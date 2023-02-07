ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Free landfill day in San Antonio happening this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is a free landfill day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can take them to the following two landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11:. Republic Services Landfill at 7000...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio 12-year-old coated as junior executive sous chef

SAN ANTONIO – Keeping your kitchen and food clean, handling sharp objects and dealing with high heat are all responsibilities chefs deal with daily in a kitchen. A 12-year-old junior executive sous chef in San Antonio does it all. “My dream when I become an adult is to open...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Humane Society hosts weekend adoption event

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Humane Society is hosting its annual Sosy and Sasha’s Touchdown adoption event this weekend. From Friday, Feb. 10 to 12, at 4804 Fredericksburg Road, cats, and kittens will be available to adopt on the spot, with adoption fees waived. The event will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

