Greeneville, TN

WATE

Body found in cornfield identified

The Greeneville Police Department has identified the body found on Feb. 7 as missing juvenile, Danielle Owens. The Greeneville Police Department has identified the body found on Feb. 7 as missing juvenile, Danielle Owens. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WATE

Postal Worker Honored for Stopping Scam

Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer. Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer.
DANDRIDGE, TN
WATE

Man arrested after slow speed chase

A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. Good Morning Tennessee at...
KODAK, TN
WBIR

Aunt shares details about teen found dead in Greene County cornfield

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A family member of Danielle Owens, the missing 16-year-old found dead in a Greeneville cornfield, shared details about who she was. Danielle's aunt, Kim Hinkle Caraway, said her niece attended Highland Elementary School, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School. Caraway said Danielle graduated with a...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Person struck by train in Johnson City, taken to hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a train Thursday night in Johnson City. A person was walking on the railroad tracks between Elm Street and New Street when the train hit them, according to police. Police say the person was taken to a hospital […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

GPD: Body of missing Greene County 16-year-old found in cornfield

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A body found in a Greene County cornfield was identified as missing 16-year-old Danielle Owens, the Greeneville Police Department said. Owens was reported missing on Dec. 12, 2022, according to GPD. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Weber City police searching for missing woman

WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Officers with the Weber City Police Department (WCPD) are searching for a woman in the area and asking for the public’s help. According to a Facebook post from the department, Elizabeth Meridith was reported missing in the Weber City area. The post listed Meridith’s description as follows: WCPD said Meridith […]
WEBER CITY, VA
WJHL

Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after the body of a missing teenage girl was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Drone 11: January 2023 shots of the Tri-Cities

Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Erwin business...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD locates stolen church van, still seeks suspect

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect after a van was reportedly stolen from a church. A release from the KPD states surveillance footage captured a suspect using burglary tools to break into and steal a van that belongs to Holy Mountain Baptist […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Man charged after crashing into Bristol, Tennessee CVS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a Bristol, Tennessee CVS Wednesday morning. According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, the unidentified man was charged with DUI, burglary, vandalism and assault on a first responder. The man crashed into the Cedar Street CVS, police say, and was taken to […]
BRISTOL, TN
tourcounsel.com

Fort Henry Mall | Shopping mall in Kingsport, Tennessee

Fort Henry Mall, formerly Kingsport Town Center, located in Kingsport, Tennessee is the only regional shopping mall serving Kingsport. It was opened March 10, 1976, as a two-level mall located at the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Blvd. It is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall has 2 anchor stores: Belk and Dunham's Sports.
KINGSPORT, TN

