GolfWRX
J.B. Holmes WITB 2023 (February)
J.B. Holmes what’s in the bag accurate as of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. More photos from the event here. Driver: Srixon ZX5 Mk II (8.5 degrees) 3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (9 degrees @ 7), Titleist TSR2+ (14.5 degrees @ 15.25), TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus...
GolfWRX
Nick Taylor WITB 2023 (February)
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees) 3-wood: TSi2 (15 degrees) 5-wood: TaylorMade SIM 2 Max (18) Irons: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist T100 (4-9) Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46-10F @47, 54-14F @53), Vokey Design WedgeWorks BV Proto (58-T @59) Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400. Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour. Ball: Titleist...
