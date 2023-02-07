ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATE

Officer who used Taser on Tyre Nichols lied in statements, records allege

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Preston Hemphill, the sixth Memphis Police officer fired in the Tyre Nichols investigation, lied in his statements after the deadly traffic stop, according to records submitted to the state. In files submitted after a disciplinary hearing, Hemphill admitted that while Nichols was pulled over for allegedly driving recklessly at high speed, […]
