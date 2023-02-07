ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

AM 1390 KRFO

Is It Illegal In Minnesota To Make Whoopee In Your Vehicle

For some people, the thrill of hooking up with someone in a public place is worth the chance of getting caught. For others, this might be their only opportunity to have a little privacy like in their vehicle. If so hopefully you can find a secluded area where no other people are around or you could be getting a knock on the window from the police.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

5 Things Exclusive to Minnesota – Bucket List?

If you live in Minnesota, some things are taken for granted Like you don't appreciate the things that are day to day in your own living as opposed to people who live elsewhere. This is probably true anywhere you live, like warm weather, or great skiing or whatever you are into. Every state seems to have their own claim to fame.
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Montana

Located in the Mountain West division of the United States, Montana contains some of the wildest landscapes in the U.S. The fourth-largest state in the country also ranks as the eighth-least populated and third-least densely populated state. Its lack of people and wide open spaces give rise to one of its unofficial nicknames, Big Sky Country. The eastern half of the state features plains, prairies, and badlands. Meanwhile, rugged mountains dominate the state’s western half. Its thousands of rivers crisscross the landscape and flow into multiple watersheds, including the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and Hudson Bay.
MONTANA STATE
New York Post

Kansas family dog, missing for 8 years, is found 1,000 miles away from home in Idaho

A beagle named Roscoe who was missing from his home in Wichita, Kansas, for eight long years was reunited with his family last month after he was located more than 1,000 miles away. “When he got out of the van the morning he came home, he came wagging his tail right to me,” his owner Nicolle Leon, 41, told Fox News Digital.  “I brought him inside and my kids [had] just woken up. He was all over them wagging his tail with such excitement. I wasn’t sure if he really would remember us — but the way he acted, I think he does.” Roscoe went missing...
WICHITA, KS
Rochester, MN
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

