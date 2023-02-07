BALTIMORE -- Officers are searching for the parents or caretaker of a child that was found abandoned in an alleyway in a stroller on Friday morning, according to authorities. The child is between the ages of four years old and five years old, police said.A concerned citizen followed the sound of someone sobbing and found the child in an alleyway in the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue, according to authorities. The child was restrained in a stroller and there were no indications that he had been harmed, police said.Officers found surveillance footage that shows a woman pushing the stroller into the alleyway and then leaving the area, according to authorities. Her identity and connection to the child is unknown, police said.The child appears to be nonverbal and has been taken to a hospital for an evaluation, according to authorities.Child Protective Services has been notified of the situation. Anyone with information should call CPS at 410-361-2235.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO