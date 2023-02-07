Read full article on original website
Historic Menger Hotel Founded In 1859 In San Antonio is A Contributing Structure In The Alamo Plaza Historic DistrictMadocSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B Honors Veterans with Appreciation Program Giving Away HomesAsh JurbergTexas State
Make Your Valentine's Day Unforgettable: The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Explore the Beauty of San Antonio: The Top Three Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated OnlineAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Free landfill day in San Antonio happening this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is a free landfill day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can take them to the following two landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11:. Republic Services Landfill at 7000...
KSAT 12
San Antonio 12-year-old coated as junior executive sous chef
SAN ANTONIO – Keeping your kitchen and food clean, handling sharp objects and dealing with high heat are all responsibilities chefs deal with daily in a kitchen. A 12-year-old junior executive sous chef in San Antonio does it all. “My dream when I become an adult is to open...
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
KTSA
Woman hit by car while riding scooter through downtown San Antonio intersection
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman who was riding an electric scooter in downtown San Antonio is in the hospital after she was hit by a car. It was around 10 P.M. Thursday when the woman failed to stop at the intersection of East Commerce and Navarro. Police...
KTSA
One brother shot in downtown San Antonio, another arrested after chase on Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police now have one of two brothers involved in a downtown shooting in custody. Investigators say the other brother was shot in the neck after the two got into a fight in the parking lot of a methadone treatment facility. The 33-year-old...
KSAT 12
San Antonio resident wins $1 million from scratch-off bought at tax center in South Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – A lucky San Antonio resident won $1 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game purchased at a tax center inside South Park Mall. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winning $1,000,000 Crossword ticket was purchased at the Electronic Tax Center Check CA at 2310 S.W. Military Drive.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Humane Society hosts weekend adoption event
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Humane Society is hosting its annual Sosy and Sasha’s Touchdown adoption event this weekend. From Friday, Feb. 10 to 12, at 4804 Fredericksburg Road, cats, and kittens will be available to adopt on the spot, with adoption fees waived. The event will...
KSAT 12
Shooting in downtown San Antonio leaves man wounded, brother arrested after police chase
SAN ANTONIO – A heated argument between two brothers Friday morning in downtown San Antonio ended with one of them shot and the other later arrested following a brief police chase, San Antonio police said. Around 11:30 a.m., the siblings were arguing in the parking lot of a methadone...
KSAT 12
SAWS to finally replace thousands of feet of pipe after 6 leaks in front of same Castle Hills home
CASTLE HILLS, Texas – The San Antonio Water System will replace pipe along the entire stretch of a Castle Hills street after six leaks in front of the same woman’s home since 2020. SAWS had originally scheduled to replace 3,400 feet of pipe two years from now, but...
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio mansion comes with a basement bar-plus-wine cellar and a $250,000 price cut
A sprawling 1930 mansion in the heart of San Antonio's Monte Vista Historic District has undergone a steep $250,000 price cut. After being placed on the market last summer at $3.2 million, the home near Trinity University is now listed at $2.95 million. The 8,200-square-foot property's tile roof, arched doorways...
Remodeled downtown San Antonio hotel's new name is nostalgic nod
"Plaza" has been in the name since the hotel first opened in 1979.
Walking Dead cast members headed to San Antonio for Valentine's-themed horror market
Cast members will appear at Wonderland of the Americas on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12.
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated Online
That's the question being debated by people on the San Antonio forum on Reddit, and there seems to be a general condense on the worst few. User reptocraddick asked, "what's your least favorite road in the city, and why is it Bandera?" While the cheeky question alluded to their answer, other people soon weighed in.
KSAT 12
San Antonio chef, restaurant owner to appear on Guy Fieri cook-off show
The owner and chef of a popular San Antonio eatery, Lucy Cooper’s Ice House, is lighting up the Hollywood food scene with Texas flare. Braunda Smith will be featured on Guy Fieri’s “Grocery Games” cook-off show this spring. The episode, “Burger Ballers,” will premiere on the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio family seeks answers from son’s friends about his death
SAN ANTONIO – The friends of a murdered teen said they were the victims of an attempted robbery. But, the teen’s family said their story doesn’t seem to add up. Viene Heredia said her son Jonathan Heredia, 18, was a kind-hearted human, humble in nature. Jonathan, the...
KSAT 12
3 San Antonio restaurants make Yelp list of ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas’
SAN ANTONIO – Love is in the air, especially at three San Antonio restaurants that made Yelp’s list of “Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas.”. Yelp released the list of 20 restaurants on Tuesday, just in time for Valentine’s Day — though good luck finding a reservation, as these eateries are highly rated.
'Just beyond comprehension': Men caught on camera taking AC unit
SAN ANTONIO — New video recorded during last week's winter storm captures two men hauling away an air conditioner unit in broad daylight. The homeowner says he did what he was told and stayed home during the winter weather. He was inside as his unit was taken, and he didn't hear a thing.
KSAT 12
Check out impressive ‘Encanto’-themed birthday party for San Antonio 6-year-old
SAN ANTONIO – Move aside princess parties. A San Antonio mom pulled off a very impressive “Encanto”-themed party for her 6-year-old daughter. The party took place over the summer but the girl’s mother recently posted pictures to a mom’s group on Facebook as a shout-out to the party planners.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver’s rear-window shot at while turning into parking lot just south of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a shooting just south of downtown. The incident occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 1000 block of South Laredo Street, not far from Interstate 10 and South Alamo Street.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in robbery of Macy’s at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery of a department store inside Ingram Park Mall. The incident occurred on Jan. 12 at a Macy’s department store in the 6300 block of Northwest Loop 410, on the city’s West Side.
