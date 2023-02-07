OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 3-year-old boy is released from the hospital Friday after being violently abused. After two weeks in the ICU and another two weeks in rehab, 3-year-old Archer Albus is finally on his way home. Some doctors didn’t think the little boy would ever see this day.

