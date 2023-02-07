ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
WATE

3 Knox County students arrested for school threats

Three students were arrested on charges of threats made against schools in Knox County this week. 3 Knox County students arrested for school threats. Three students were arrested on charges of threats made against schools in Knox County this week. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Woman dead in Roane County shooting

Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Postal Worker Honored for Stopping Scam

Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer. Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer.
DANDRIDGE, TN
WATE

Blount County DA: Strict on evading arrest

The Blount County District Attorney has announced that his office seek the harshest penalties possible when prosecuting evading arrest cases. The Blount County District Attorney has announced that his office seek the harshest penalties possible when prosecuting evading arrest cases. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: Monroe Co. man charged with statutory rape

Knox Pride announces plans to cancel Pride Festival if drag bill becomes law. Knox Pride announces that the 2023 Knox Pride Festival in October will be cancelled if Senate Bill 3 becomes law. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Rural Metro Fire responded to a brush fire that spread to “several...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box to open in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Fire Department station will be the home of Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box in order to save the lives of newborns and give parents an option to surrender their baby with anonymity. A ceremony is set for next week. Tennessee has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Inspector finds lack of hand washing at Hardin Valley pizza place

The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen critical violations were checked off in the report. Inspector finds lack of hand washing at Hardin Valley …. The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man charged with arson in Madisonville

A man is facing charges in connection to a Madisonville fire that crews believe was set intentionally. A man is facing charges in connection to a Madisonville fire that crews believe was set intentionally. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
MADISONVILLE, TN
WATE

TN woman wins UPSP Hero Award

The United States Postal Service is going to honor an East Tennessee postal worker with an award for going above and beyond her regular duties. The Postal Service will be presenting Katrenia Foster, who works in Dandridge, with the prestigious Postmaster General Hero Award Friday morning. TN woman wins UPSP...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Bringing an old school back to life

A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project. Bringing an old school back to life. A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy