center

Parents on both sides made their voices heard in the committee hearing on Nebraska's medical marijuana bill today. One of two 99th and Nicholas murder suspects found guilty. One of two suspects in a homicide near 99th and Nicholas has been found guilty.
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man arrested for domestic assault

A Fremont man faces charges from an incident that occurred on Thursday afternoon. At about 5:12 p.m., Fremont police responded to Eighth and Main Street in reference to a verbal disturbance. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the disturbance had turned physical prior to the officer’s arrival.
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man faces charges from Thursday incident

At about 6:55 Thursday morning, a Fremont resident reported that an adult male had entered their parked vehicle near Military and Broad streets. Police were unable to contact that individual. At 7:32 a.m., Fremont police received another call that the individual was walking with an open container and causing a disturbance in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
FREMONT, NE
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug Offense

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 46-year-old Cindy Anne Ortiz, of Omaha, Nebraska was sentenced on February 1 to 156 months in prison. In September 2022, a jury rendered a guilty verdict convicting Ortiz of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Upon her release from prison, Ortiz was ordered to serve five years of supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

FULL VIDEO: Omaha Police make arrest after pursuit

Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Otoe County files meth charges against Falls City women

NEBRASKA CITY – Two Falls City women are charged in Otoe County with possession of methamphetamine. A Nebraska State Trooper told the court he searched a Dodge Avenger after a Highway 2 traffic stop. He says meth was found in the car and during a jail search. Preliminary hearings...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Officers recover stolen firearms while serving warrant at north Lincoln residence

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered two stolen firearms while serving a search warrant at a residence in north Lincoln. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:19 p.m., investigators with the LPD Gang Unit served a search warrant at a residence on College Park Drive, off 84th and O Streets, as part of a narcotics investigation.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Fugitive Task Force Nabs Wanted Man In Lincoln Parking Lot

The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a wanted man around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store at 28th and O Street. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Robert Ironbear was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the lot. “He was taken into custody and...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Four people hospitalized in northwest Omaha crash Friday night

OMAHA, Neb. — A northwest Omaha collision hospitalized four people Friday night. After 8 p.m., police responded to the crash near 108th Street and West Maple Road. Police said one person suffered a critical trauma injury, and two others sustained severe trauma injuries. Another person was severely injured — all were transported to UNMC.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Police respond to injury-crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around 8:15 p.m. A reporter at the scene said they could only see one vehicle involved with the crash. The vehicle was significantly damaged. Two people were transported to a hospital.
LINCOLN, NE

