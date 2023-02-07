Binley Florist changing hands in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wally Hirsch, 75, the longtime owner of Binley Florist, is retiring. That’s according to social media post from the official account of the florist, which has been in business since 1893.

I want to thank all of our loyal customers who have supported us throughout these many years. I appreciate the trust placed in us to mark and highlight the events in your lives and for brightening your homes with the plants and flowers we grew. I am grateful for the opportunities you have afforded us to participate in the important moments of your lives. I am humbled by the number of life-long friendships I have developed through my business. It has been a privilege to be a member of the business community in both Glens Falls and Queensbury for over 60 years.

Hirsh has a long family history at the florist. He said that his dad, Alexander, started at Binley’s in 1933 before taking full ownership in the 1940s. The business moved from Grant Avenue in Glens Falls to Quaker Road in Queensbury, with Wally Hirsh and his own children having a hand along the way. Now grown, Hirsh’s children are involved in other careers outside the family business.

Hirsh said that he’s leaving Binley Florist in good hands; Tami Field, the store’s general manager and a 23-year employee, took over on Tuesday with her husband, David. There are no current plans to move from the current location or to replace any of the valuable staff.

Take a look at Hirsch’s retirement announcement below:

A grower’s life, like the farmer’s life is punctuated with his 24 hour on-call relationship with his crops. The responsibility is his and it is an all-consuming responsibility. My father, Alexander Hirsch started working at Binleys in 1933 and took full ownership in the 1940’s after serving in France in the US Army. I followed in his footsteps expanding the florist business. Originally on Grant Ave in Glens Falls, we acquired and later relocated to the current location on Quaker Road. My children, like myself, were all active at Binley’s in their youth. They have all prepared for other careers. My son Jeff, Captain with the Glens Falls Fire Department, has often been by my side at Binley’s. My son Dave went on to a career in corrections and is currently a teacher in the New York State Corrections Academy in Albany. My daughter Sarah practices Veterinary medicine and is Chief of Staff at Rehoboth Beach Animal Hospital. And so, at 75, with my retirement quickly approaching, I want to thank all of our loyal customers who have supported us throughout these many years. I appreciate the trust placed in us to mark and highlight the events in your lives and for brightening your homes with the plants and flowers we grew. I am grateful for the opportunities you have afforded us to participate in the important moments of your lives. I am humbled by the number of life-long friendships I have developed through my business. It has been a privilege to be a member of the business community in both Glens Falls and Queensbury for over 60 years. A special thanks to Tia Tucciarone at Tia Sells at Keller Williams of Saratoga. Binley’s has been in operation uninterrupted since 1893. It has faced many challenges… two World Wars, two pandemics, multiple recessions. It is with great satisfaction and pride that I can announce that Binley Florist will, in fact, continue. Tami Field, who has worked as General Manager of Binley Florist, for 23 years and her husband David will take the helm on February 7, 2023. Tami, a talented Floral Designer has been in the business over 28 years. Under her watchful and artistic eye, Binley’s will continue at the same location with the possibility of future relocation. The customer service that you have all come to know will be uninterrupted with the same staff. Kathy Clark, Designer, who has been with the company 24 years, will continue her employ at Binleys. Kathy has a loyal following and she will be there for all her customers needs. Shaylene Stewart and Sydney O’Leary, will be on hand to continue making beautiful designs at the highest quality and satisfaction. Tami and David would like to extend their appreciation in advance that you will continue putting your trust in them and their staff to take care of all your floral needs in the future, taking the utmost pride in the guarantee that Binleys will continue to be everything you’ve known over the past 130 years

