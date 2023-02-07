Report: A Wisconsin quarterback will not return next season

According to The Athletic’s Jesse Temple, a Wisconsin quarterback will not be returning next year.

Chase Wolf, who spent the past four seasons in Madison, was the starter in Wisconsin’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State.

Wolf threw three touchdowns during his career as a Badger, and spent the majority of his time backing up Jack Coan and Graham Mertz.

The news doesn’t come as too much of a shock with the Badgers loading up the quarterback room through the transfer portal this offseason. In his lone start, Wolf threw for 116 yards and a touchdown as he led Wisconsin to a win over the Cowboys.