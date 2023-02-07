Read full article on original website
Lynn Russell
3d ago
An actual Planned Unit Development with dedicated residential paved bike and walking paths,impact fees for traffic,school and water/sewer and policing,Community garden with units set aside for Local workforce,senior and familys makes sense.Simply cramming over 500 units into a pie piece and calling riverbank floodplain "park space" is ridiculous.Jacking rents up with Corporate Mgt.and escalating For Profit rents does zip for local businesses and residents who live in a service- oriented economy here.
3
Related
theelectricgf.com
County proposing rezone for potential Children’s Museum site
Cascade County planning staff is proposing to rezone property in Black Eagle for the potential use by Children’s Museum of Montana. The property has been leased by the county to Stray Moose Productions since 1999. The property was originally zoned I-2 heavy industrial in 2005 as part of the...
theelectricgf.com
Construction, restaurant roundup
We get a lot of the same questions on repeat and see a lot of the same rumors and misinformation floating around social media, we decided to do a quick roundup of the latest top hits. The Electric hears rumors all the time and are constantly checking on them, but...
theelectricgf.com
City considering adding SROs to public safety levy
City Commissioners are getting closer to finalizing their public safety ask to the voters, but during their Feb. 7 work session, considered adding two school resource officers. Currently, the proposal is a mill levy that would allow the city to mill up to 101.52 mills, which would generate an estimated...
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Big Sky Quilts moving; B&B downtown building for sale; McGlaughlin seeking summer interns; Give Great Falls, Home and Garden Show coming up; Craft Beer Week in June; nominations open for Fire Within Awards
Big Sky Quilts closed its downtown location recently and is moving to 1525 10th Ave. S., Unit 2. They haven’t posted their opening date yet for the new location. The former B&B Loan and Rental building on the corner of 2nd Avenue South and 2nd Street has been listed for sale.
theelectricgf.com
City seeking applications for new judge position
The city is accepting applications for the second municipal court judge who will be appointed to fill the position until the November election. Last year, voters approved a city charter amendment to add a second municipal court judge, and in December, commissioners adopted an ordinance establishing the two court structure.
Fairfield Sun Times
Help Me Ben: Is it More Expensive to Fly Out of the Great Falls Airport?
GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Great Falls resident Debby Weimer is ready for some sunshine. A trip to Mexico is on tap for her and her family. But she reached out to me, saying “Help Me Ben”, with a simple question: why is it more expensive to fly out of Great Falls?
ypradio.org
Ticketing changes at AMC will change movie-going experience, Billings media professor says
Movie goers to AMC Theaters will see a ticket price increase for the “best seats in the house” in coming months. The AMC Theaters in Billings, Great Falls and Missoula sometime this year will be offering tiered-pricing for theater seats, with the “preferred seats” in the middle rows costing more. The price for standard seats won’t change and matinees and other discount programs will remain the same.
montanarightnow.com
Great Falls PD looking for suspect who robbed a casino Thursday morning
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) is looking for a person who robbed the Double Down Casino on 6th St. NW early Thursday morning. An officer was dispatched to the casino around 2:00 am to find the suspect had fled the area. GFPD reports the suspect...
A rare weather phenomenon took place this morning near Great Falls. What was it?
Early this morning a rare weather phenomenon took place just south of Great Falls. It's called thundersnow. It was snowing and lightning at the same time. It reportedly only happens about six times a year on average around the world. Robert Hart of the Great Falls National Weather Service Office...
Great Falls man arrested near Butte after high-speed chase
Sonny Reese, 33, faces charges of possession of stolen property, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, and reckless driving while eluding police.
NBCMontana
Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
montanarightnow.com
Potentially armed, unidentified robbery suspect allegedly flees Loaf N’ Jug in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On 2/5/23 at approximately 4:37 AM, police responded to a robbery at the Loaf N’ Jug, 1225 Central Avenue West. When the police arrived, the suspect had already fled the area. The suspect appeared to be armed with a firearm. Attached is a photo of the suspect taken from video surveillance. In the photo, the suspect is covered up, but someone may recognize the clothing or may have other information that would assist in the apprehension of the suspect.
theelectricgf.com
Chronic wasting disease detected in Great Falls mule deer buck
Wildlife health staff with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks recently detected chronic wasting disease in a mule deer buck found dead within the city limits of Great Falls in January. The adult buck was observed acting abnormally by a property owner, who later found the dead deer inside a building...
Comments / 5