FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Top 5 Houston SuburbsAndrew77Houston, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Was Unhappy Because The Nets Traded James Harden And Frustrated With Ben Simmons' Lack Of Development
The 2022-23 NBA season has been full of ups and downs for the Brooklyn Nets. At the start of the season, the Nets had the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster and even had high hopes for Ben Simmons. For what it's worth, the Brooklyn...
Houston Astros 'getting closer' with contract extensions, GM says
GM Dana Brown noted he isn't afraid to push back about getting deals done.
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Memphis Grizzlies trade for Luke Kennard, send Danny Green to Rockets in 3-team deal
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard from the L.A. Clippers in a three-team trade that will also send Danny Green to the Houston Rockets, a source confirmed to The Commercial Appeal. The Grizzlies are sending three second-round draft picks to the Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Green is being...
Why Kevin Durant wanted trade to Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, Monty Williams, Chris Paul
Before the NBA season, Kevin Durant asked to be traded to the Phoenix Suns, with the Brooklyn Nets star listing the Phoenix Suns as a preferred landing spot. A lot of it comes down to his connections to Suns players and coaches. Durant, who was finally traded to the Suns...
Phoenix Suns Could Land John Wall After He Gets Bought Out By Houston Rockets
The Phoenix Suns could sign John Wall after he gets waived by the Houston Rockets.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat Are Reportedly Interested in Houston Rockets Guard Eric Gordon
With the NBA trade deadline ending tomorrow at 3 p.m., organizations are making their final pushes in acquiring or removing players to bolster their teams. Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has drawn interest from several teams, including the Miami Heat. Gordon, a veteran for...
Astros' Alex Bregman to play prominent role at NBA All-Star Weekend
Houston fans will have ample reason to tune in on Feb. 17.
Eric Gordon bids farewell to Houston after trade deadline deal
Houston's former shooting guard shared a message for the city shortly after being traded Thursday.
Eric Gordon thanks Rockets, fans for seven years in Houston
Though Eric Gordon never won an NBA championship in his seven seasons with the Houston Rockets, it was a successful run by virtually all measures and one of the most impactful signings in free agency over the long and distinguished history of the franchise. Those seven years included a Sixth...
NBA
LA Clippers Acquire Gordon from Houston Rockets
The LA Clippers have completed a three-team trade with the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies. As part of the deal, the Clippers acquired Eric Gordon and three second-round draft picks. Memphis received Luke Kennard and Houston received John Wall. “Eric is a proven and dependable two-way guard who can initiate...
Astros reportedly in talks with Kyle Tucker about contract extension
Houston's new general manager recently provided insight into how discussions are going.
