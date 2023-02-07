Read full article on original website
Ballad Health System opens Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at WoodridgeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Enjoying the Surprising Health and Community Benefits of City Parks and RecreationJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call HomeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in FebruaryJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
WATE
Body found in cornfield identified
The Greeneville Police Department has identified the body found on Feb. 7 as missing juvenile, Danielle Owens. The Greeneville Police Department has identified the body found on Feb. 7 as missing juvenile, Danielle Owens. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
WATE
Postal Worker Honored for Stopping Scam
Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer. Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer.
Greeneville teen found dead remembered for ‘sweet smile and gentle presence’
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville High School students and staff are mourning the loss of sixteen-year-old student Danielle Owens. School leaders said in a statement that Owens will be remembered for her compassion and gentle presence, and their hearts go out to her family and friends. Greeneville High School told News Channel 11 that grief […]
WATE
Man arrested after slow speed chase
A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. Good Morning Tennessee at...
Aunt shares details about teen found dead in Greene County cornfield
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A family member of Danielle Owens, the missing 16-year-old found dead in a Greeneville cornfield, shared details about who she was. Danielle's aunt, Kim Hinkle Caraway, said her niece attended Highland Elementary School, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School. Caraway said Danielle graduated with a...
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overhead
A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching three red-orange lights hovering in a triangle formation at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
TN’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ tag came from Carter County, benefits historic park
Specialty tag brings hundreds of thousands in funding for historic park. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – You’ve likely seen it on the roads throughout the state, but did you know that Tennessee’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag came from Sycamore Shoals? The tag has gone by many names since its release in 2017, but the design […]
‘Very disoriented’ man leads police on slow-speed chase from Exit 407 into Knox County
At one point, the suspect was traveling 35 mph on the interstate with three flat tires, reports say.
Person struck by train in Johnson City, taken to hospital
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a train Thursday night in Johnson City. A person was walking on the railroad tracks between Elm Street and New Street when the train hit them, according to police. Police say the person was taken to a hospital […]
GPD: Body of missing Greene County 16-year-old found in cornfield
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A body found in a Greene County cornfield was identified as missing 16-year-old Danielle Owens, the Greeneville Police Department said. Owens was reported missing on Dec. 12, 2022, according to GPD. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road...
2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
Weber City police searching for missing woman
WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Officers with the Weber City Police Department (WCPD) are searching for a woman in the area and asking for the public’s help. According to a Facebook post from the department, Elizabeth Meridith was reported missing in the Weber City area. The post listed Meridith’s description as follows: WCPD said Meridith […]
Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after the body of a missing teenage girl was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in […]
Winds topped 70 mph in East TN, cause damage, power outages
Strong winds moving through East Tennessee may be causing damage, with downed trees and power outages affecting some areas.
wjhl.com
Drone 11: January 2023 shots of the Tri-Cities
Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Erwin business...
Kingsport PD locates stolen church van, still seeks suspect
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect after a van was reportedly stolen from a church. A release from the KPD states surveillance footage captured a suspect using burglary tools to break into and steal a van that belongs to Holy Mountain Baptist […]
Man charged after crashing into Bristol, Tennessee CVS
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a Bristol, Tennessee CVS Wednesday morning. According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, the unidentified man was charged with DUI, burglary, vandalism and assault on a first responder. The man crashed into the Cedar Street CVS, police say, and was taken to […]
I-40 W in Cocke County near state line reopens after tractor-trailer fire
A tractor-trailer fire stopped traffic near the North Carolina state line in Cocke County according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
wjhl.com
A visit to Subzero Cryotherapy in Greeneville
(WJHL) Chris takes us inside Subzero Cryotherapy in Greeneville to talk with Natasha Miller about the benefits of these types of treatments. For more information please call (423) 525-4530.
tourcounsel.com
Fort Henry Mall | Shopping mall in Kingsport, Tennessee
Fort Henry Mall, formerly Kingsport Town Center, located in Kingsport, Tennessee is the only regional shopping mall serving Kingsport. It was opened March 10, 1976, as a two-level mall located at the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Blvd. It is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall has 2 anchor stores: Belk and Dunham's Sports.
