Wbaltv.com
Polcie: Barricade situation over in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood
Parts of Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood were shut down Friday afternoon amid a barricade situation, police said. City police told 11 News that members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force were serving an arrest warrant around 12:26 p.m. in the 700 block of East Patapsco Avenue. Police said the officers encountered...
37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, a man was shot in the Southern District of Baltimore. Shortly after 7 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street to investigate a report of a shooting. Inside a vehicle at the location, police found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown at this time. Due to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries Homicide Detectives have been called in. If you have any information about this shooting, please call investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro The post 37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car appeared first on Shore News Network.
baltimoremagazine.com
In the late 1960s, Baltimore began demolishing Black neighborhoods to make room for an ill-fated expressway. Will the harm from the Highway to Nowhere ever be repaired?
Historical images by John Van Horn and I. Henry Phillips. Opening spread: The image of the forlorn girl on the outskirts of the Highway to Nowhere was shot by John Van Horn in the fall of 1968 (see sidebar at the end of the story). CLOSED THE CAR DOOR and...
foxbaltimore.com
David Linthicum charged with attempted murder, armed carjacking after manhunt
(WBFF) — David Emory Linthicum, the man that forced stay-at-home orders in two counties during a manhunt, now faces three charges of attempted murder after allegedly shooting two police officers during his run from Cockeysville to Fallston. Linthicum was taken into custody early this morning after an 8-hour standoff...
Wbaltv.com
Sheriff: 'This will be resolved here'
FALLSTON, Md. — Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler says his deputies were assisting in the search for David Linthicum around 7 p.m. Gahler said that after the shooting of a Baltimore County police detective, a vehicle pursuit began and ended in the area of the Fallston Mall. The sheriff said the individual believed to be the suspect is pinned in a perimeter.
foxbaltimore.com
Search intensifies for Baltimore man wanted in fatal November 2022 stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A reward is on the table after a months long search for an accused killer has yet to lead to his capture. Melvin Moore is wanted for the November 2022 stabbing death of a man in Baltimore. A $6,000 reward is now being offered for information...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore residents decry vacant buildings after fatal crash, collapse
Residents in east Baltimore said the city needs to address vacant buildings more quickly after a two-car crash coupled with a building collapse Wednesday night killed a pedestrian and injured five passengers. City police said there were two people inside a stolen car that fled as officers approached and crashed...
foxbaltimore.com
Cockeysville manhunt suspect captured in Harford County, say police
FALLSTON, Md. (WBFF) — 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, the subject of an intense manhunt since Wednesday, is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. "Time was on our side. We had eyes on the suspect. We had him pinned down - he was hunkered down," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
44-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Early Morning Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was critically injured this morning in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore. Just before 9 am this morning, a shooting report led the Baltimore Police Department to the 4100 Block of Eierman Avenue. Upon arrival police found a 44-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition. The identity of the victim has not been released and a suspect has not been arrested at this time. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers The post 44-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Early Morning Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Man found shot in vehicle inside South Baltimore, police seeking tips
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was found shot in a vehicle in South Baltimore on Friday morning. At approximately 7:11AM, officers responded to the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street, for a reportedshooting. Once at the scene, officers located a 37-year-old man, inside of a vehicle, suffering from...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
Police find guardians of child abandoned in East Baltimore alleyway
BALTIMORE -- Officers searched for and found the guardians of a child that someone abandoned in an alleyway on Friday, according to authorities.A concerned citizen followed the sound of someone sobbing and found the child in an alleyway in the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue, according to authorities. The child—between the ages of four years old and five years old—was restrained in a stroller and there were no indications that he had been harmed, police said.Officers found surveillance footage that shows a woman pushing the stroller into the alleyway and then leaving the area, according to authorities. Her identity and connection to the child is unknown, police said.The child appears to be nonverbal and has been taken to a hospital for an evaluation, according to authorities.Child Protective Services has been notified of the situation. Anyone with information should call CPS at 410-361-2235.
Nottingham MD
Assaults reported in Carney, Middle River; woman robbed in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this week. At just before 8:45 a.m. on Monday, February 6, an individual broke into a business located in the 1700-block of Amuskai Road in Parkville (21234) and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled through the front door in the direction of Chestnut Oak Road.
Baltimore Man Fighting For Life After Early Morning Shooting: Police
A 44-year-old man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers located the victim in the 4100 block of Eierman Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting just before 9 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson. The victim was...
Wbaltv.com
Latest on suspect taken into custody and officer shot
BEL AIR, Md. — WBAL-TV provides the latest update on the shooting of the officer shot and newest development from this ongoing story. Doctors from shock trauma said that detective is on life support this morning but is stable. In a news conference earlier today, Dr. Thomas Scalea said...
Man Shot and Killed In Baltimore Last Night
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death yesterday evening in the Waltherson neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore. Just before 7:30 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 3900 Block of Ridgecroft Road to investigate a shooting report. At the location, police found an unknown male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins at Bayview where he succumbed to his injuries. At the location of the shooting, a 24 -year-old man was interviewed by police and then taken into custody. This case The post Man Shot and Killed In Baltimore Last Night appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police see identity, family of abandoned child found in East Baltimore alleyway
BALTIMORE -- Officers are searching for the parents or caretaker of a child that was found abandoned in an alleyway in a stroller on Friday morning, according to authorities. The child is between the ages of four years old and five years old, police said.A concerned citizen followed the sound of someone sobbing and found the child in an alleyway in the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue, according to authorities. The child was restrained in a stroller and there were no indications that he had been harmed, police said.Officers found surveillance footage that shows a woman pushing the stroller into the alleyway and then leaving the area, according to authorities. Her identity and connection to the child is unknown, police said.The child appears to be nonverbal and has been taken to a hospital for an evaluation, according to authorities.Child Protective Services has been notified of the situation. Anyone with information should call CPS at 410-361-2235.
WUSA
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police investigating shooting that left man hospitalized
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital seeking treatment after being shot Wednesday night. According to police, at about 11 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim. Once there, officers located a 46-year-old man with an apparent non-life...
Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made another arrest in the shooting of a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female that happened on January 6th. Without warning, two suspects shot into a group of teens at the 1100 Block of Cambria Street in Southern Baltimore just after 2 pm. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested on January 11th, and on Friday police arrested a 17-year-old suspect. Both suspects have been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call The post Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens appeared first on Shore News Network.
