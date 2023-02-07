Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
3 Knox County students arrested for school threats
Three students were arrested on charges of threats made against schools in Knox County this week. 3 Knox County students arrested for school threats. Three students were arrested on charges of threats made against schools in Knox County this week. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
WATE
Woman dead in Roane County shooting
Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
WATE
Blount County DA to pursue max penalties for evading police
Blount County DA to pursue max penalties for evading …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
WATE
Postal Worker Honored for Stopping Scam
Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer. Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer.
WATE
Owner of Lenoir City barns burned in arson speaks of difficulties
WATE 6 at 5 reporter Kristen Gallant speaks with Ricky Miles about the barns he owns that were burned down this week in Lenoir City. Owner of Lenoir City barns burned in arson speaks …. WATE 6 at 5 reporter Kristen Gallant speaks with Ricky Miles about the barns he...
WATE
Blount County DA: Strict on evading arrest
The Blount County District Attorney has announced that his office seek the harshest penalties possible when prosecuting evading arrest cases. The Blount County District Attorney has announced that his office seek the harshest penalties possible when prosecuting evading arrest cases. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
Blount County DA to crack down on evading arrest charges
The Blount County District Attorney has announced that his office will take a strict position on enforcing evading arrest laws.
Lenoir City man’s dream to build restaurant continues despite suspected arson
A Lenoir City man isn't giving up his dream to build a restaurant that he can pass down to his granddaughter despite a suspected arson destroying the building he planned to house it in.
wvlt.tv
TBI: Monroe Co. man charged with statutory rape
Knox Pride announces plans to cancel Pride Festival if drag bill becomes law. Knox Pride announces that the 2023 Knox Pride Festival in October will be cancelled if Senate Bill 3 becomes law. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Rural Metro Fire responded to a brush fire that spread to “several...
WATE
Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box to open in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Fire Department station will be the home of Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box in order to save the lives of newborns and give parents an option to surrender their baby with anonymity. A ceremony is set for next week. Tennessee has...
WATE
Inspector finds lack of hand washing at Hardin Valley pizza place
The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen critical violations were checked off in the report. Inspector finds lack of hand washing at Hardin Valley …. The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen...
WBIR
Blount County and Blount Memorial Hospital trapped in legal battle over property
Blount Memorial Hospital sued Blount County and the Blount County Mayor in Chancery Court. This week, the county responded.
Crossville man sentenced for 2020 Knoxville bank robberies
A Crossville man pled guilty and was sentenced for robbing three banks on consecutive days in 2020 according to the Knox County District Attorney's Office.
WATE
Man charged with arson in Madisonville
A man is facing charges in connection to a Madisonville fire that crews believe was set intentionally. A man is facing charges in connection to a Madisonville fire that crews believe was set intentionally. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
WATE
TN woman wins UPSP Hero Award
The United States Postal Service is going to honor an East Tennessee postal worker with an award for going above and beyond her regular duties. The Postal Service will be presenting Katrenia Foster, who works in Dandridge, with the prestigious Postmaster General Hero Award Friday morning. TN woman wins UPSP...
wvlt.tv
Man shoots at deputies, kills woman in standoff, Roane Co. sheriff says
Emily Cooper, 8, and her friends spent days baking cookies and making hot cocoa all so they could raise money for the animals without a home. Knox Pride announces plans to cancel Pride Festival if drag bill becomes law. Updated: 7 hours ago. Knox Pride announces that the 2023 Knox...
WATE
Bringing an old school back to life
A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project. Bringing an old school back to life. A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School...
Man wanted in Ohio arrested in Knoxville, facing burglary, ID theft charges
A man wanted in Ohio has been arrested in Knoxville for charges related to a "spree of recent car burglaries," according to Knoxville Police.
Comments / 1