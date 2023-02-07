Read full article on original website
Soccer-Manchester City’s achievements cannot be taken away says Guardiola
(Reuters) – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said no one can take away the club’s achievements even if the ongoing Premier League investigation into their financial affairs was to see the reigning English champions stripped of their titles. City have been charged with over 100 breaches of...
Soccer-Tigres coach Cocca leaves to accept Mexico job, says club
(Reuters) – Mexican side Tigres UANL have parted ways with coach Diego Cocca after he decided to accept the Mexico national team job, the Liga MX club said on Thursday. “We have decided to terminate the working relationship with Diego Cocca as Technical Director of Club Tigres after knowing his decision to accept the coach position of the Mexican National Team,” Tigres said in a statement.
Soccer-A future European Super League could have 80 clubs -A22 CEO
BERLIN (Reuters) – A future European Super League could include as many as 80 teams, Bernd Reichart, the chief executive of A22 Sports Management, a company formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of a breakaway soccer league, said on Thursday. In a statement outlining the preliminary results...
Soccer-Second place and unbeaten streak at stake in Leipzig v Union
BERLIN (Reuters) – When RB Leipzig host Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday it is not just second place that is at stake but also both teams’ unbeaten run since the start of the year. Union have won their four league matches this year to continue a...
Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him
For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.
Soccer-January transfer window spending reaches record levels
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Soccer clubs spent a record $1.57 billion on transfers in the January transfer window, the sport’s world governing body FIFA said on Thursday, with an all-time high number of international deals taking place last month. In the women’s game, the total number of international...
