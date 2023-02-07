ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
The Center Square

Georgia continues to see increasing tax collections

(The Center Square) — Georgia's taxman continues to report increasing collections. The state's net tax collections for January were shy of $3 billion, an increase of 1.1% or $32.9 million from January 2022. Year-to-date, Georgia's net tax collections surpassed $18.8 billion, an increase of 5.6% or roughly $1 billion. Despite the overall increase, individual income tax collections decreased by roughly 4% or $70.1 million compared to last year. ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia officials award $150.3M worth of transportation projects

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 31 projects valued at more than $150.3 million in December. The largest single investment was a roughly $16 million award to E.R. Snell Contractor. As part of the project, the company will mill and resurface nearly 10.9 miles of U.S. Route 20/Georgia Highway 402 from west of Columbia Drive to the Rockdale-DeKalb county line. This and 15 other resurfacing contracts...
GEORGIA STATE
claytoncrescent.org

GA committee OKs heavier truck weights after long hearing

Legislation to increase the limit on commercial truck weights in Georgia cleared a state House committee Thursday over the objections of local government officials, traffic safety advocates, and the Georgia Department of Transportation. The House Transportation Committee approved the bill 18-11 following an afternoon-long hearing that lasted more than five...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia House panel rolls with bill to allow bigger rigs on state, local roads despite safety and damage worries

A state House panel gave the green light to a controversial trucking bill that would permit big rigs on Georgia highways to weigh five tons more than pre-pandemic limits. A long, contentious and high-stakes legislative hearing Thursday pitted businesses pushing for higher weight allowances on Georgia roads against city and county governments, the Georgia Department […] The post Georgia House panel rolls with bill to allow bigger rigs on state, local roads despite safety and damage worries appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Body cam requirements, unjamming medical marijuana rules, Savannah's giant cranes

LISTEN: On the Friday Feb. 10 edition of Georgia Today: Lawmakers want body cam requirements for police, unjamming medical marijuana rules, and Savannah's new giant cranes. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Feb. 10. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, some lawmakers are pushing for all police officers to be required to wear body cams. The legal logjam that has held up Georgia's medical cannabis program for years may finally be coming to an end. And a historic shipment arrives in the Savannah Harbor. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

State tobacco tax increase gets bipartisan support

ATLANTA — A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including several who work in health care, has lined up behind a proposal to raise the tax rate on cigarettes and vaping products in the name of public health. Georgia’s 37-cents-per-pack tax is one of the lowest rates in the country —...
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Raffensperger touts bill targeting financial exploitation of Georgia seniors

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urged the General Assembly Monday to pass legislation aimed at preventing the financial exploitation of Georgia seniors. Senate Bill 84, sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, would authorize financial advisors to delay transactions involving their elderly or disabled clients if they suspect fraud. Financial exploitation of […] The post Raffensperger touts bill targeting financial exploitation of Georgia seniors appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Proposed Georgia gun legislation has unintended consequences, expert says

(The Center Square) — Proposed legislation in Georgia that purports to crack down on anyone who uses a gun during a violent felony could have serious ramifications for lawful gun owners, an expert told The Center Square. Senate Bill 7, nicknamed the "Gangs, Guns, Gone" bill, would require judges to hand down mandatory minimum sentences in cases where someone uses a gun during a violent felony, even if they did not discharge a weapon. Under the proposal, anyone convicted under the statute must serve the...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You may be surprised to know that Georgia’s minimum wage is $5.15/hour, but the minimum wage workers must make is $7.25 an hour because of federal law. If you ask college sophomore Drew Peljovich, going to school and living in Atlanta isn’t cheap....
GEORGIA STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Georgia Republican Lawmaker Pushes For Medical Marijuana Licensing Transparency As Industry Frustrations Mount

“They can’t be behind closed doors. They have to be open to the public.”. For months, rival companies that want to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical purposes in Georgia have not been able to pry open the black box of the state’s 2019 Hope Act to see how six firms—out of 69 bidders—were awarded licenses to dispense the marijuana extract to patients across the state.
GEORGIA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

SK Battery America to Create 200 High-tech Jobs in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

'Izzy's Law' bill introduced by Georgia lawmakers

ATLANTA (WFXG) - Georgia lawmakers have introduced a new bill to enact "Izzy's Law" which would provide clearer safety plans for private swim instructors. The proposed bill is listed on the Georgia General Assembly website as:. A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Title 31 of the O.C.G.A.,...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Dogfighting penalties in Georgia to be tougher if this state law passes

ATLANTA — Georgia could convict more people of dogfighting-related crimes and send them to prison for longer stretches under a bill advancing in the state Senate. The Senate Public Safety Committee voted 6-3 Wednesday to approve Senate Bill 68, which would apply Georgia's racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations law to dogfighting. Applying the state RICO law would result in prison sentences of five to 20 years for convictions, up from one to 10 years now.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia DOT Awards $150 Million in Construction Contracts in December

At the January 2023 State Transportation Board Meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced it awarded 31 projects valued at approximately $150,336,989 in December 2022. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 10.87 miles of...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy