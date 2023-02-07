ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WDEF

Meigs Co Football Coach Jason Fitzgerald Resigns

Meigs County head football coach Jason Fitzgerald has resigned. The Rhea County native led the Tigers to incredible success. Since taking over in 2014, Fitzgerald won nearly a hundred games, posting 89-victories. He turned the Tigers into a region powerhouse, ripping off a 30 game winning streak during the regular season. Fitzgerald also took the Tigers to the state title game in 2019 and 20.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
WATE

Bringing an old school back to life

A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project. Bringing an old school back to life. A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

3 Knox County students arrested for school threats

Three students were arrested on charges of threats made against schools in Knox County this week. 3 Knox County students arrested for school threats. Three students were arrested on charges of threats made against schools in Knox County this week. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Woman dead in Roane County shooting

Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville Churches spreading the love

"Love Your Neighbor" was created to help and remind the community that there are more common core values that unite us rather than divide us. "Love Your Neighbor" was created to help and remind the community that there are more common core values that unite us rather than divide us.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Postal Worker Honored for Stopping Scam

Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer. Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer.
DANDRIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation

Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness. As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:. Anderson County...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Police discover body by I-40 ramp

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike.
KNOXVILLE, TN

