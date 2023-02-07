ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

valleynewslive.com

Funeral services scheduled for UND champ and broadcaster Travis Dunn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a former UND Hockey player and well-known local broadcaster. Travis Dunn passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, at age 65. He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Hungry Hong Kong

Jasper Hotel Fargo

FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo renter says she was evicted after voicing concerns

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman says she’s out $1,100 after being evicted from her place before moving in. As with many renters, Sheena Swiggum was looking forward to moving into her new north Fargo home at the start of the month. She paid her deposit and first month’s rent.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Gate City Bank announces winner of $100,000 prize

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gate City Bank has announced its slate of charity winners at Dakota Medical Foundation as part of Giving Hearts Day. The bank gave away over $125,00 to six winners in conjunction with its 100th anniversary. Creative Care for Reaching Independence won the grand prize of $100,000.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Sanford active shooter drill starts rumors of shooting at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health sent an email to employees this morning telling them there would be a drill for an active shooter incident at NDSU. This is meant prepare staff for if a real mass casualty event would happen in our area. We’re told this started...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo business robbed at gun point early Friday morning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo business was robbed early this morning. Fargo Police say a call came in around 12:16 a.m. today Feb. 10, at a business in the 1100 Block of 19th Ave. N. in Fargo. Authorities say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun,...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Doosan Bobcat, John Deere, Fargo Public Schools among employers attending NDSU Spring Career Expo

(Fargo, ND) -- A spring career fair for students at NDSU is taking place Wednesday, February 8th at the FargoDome. "We always have some of our local but also national, global leaders, so Doosan Bobcat is definitely high on the list, John Deere, and RDO also come. We also have you know like Fargo Public Schools will be there and some of our local entities," said NDSU's Career and Advising Center Director Becky Bahe.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Cinco de Cunningham: Three Divisions, Now What?

VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) So, you’ve heard that basketball is moving to three divisions for the 2023-24 year. The answer is complicated. In the greater NewsDakota.com viewing and listening area, several teams adjust their regional affiliations, a few adjust their classifications, all will likely adjust their opponents. But that...
VALLEY CITY, ND
wdayradionow.com

Business robbed at gunpoint in North Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- A business in North Fargo is recovering after being robbed early Friday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 12:16 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call for a robbery at a business in the 1100 block of 19th Ave N. According to law...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Firearm at local business prompts WF lockdown

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: According to West Fargo Police, the schools were prompted to lockdown after an incident at a local business with a firearm. There was a police presence at Gunderson’s Jewelers, and police say it appears several people were attempting to rob the store. A security guard quickly locked the door and the people approaching the building got back into their vehicle and left.
WEST FARGO, ND
stoughtonnews.com

Football: Stoughton standout Griffin Empey announces commitment to North Dakota State

Stoughton senior Griffin Empey recently announced his commitment to play football at North Dakota State University. Empey made his announcement on Twitter on Feb. 10. “First off, I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates and coaches for everything they have done for me to help me achieve my dreams,” he wrote. “Second, I would like to thank coach Entz, coach Larson, coach Roehl and all the coaches at NDSU for believing in me. That being said, I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of North Dakota.”
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Dateline NBC to focus on Valley City murder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dateline NBC will shine its attention on Valley City, this Friday. The Dateline NBC television show is in its 31st season. The Feb. 10th episode is called “Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?”. It will focus on the 22-year-old Valley City State University student found murdered in her off-campus apartment in 2006.
VALLEY CITY, ND
KX News

Minnesota man gets life for deadly North Dakota shooting

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder in the deaths of two co-workers and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory. A judge sentenced Anthony Reese Jr. to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting […]
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Coalition protesting tree removal along Highway 34

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Trees are being cleared along Highway 34 in Becker County as part of a resurfacing project, and some people in the area aren’t happy about it. A protest is planned for Friday, February 10, according to the Save The Trees Coalition. The...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo Police Department to honor fallen police officers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department will host a memorial service in honor of Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer, who died in the line of duty on February 11, 2016. The service will be held on Saturday, February 11, at 10:00 a.m. at the Fargo Police...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Several West Fargo schools locked down due to emergency

(West Fargo, ND) -- Several West Fargo Public School locations are on lockdown after reports of a threat nearby their buildings at a local business. The district says Sheyenne High School, Liberty Middle School, Freedom Elementary, and Independence Elementary are on lockdown due to the incident, but it is not clear what may have actually happened.
WEST FARGO, ND

