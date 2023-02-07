Read full article on original website
What happened after arson destroyed Knoxville's Planned Parenthood?Lauren BartonKnoxville, TN
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
theprescotttimes.com
How to watch Mizzou vs. Tennessee Vols basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time
The Missouri and Tennessee Vols men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET. Mizzou enters the matchup 18-6 overall and 6-5 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri...
atozsports.com
Where Tennessee basketball is projected to be seeded in NCAA tourney after loss to Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Vols had hopes of earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this season, but those hopes have seemingly disappeared after a road loss to Florida and a heartbreaking loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville. It's possible that Tennessee could still earn a No. 1, but they'd likely...
WATE
Daddy Mac's score big on being the place to be for the Big Game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Daddy Mac's is the place this Sunday. With over 50 TVs to watch the game, guests can dine in and have a chance to win some awesome prizes, including tailgate chairs, coolers, canopy tent, golf bag, and corn hole boards. If you want to...
WDEF
Meigs Co Football Coach Jason Fitzgerald Resigns
Meigs County head football coach Jason Fitzgerald has resigned. The Rhea County native led the Tigers to incredible success. Since taking over in 2014, Fitzgerald won nearly a hundred games, posting 89-victories. He turned the Tigers into a region powerhouse, ripping off a 30 game winning streak during the regular season. Fitzgerald also took the Tigers to the state title game in 2019 and 20.
WATE
Owner of Lenoir City barns burned in arson speaks of difficulties
WATE 6 at 5 reporter Kristen Gallant speaks with Ricky Miles about the barns he owns that were burned down this week in Lenoir City.
rockytopinsider.com
Rick Barnes Reveals Injury for Josiah-Jordan James After Vanderbilt Game
With less than a minute remaining in Tennessee's game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, veteran guard Josiah-Jordan James went down with an injury on Vanderbilt's offensive end of the court. James was clearly in pain as he attempted to jump with one-foot over to the entire other side...
Tyler Summitt welcomes daughter named for his mother Pat Summitt
Tyler Summitt, the only child of legendary Tennessee Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, announced the birth of his daughter named in her honor.
WATE
Blount County DA to pursue max penalties for evading police
Blount County DA to pursue max penalties for evading …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
WATE
Bringing an old school back to life
A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project.
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
WATE
3 Knox County students arrested for school threats
Three students were arrested on charges of threats made against schools in Knox County this week.
WATE
Woman dead in Roane County shooting
Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody.
'Roll that beautiful bean footage!': Peyton Manning to kick off Bush's Beans' first ad in The Big Game
Knoxville-based Bush's Beans has released a teaser trailer for its first-ever Big Game ad starring Tennessee trio Peyton Manning, Jay Bush and Duke the spokesdog.
WATE
Knoxville Churches spreading the love
"Love Your Neighbor" was created to help and remind the community that there are more common core values that unite us rather than divide us.
WATE
Postal Worker Honored for Stopping Scam
Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer.
WATE
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including one in Knoxville
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at...
Inspector finds lack of handwashing at Hardin Valley pizza place
The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen critical violations were checked off in the report.
wvlt.tv
'In a state of panic' | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. TN Songwriters Festival. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tennessee Songwriters Festival kicked off in Sevier County on Tuesday. Could commuter trains be...
Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness. As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:. Anderson County...
WATE
Police discover body by I-40 ramp
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike.
