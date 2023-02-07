A beagle named Roscoe who was missing from his home in Wichita, Kansas, for eight long years was reunited with his family last month after he was located more than 1,000 miles away. “When he got out of the van the morning he came home, he came wagging his tail right to me,” his owner Nicolle Leon, 41, told Fox News Digital. “I brought him inside and my kids [had] just woken up. He was all over them wagging his tail with such excitement. I wasn’t sure if he really would remember us — but the way he acted, I think he does.” Roscoe went missing...

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO